Published On Jan 11, 2023 02:40 PM By Tarun

The futuristic-looking premium sedan will offer up to 700 kilometres of range

BYD Seal will go on sale by October-December 2023; deliveries from festive season.

Follows a minimalistic design language with a low-slung stance and fastback-type roof.

Expected with a 82.5kWh battery pack that claims up to 700 kilometres on full charge.

Could be priced around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom); will be an option to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and costlier BMW i4.

BYD’s next launch for India will be the Seal electric sedan, which has been revealed at the Auto Expo 2023. Internationally, it is a rival to the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and is slated to go on sale in the country between October-December 2023.

BYD Seal Design

The BYD Seal sports a clean and minimalistic style, measuring around 4.8-metres in length. However, just like the Atto 3, the Seal EV carries some quirky visual elements for the LED DRLs and headlamps. One of the unique highlights is that it’s based on a CTB (Cell to body) technology which basically makes the battery pack a structural part of the frame. This would help in better driving dynamics of the sedan.

From the side, the low-slung sedan paints an aerodynamic profile. The roofline is coupe-styled which just adds to its fastback appeal. At the back, the Seal gets connected LED tail lamps and again, a neatly designed profile.

BYD Seal Range And Performance

Globally, BYD offers the Seal EV with 82.5kWH and 61.4kWh battery pack, that claim up to 700 kms and 550 kms of range, respectively. However, we’re expecting the long range version to be offered here with a dual-motor AWD (all-wheel drive) setup which is rated at 312PS and 360Nm. The sedan also gets a performance variant which is rated at 530PS and can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

BYD Seal Features

Premium features are loaded into the Seal EV, which include a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and radar-based ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

BYD Seal Prices

We’re expecting the BYD Seal to be priced around Rs 40 lakh, posing as an affordable alternative to the likes of the BMW i4. However, in the 40-60 lakh range of EVs, the Seal will also face competition from the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.