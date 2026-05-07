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    Tesla Model Y On-road Pricing Detailed

    You can now buy the Model Y in three distinct variants

    Published On May 07, 2026 02:32 PM By Ved

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    Tesla Model Y Onroad Prices

    Tesla’s Model Y went on sale last year in India as the brand’s first-ever product, and if you were looking to shortlist one, it is important to know about the on-road price of the electric coupe-SUV in your city. To help you out with this decision, here is what it would cost you in the Top 5 cities in India: 

    How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

    When buying a car, the ex-showroom price covers only the cost of the vehicle itself. However, there are a few more taxes and fees involved before you can actually drive it home. These include:

    • Insurance Premium

    • Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)

    • Registration Fees

    • FASTag charges

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

    • Accessories (optional)

    Note: 

    All variants of the Model Y are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus incur TCS at 1%. 

    Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer about the same and negotiate for a better deal.

    Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Delhi

    Charges

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base)

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 59.89 lakh

    Rs 67.89 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 59,890

    Rs 67,890

    Insurance

    Rs 51,475

    Rs 52,254

    Administrative & Service Fee

    Rs 50,000

    Rs 50,000

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 4,230

    Rs 4,230

    FASTag

    Rs 800

    Rs 800

    On-road Price

    Rs 61,55,395

    Rs 69,64,174

    Buying the Model Y in the national capital will set you back between Rs 61.55 lakh and Rs 61.64 lakh on-road. Do note that these prices do not include optional add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

    Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Delhi for all variants here.

    Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Mumbai

    Charges

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base)

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 59.89 lakh

    Rs 67.89 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 59,890

    Rs 67,890

    Insurance

    Rs 51,475

    Rs 52,254

    Administrative & Service Fee

    Rs 50,000

    Rs 50,000

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 270

    Rs 270

    FASTag

    Rs 800

    Rs 800

    On-road Price

    Rs 61,51,435

    Rs 69,60,214

    In Mumbai, the Model Y can cost you between Rs 61.51 lakh and Rs 69.60 lakh to bring home. Do note that these prices do not include add-ons such as accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

    Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Mumbai for all variants here.

    Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Bengaluru

    Charges

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base)

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 59.89 lakh

    Rs 67.89 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 59,890

    Rs 67,890

    Insurance

    Rs 51,475

    Rs 52,254

    Administrative & Service Fee

    Rs 50,000

    Rs 50,000

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 6,73,041

    Rs 7,61,841

    FASTag

    Rs 800

    Rs 800

    On-road Price

    Rs 68,24,206

    Rs 77,21,785

    The Model Y will cost between Rs 68.24 lakh and Rs 77.22 lakh on-road in Bengaluru. These prices do not include add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

    Booking Details:

    The Model Y can be booked through your nearest Tesla Experience Centre or the official website. Take a look at the booking details here

    Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Bengaluru for all variants here.

    Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base)

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 59.89 lakh

    Rs 67.89 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 59,890

    Rs 67,890

    Insurance

    Rs 51,475

    Rs 52,254

    Administrative & Service Fee

    Rs 50,000

    Rs 50,000

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 5,650

    Rs 5,650

    FASTag

    Rs 800

    Rs 800

    On-road Price

    Rs 61,56,815

    Rs 69,65,594

    If you want to buy the SUV in Chennai, it will set you back between Rs 61.57 lakh and Rs 61.66 lakh on-road. You can also opt for add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages separately as well.

    Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Chennai for all variants here.

    Tesla Model Y On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (Base)

    Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Long-range (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 59.89 lakh

    Rs 67.89 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 59,890

    Rs 67,890

    Insurance

    Rs 51,475

    Rs 52,254

    Administrative & Service Fee

    Rs 50,000

    Rs 50,000

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 32,740

    Rs 32,740

    FASTag

    Rs 800

    Rs 800

    On-road Price

    Rs 61,83,905

    Rs 69,92,684

    In Kolkata, prices for the new Model Y range between Rs 61.84 lakh and Rs 69.93 lakh on-road.

    Check the Model Y’s on-road pricing in Kolkata for all variants here.

    Disclaimer: 

    The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance premiums, local municipal taxes, accessories, options and discounts may vary. We suggest you check with a Tesla representative for a clearer idea about the exact on-road pricing in your city.

    Tesla Model Y Overview

    The Tesla Model Y is the carmaker’s first product in India and is currently imported as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit). It features the brand’s distinctive design philosophy of minimalism. Up front it gets a connected LED light bar with slim LED headlamp clusters underneath.

    Tesla Model Y front design 

    In profile, it gets a coupe-SUV shape, 19-inch alloy wheels and flush-fit door handles to set itself apart from most cars on the roads. The rear-end too gets a connected taillamp cluster with a unique lighting effect, a bootlid spoiler and a chunkily clad bumper for road presence.

    Tesla Model Y side profile

    Inside, as is usual with Teslas, most of the in-car functions are controlled by the large central touchscreen. Besides this, there is a three-spoke steering wheel, an upright dashboard with slim AC vents running across its width and a choice of all-black or grey and black cabin themes.

    Tesla Model Y dashboard

    Feature highlights of the Model Y include a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered front and rear seats, 19-speaker music system, heated steering wheel, multiple wireless chargers, powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable AC vents and a secondary 8-inch touchscreen for rear occupants.

    Tesla Model Y touchscreen infotainment system
    Tesla Model Y touchscreen for rear seat passengers

    Safety features include multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), 360-degree camera, fully self-driving capabilities (FSD), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and front and rear parking sensors.

    It gets a choice of three powertrain options, offering up to 681 km of range. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Variant

    Premium RWD 

    Premium RWD Long-range

    L Premium AWD

    Claimed Range (WLTP)

    500 km

    622 km

    681 km

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    5.9 seconds

    5.6 seconds

    5 seconds

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Rear-wheel Drive

    All-wheel drive

    Tesla Model Y charging flap

    Tesla Model Y: Rivals

    The Model Y rivals electric luxury SUVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW iX1, BYD Sealion 7 and Volvo EC40

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