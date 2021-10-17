Tata To Reveal The Prices Of The Punch Micro SUV Tomorrow

Published On Oct 17, 2021 08:08 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch

The Punch will rival the Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Swift

Tata is all set to reveal the prices of the Punch micro SUV tomorrow. Its unofficial bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 21,000. We have already driven it and here’s our review. So, ahead of the launch, here are all the details you need to know:

Engine Specifications

The Punch will be equipped with the Tiago and Altroz’ 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. The motor is rated at 86PS and 113Nm, paired with both a 5-speed manual and AMT transmission option. The micro SUV will also feature Traction Pro Mode (for better control on challenging terrains), but only on the AMT variants.

Variants

The Punch will be available in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The variant lineup is different from Tata’s usual nomenclature which includes XE, XM, XT, and XZ.

Variant Transmission Pure Manual Adventure MT, AMT Accomplished MT, AMT Creative MT, AMT

Variant-Wise Features

Pure:

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Central locking

Front power windows

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

90-degree opening doors

LED turn indicators

Adventure (Features over the Pure trim):

Audio System

Four speakers

Steering-mounted audio controls

USB charging port

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

All four power windows

Follow-me home headlamps

Anti-glare IRVM

Keyless entry

Full wheel covers

Accomplished (Features over the Adventure trim):

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Reverse parking camera

LED tail lamps

Front fog lamps

15-inch wheels with styled covers

Push-button start-stop

Cruise control

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Traction Mode (AMT only)

Creative (Features over the Accomplished trim):

Projector headlamps

LED DRLs

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster

Automatic headlamps and wipers

Automatic AC

Power-folding ORVMs

Rear wiper with washer

Rear defogger

Puddle lamps

Safety Rating

The Tata Punch has secured a 5-star safety rating and is now the safest made-in-India car tested by GNCAP yet. It manages slightly better than the XUV300 and Altroz in terms of child and adult occupancy in crash tests. .

Dimensions

Length 3840mm Width 1800mm Height 1635mm Wheelbase 2450mm Ground Clearance 187mm

The micro SUV is 3840mm long, 1800mm wide, and 1635mm tall. It boasts a best-in-class ground clearance of 190mm. The boot space and water wading capacity are 366 litres and 370mm, respectively.

Colours

Trim Colours Pure Orcus White and Daytona Grey Adventure Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, and Tropical Mist Accomplished Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, and Meteor Bronze Creative With black roof- Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, and Meteor Bronze with white roof- Tornado Blue and Calypso Red (exclusive)

Expected Prices

The prices for the Tata Punch are expected to start from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, putting it up against the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Ignis , and even the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.