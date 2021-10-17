Tata To Reveal The Prices Of The Punch Micro SUV Tomorrow
Published On Oct 17, 2021 08:08 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch
The Punch will rival the Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Swift
Tata is all set to reveal the prices of the Punch micro SUV tomorrow. Its unofficial bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 21,000. We have already driven it and here’s our review. So, ahead of the launch, here are all the details you need to know:
Engine Specifications
The Punch will be equipped with the Tiago and Altroz’ 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. The motor is rated at 86PS and 113Nm, paired with both a 5-speed manual and AMT transmission option. The micro SUV will also feature Traction Pro Mode (for better control on challenging terrains), but only on the AMT variants.
Variants
The Punch will be available in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The variant lineup is different from Tata’s usual nomenclature which includes XE, XM, XT, and XZ.
|
Variant
|
Transmission
|
Pure
|
Manual
|
Adventure
|
MT, AMT
|
Accomplished
|
MT, AMT
|
Creative
|
MT, AMT
Variant-Wise Features
Pure:
-
Dual front airbags
-
ABS with EBD
-
Rear parking sensors
-
ISOFIX child seat anchors
-
Central locking
-
Front power windows
-
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
-
90-degree opening doors
-
LED turn indicators
Adventure (Features over the Pure trim):
-
Audio System
-
Four speakers
-
Steering-mounted audio controls
-
USB charging port
-
Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
-
All four power windows
-
Follow-me home headlamps
-
Anti-glare IRVM
-
Keyless entry
-
Full wheel covers
Accomplished (Features over the Adventure trim):
-
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
Reverse parking camera
-
LED tail lamps
-
Front fog lamps
-
15-inch wheels with styled covers
-
Push-button start-stop
-
Cruise control
-
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
-
Traction Mode (AMT only)
Creative (Features over the Accomplished trim):
-
Projector headlamps
-
LED DRLs
-
16-inch alloy wheels
-
Roof rails
-
7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster
-
Automatic headlamps and wipers
-
Automatic AC
-
Power-folding ORVMs
-
Rear wiper with washer
-
Rear defogger
-
Puddle lamps
Safety Rating
The Tata Punch has secured a 5-star safety rating and is now the safest made-in-India car tested by GNCAP yet. It manages slightly better than the XUV300 and Altroz in terms of child and adult occupancy in crash tests. .
Dimensions
|
Length
|
3840mm
|
Width
|
1800mm
|
Height
|
1635mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
187mm
The micro SUV is 3840mm long, 1800mm wide, and 1635mm tall. It boasts a best-in-class ground clearance of 190mm. The boot space and water wading capacity are 366 litres and 370mm, respectively.
Colours
|
Trim
|
Colours
|
Pure
|
Orcus White and Daytona Grey
|
Adventure
|
Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, and Tropical Mist
|
Accomplished
|
Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, and Meteor Bronze
|
Creative
|
With black roof- Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, and Meteor Bronze with white roof- Tornado Blue and Calypso Red (exclusive)
Expected Prices
The prices for the Tata Punch are expected to start from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, putting it up against the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Ignis, and even the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.
