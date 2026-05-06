Tesla Model Y Booking Details Simplified: Complete Booking Process And Details Explained

Tesla launched the Model Y in the Indian market in 2025, but a few weeks ago, It introduced a new L (long-wheelbase) variant with three rows of seats, starting at Rs 61.99 Lakh (ex-showroom), rejuvenating its lineup. However, if you were interested in booking a Model Y, this is all you need to know about the process:

How To Book The Tesla Model Y

There are two ways in which you can book the Tesla Model Y. You can either visit the Tesla India website or visit the nearest Tesla experience centre.

Booking Online

For online bookings, you will have to visit the Tesla India website and select the following details:

Your preferred location

Select between a full payment or an auto loan

Choose your variant

Configure the Exterior and Interior colour

Option to opt for a full self-driving capability package

Enter your name and contact details

Place an order after paying the booking amount

To finalise your booking, you will have to make a payment of Rs 22,220. After making the payment, you’ll receive a confirmation of your booking.

Booking At The Dealership

If you’re planning to make a visit to the dealership before you make your purchase, in that case you can buy the car offline as well. The process isn’t very different from booking your Model Y online; however, everything is now physical instead of digital.

Connect with a sales representative at your nearest Tesla Experience Centre who will guide you through the entire booking process.

You would first have to provide all your contact details, like name, email ID, phone number and address, similar to booking the car online.

You will then confirm your preferred variant, exterior and interior colour options, and the option to buy the full self-driving package.

Important: Tesla currently has only three experience centres in India. We advise you to take a thorough test drive before booking the car, and also check the terms and conditions of the booking thoroughly before going ahead with the payment.

Tesla Model Y Overview

Launched in 2025, the Model Y is the brand’s first and currently only model in its India portfolio. However, to increase its appeal, Tesla also recently launched the Model Y L variant which packs in more cabin room and a stronger powertrain as well. In terms of design, it retains Tesla’s minimalistic design philosophy with a plain looking fascia featuring a connected LED light bar and slim horizontal LED headlamps.

In profile, it gets a distinct coupe-SUV shape along with flush door handles and 20-inch alloy wheels for a futuristic effect. The rear-end is also characterised by a connected LED taillamp cluster with a unique effect, a bootlid spoiler and black cladding on the bumper.

Inside, the Model Y gets very few design elements and the theme remains centered around a large infotainment screen which controls most of the in-car functions including taking over as the digital instrument cluster. Besides this, you get a three-spoke steering wheel and slim AC vents running across the dashboard.

Key feature highlights in the Model Y include a panoramic glass roof, 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered front and rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen for rear passengers, an 19-speaker audio system, powered tailgate, air purifier, heated steering wheel, power-adjustable AC vents and wireless phone chargers.

In terms of safety, the Model Y comes equipped with multiple airbags, inbuilt dashcam, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), front and rear parking sensors and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB). It also gets an advanced ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), and you can also opt for the fully self-driving (FSD) capabilities for an additional Rs 6 lakh, which will be activated in the future with a software update.

Powertrain

Tesla is offering the Model Y with a choice of three powertrain options, offering up to 681 km of range. Here are their detailed specifications:

Variant Premium RWD Premium RWD Long-range L Premium AWD Claimed Range (WLTP) 500 km 622 km 681 km No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.9 seconds 5.6 seconds 5 seconds Drivetrain Rear-wheel Drive Rear-wheel Drive All-wheel drive

Tesla also claims the Model Y can add up to 288 km of range in 15 minutes of fast charging using its Supercharger network.

Price & Rivals

The Model Y’s prices start at Rs 69.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals other luxury EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW iX1, BYD Sealion 7 and Volvo EC40.