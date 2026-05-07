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    Tesla Model Y EMI Buying Guide: Here's How Much You'll Pay Each Month

    For the calculations, we have considered the top-spec variant of the Tesla Model Y, the Long Range RWD

    Published On May 07, 2026 07:03 PM By Yashein

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    Tesla Model Y

    Tesla's Model Y is India's first taste of the American EV giant, and it's made a loud entrance. The Model Y is offered in three variants in India, with prices ranging from  Rs 59.89 lakh to  Rs 67.89 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Sitting firmly in the premium electric SUV space, it offers a well-rounded package with modern design, a tech-loaded interior, and impressive specifications. 

    If you've shortlisted the Model Y and are considering availing an auto loan, understanding your monthly expense is crucial. We had already detailed the booking process previously and to make it easier for you to understand, we've broken down the EMI details for the top-spec Long Range RWD variant, which is the most expensive trim of the Model Y in New Delhi with these parameters:

    Variant 

    Tesla Model Y Rear-wheel drive Long Range

    On-road price (New Delhi)

    Rs 71,36,178 

    Down Payment (around 20% of the on-road price)

    Rs 14,20,000 

    Loan amount 

    Rs 57,16,178 

    Interest Rate

    9.5 %

    Tesla Model Y

    You can also check out this story to know more about how much the Model Y costs on-road in the top 5 cities in India.

    Disclaimer:

    The EMI you pay will vary depending on the variant, down payment made, and interest rate applied. The interest rate offered on car loans will vary based on your CIBIL score. For this calculation, we have considered a standard rate of 9.5 percent. For more details, we suggest you contact your nearest dealership and bank.

    3 Years

    For a 3-year loan tenure, the monthly EMI for the top-spec Model Y will be Rs 1.86 lakh.

    Down Payment: Rs 14.2 lakh

    Total EMI Payment: Rs 65.92 lakh (including Rs 8.76 lakh interest)

    Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 80.12 lakh

    4 Years

    For a 4-year loan tenure, you will end up paying a monthly EMI of Rs 1.44 lakh 

    Down Payment: Rs 14.2 lakh

    Total EMI Payment: Rs 68.93 lakh (including Rs 11.77 lakh interest)

    Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 83.13 lakh

    5 Years

    The monthly EMI for a 5-year loan tenure will cost up to Rs 1.2 lakh.

    Down Payment: Rs 14.2 lakh

    Total EMI Payment: Rs 72.03 lakh (including Rs 14.87 lakh interest)

    Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 86.23 lakh

    7 Years

    For a 7-year loan tenure, the monthly EMI for the top-spec Model Y will be Rs 93,425.

    Down Payment: Rs 14.2 lakh

    Total EMI Payment: Rs 78.48 lakh (including Rs 21.32 lakh interest)

    Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 92.68 lakh

    Tesla Model Y: Overview

    The Tesla Model Y is the American carmaker’s first EV in India, priced from Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), available across three different variants. It is now also available in the Model Y L guise, which offers extra legroom and an extra row of seats.

    Want to know more about the latest version of the Model Y? Check out this story.

    Tesla Model Y dashboard

    The Tesla Model Y comes with features such as a 16-inch infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated front seats, ventilated rear seats, an 18-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display, a rear entertainment screen, power operation for second-row seats, wireless phone charging and a panoramic glass roof. 

    Safety features include multiple airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), hill hold assist, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, front and rear parking sensors, ADAS features, and a 360-degree camera. In the future, it will also come with full self-driving features at an additional cost. 

    Tesla Model Y driving 

    Here’s a look at the powertrain specifications of the Model Y: 

    Drivetrain 

    Rear-wheel drive 

    Rear-wheel drive Long range 

    All-wheel drive

    Claimed range 

    500 km 

    622 km 

    681 km 

    Motor(s)

    Single

    Single

    Dual 

    Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph)

    5.9 seconds 

    5.6 seconds

    5 seconds

    CarDekho Says

    The Tesla Model Y is one of the most exciting EVs currently in India, mainly due to its brand value at this price point. Financing it through a loan can make ownership easier for many buyers. A 3 or 4-year tenure is ideal if you want to reduce the total interest paid, while a 5 or 7-year tenure will lower your monthly EMI but significantly increase your overall spending. 

    Tesla Model Y front design

    You can also explore various EMI combinations using CarDekho’s online car loan calculator, depending on your variant, down payment, interest rate, and preferred loan tenure. If you are planning to book the Model Y, then we recommend you check out our report on the Model Y’s booking details.

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