Tesla Model Y On-road Pricing Detailed

Tesla’s Model Y went on sale last year in India as the brand’s first-ever product, and if you were looking to shortlist one, it is important to know about the on-road price of the electric coupe-SUV in your city. To help you out with this decision, here is what it would cost you in the Top 5 cities in India:

How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

When buying a car, the ex-showroom price covers only the cost of the vehicle itself. However, there are a few more taxes and fees involved before you can actually drive it home. These include:

Insurance Premium

Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

Accessories (optional)

Note: All variants of the Model Y are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus incur TCS at 1%.

Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer about the same and negotiate for a better deal.

Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base) Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 59.89 lakh Rs 67.89 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 59,890 Rs 67,890 Insurance Rs 51,475 Rs 52,254 Administrative & Service Fee Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 4,230 Rs 4,230 FASTag Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road Price Rs 61,55,395 Rs 69,64,174

Buying the Model Y in the national capital will set you back between Rs 61.55 lakh and Rs 61.64 lakh on-road. Do note that these prices do not include optional add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Delhi for all variants here.

Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base) Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 59.89 lakh Rs 67.89 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 59,890 Rs 67,890 Insurance Rs 51,475 Rs 52,254 Administrative & Service Fee Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 270 Rs 270 FASTag Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road Price Rs 61,51,435 Rs 69,60,214

In Mumbai, the Model Y can cost you between Rs 61.51 lakh and Rs 69.60 lakh to bring home. Do note that these prices do not include add-ons such as accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Mumbai for all variants here.

Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Bengaluru

Charges Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base) Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 59.89 lakh Rs 67.89 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 59,890 Rs 67,890 Insurance Rs 51,475 Rs 52,254 Administrative & Service Fee Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 6,73,041 Rs 7,61,841 FASTag Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road Price Rs 68,24,206 Rs 77,21,785

The Model Y will cost between Rs 68.24 lakh and Rs 77.22 lakh on-road in Bengaluru. These prices do not include add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

Booking Details: The Model Y can be booked through your nearest Tesla Experience Centre or the official website. Take a look at the booking details here.

Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Bengaluru for all variants here.

Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Chennai

Charges Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base) Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 59.89 lakh Rs 67.89 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 59,890 Rs 67,890 Insurance Rs 51,475 Rs 52,254 Administrative & Service Fee Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 5,650 Rs 5,650 FASTag Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road Price Rs 61,56,815 Rs 69,65,594

If you want to buy the SUV in Chennai, it will set you back between Rs 61.57 lakh and Rs 61.66 lakh on-road. You can also opt for add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages separately as well.

Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Chennai for all variants here.

Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base) Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 59.89 lakh Rs 67.89 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 59,890 Rs 67,890 Insurance Rs 51,475 Rs 52,254 Administrative & Service Fee Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 32,740 Rs 32,740 FASTag Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road Price Rs 61,83,905 Rs 69,92,684

In Kolkata, prices for the new Model Y range between Rs 61.84 lakh and Rs 69.93 lakh on-road.

Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Kolkata for all variants here.

Disclaimer: The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance premiums, local municipal taxes, accessories, options and discounts may vary. We suggest you check with a Tesla representative for a clearer idea about the exact on-road pricing in your city.

Tesla Model Y Overview

The Tesla Model Y is the carmaker’s first product in India and is currently imported as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit). It features the brand’s distinctive design philosophy of minimalism. Up front it gets a connected LED light bar with slim LED headlamp clusters underneath.

In profile, it gets a coupe-SUV shape, 19-inch alloy wheels and flush-fit door handles to set itself apart from most cars on the roads. The rear-end too gets a connected taillamp cluster with a unique lighting effect, a bootlid spoiler and a chunkily clad bumper for road presence.

Inside, as is usual with Teslas, most of the in-car functions are controlled by the large central touchscreen. Besides this, there is a three-spoke steering wheel, an upright dashboard with slim AC vents running across its width and a choice of all-black or grey and black cabin themes.

Feature highlights of the Model Y include a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered front and rear seats, 19-speaker music system, heated steering wheel, multiple wireless chargers, powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable AC vents and a secondary 8-inch touchscreen for rear occupants.

Safety features include multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), 360-degree camera, fully self-driving capabilities (FSD), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and front and rear parking sensors.

It gets a choice of three powertrain options, offering up to 681 km of range. Here are its detailed specifications:

Variant Premium RWD Premium RWD Long-range L Premium AWD Claimed Range (WLTP) 500 km 622 km 681 km No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.9 seconds 5.6 seconds 5 seconds Drivetrain Rear-wheel Drive Rear-wheel Drive All-wheel drive

Tesla Model Y: Rivals

The Model Y rivals electric luxury SUVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW iX1, BYD Sealion 7 and Volvo EC40.