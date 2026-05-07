Tesla Model Y On-road Pricing Detailed
You can now buy the Model Y in three distinct variants
Published On May 07, 2026 02:32 PM By Ved
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Tesla’s Model Y went on sale last year in India as the brand’s first-ever product, and if you were looking to shortlist one, it is important to know about the on-road price of the electric coupe-SUV in your city. To help you out with this decision, here is what it would cost you in the Top 5 cities in India:
How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?
When buying a car, the ex-showroom price covers only the cost of the vehicle itself. However, there are a few more taxes and fees involved before you can actually drive it home. These include:
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Insurance Premium
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Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)
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Registration Fees
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FASTag charges
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TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh
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Accessories (optional)
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Note:
All variants of the Model Y are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus incur TCS at 1%.
Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer about the same and negotiate for a better deal.
Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Delhi
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Charges
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base)
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top)
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 59.89 lakh
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Rs 67.89 lakh
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TCS at 1% of ex-showroom
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Rs 59,890
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Rs 67,890
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Insurance
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Rs 51,475
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Rs 52,254
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Administrative & Service Fee
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Rs 50,000
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Rs 50,000
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Road Tax + Registration Charges
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Rs 4,230
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Rs 4,230
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FASTag
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Rs 800
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Rs 800
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On-road Price
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Rs 61,55,395
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Rs 69,64,174
Buying the Model Y in the national capital will set you back between Rs 61.55 lakh and Rs 61.64 lakh on-road. Do note that these prices do not include optional add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages.
Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Delhi for all variants here.
Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Mumbai
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Charges
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base)
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top)
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 59.89 lakh
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Rs 67.89 lakh
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TCS at 1% of ex-showroom
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Rs 59,890
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Rs 67,890
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Insurance
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Rs 51,475
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Rs 52,254
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Administrative & Service Fee
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Rs 50,000
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Rs 50,000
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Road Tax + Registration Charges
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Rs 270
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Rs 270
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FASTag
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Rs 800
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Rs 800
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On-road Price
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Rs 61,51,435
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Rs 69,60,214
In Mumbai, the Model Y can cost you between Rs 61.51 lakh and Rs 69.60 lakh to bring home. Do note that these prices do not include add-ons such as accessories, extended warranty and service packages.
Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Mumbai for all variants here.
Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Bengaluru
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Charges
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base)
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top)
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 59.89 lakh
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Rs 67.89 lakh
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TCS at 1% of ex-showroom
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Rs 59,890
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Rs 67,890
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Insurance
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Rs 51,475
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Rs 52,254
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Administrative & Service Fee
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Rs 50,000
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Rs 50,000
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Road Tax + Registration Charges
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Rs 6,73,041
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Rs 7,61,841
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FASTag
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Rs 800
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Rs 800
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On-road Price
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Rs 68,24,206
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Rs 77,21,785
The Model Y will cost between Rs 68.24 lakh and Rs 77.22 lakh on-road in Bengaluru. These prices do not include add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages.
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Booking Details:
The Model Y can be booked through your nearest Tesla Experience Centre or the official website. Take a look at the booking details here.
Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Bengaluru for all variants here.
Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Chennai
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Charges
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base)
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top)
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 59.89 lakh
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Rs 67.89 lakh
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TCS at 1% of ex-showroom
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Rs 59,890
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Rs 67,890
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Insurance
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Rs 51,475
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Rs 52,254
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Administrative & Service Fee
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Rs 50,000
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Rs 50,000
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Road Tax + Registration Charges
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Rs 5,650
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Rs 5,650
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FASTag
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Rs 800
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Rs 800
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On-road Price
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Rs 61,56,815
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Rs 69,65,594
If you want to buy the SUV in Chennai, it will set you back between Rs 61.57 lakh and Rs 61.66 lakh on-road. You can also opt for add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages separately as well.
Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Chennai for all variants here.
Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Kolkata
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Charges
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base)
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Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top)
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 59.89 lakh
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Rs 67.89 lakh
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TCS at 1% of ex-showroom
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Rs 59,890
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Rs 67,890
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Insurance
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Rs 51,475
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Rs 52,254
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Administrative & Service Fee
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Rs 50,000
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Rs 50,000
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Road Tax + Registration Charges
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Rs 32,740
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Rs 32,740
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FASTag
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Rs 800
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Rs 800
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On-road Price
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Rs 61,83,905
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Rs 69,92,684
In Kolkata, prices for the new Model Y range between Rs 61.84 lakh and Rs 69.93 lakh on-road.
Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Kolkata for all variants here.
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Disclaimer:
The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance premiums, local municipal taxes, accessories, options and discounts may vary. We suggest you check with a Tesla representative for a clearer idea about the exact on-road pricing in your city.
Tesla Model Y Overview
The Tesla Model Y is the carmaker’s first product in India and is currently imported as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit). It features the brand’s distinctive design philosophy of minimalism. Up front it gets a connected LED light bar with slim LED headlamp clusters underneath.
In profile, it gets a coupe-SUV shape, 19-inch alloy wheels and flush-fit door handles to set itself apart from most cars on the roads. The rear-end too gets a connected taillamp cluster with a unique lighting effect, a bootlid spoiler and a chunkily clad bumper for road presence.
Inside, as is usual with Teslas, most of the in-car functions are controlled by the large central touchscreen. Besides this, there is a three-spoke steering wheel, an upright dashboard with slim AC vents running across its width and a choice of all-black or grey and black cabin themes.
Feature highlights of the Model Y include a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered front and rear seats, 19-speaker music system, heated steering wheel, multiple wireless chargers, powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable AC vents and a secondary 8-inch touchscreen for rear occupants.
Safety features include multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), 360-degree camera, fully self-driving capabilities (FSD), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and front and rear parking sensors.
It gets a choice of three powertrain options, offering up to 681 km of range. Here are its detailed specifications:
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Variant
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Premium RWD
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Premium RWD Long-range
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L Premium AWD
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Claimed Range (WLTP)
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500 km
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622 km
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681 km
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No. of electric motor(s)
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1
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1
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2
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Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
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5.9 seconds
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5.6 seconds
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5 seconds
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Drivetrain
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Rear-wheel Drive
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Rear-wheel Drive
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All-wheel drive
Tesla Model Y: Rivals
The Model Y rivals electric luxury SUVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW iX1, BYD Sealion 7 and Volvo EC40.