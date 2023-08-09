Modified On Aug 09, 2023 06:03 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon 2023

The SUV onslaught will begin from this year, as the Tata Nexon facelift will arrive in time for the festive season

Other three models lined up to be launched will be the Harrier facelift, Punch EV and Curvv EV.

Tata could also bring out the updated Nexon EV by year-end.

The Harrier facelift will likely come by late 2023 while the other two will come early next year.

The Harrier will also get an EV version which was showcased as a concept at 2023 Auto Expo.

10 Tata EVs to go on sale by 2025 including the all-electric Harrier and Sierra.

At a recently held Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Tata Motors, its Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, confirmed that the carmaker will launch 4 new SUVs by early next year. We believe it will include both internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles (EV). These could be the Tata Nexon facelift, Tata Harrier facelift, Punch EV and Curvv EV.

What Did He Say?

Chandrasekaran has been reported stating, “We will launch the upgraded version of Nexon anytime soon. Then we will launch the Harrier in the later part of this year, then Punch EV, and then the new product Curvv EV sometime towards the first quarter of next year.”

Potential Launch Schedules

We believe the Nexon facelift will likely go on sale just ahead of the festive season around September-October 2023. Tata could also bring out the updated Nexon EV shortly after. We believe the carmaker will then introduce the Harrier facelift towards the end of 2023, while its EV version will arrive later (which was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo). The Indian marque will likely begin its EV innings in 2024 with the all-electric Punch and then bring out the all-new Curvv EV based on the Gen2 platform.

A Recap Of Tata’s Electric Portfolio

Tata currently leads the EV mass market, both in terms of number of electric cars on sale and their sales; its cars include the Tata Tiago EV (entry-level model) and Tata Nexon EV Max (current flagship EV). Back in 2021, it had already announced its plan to launch 10 new EVs by 2025. Apart from the Punch EV and Curvv EV, other upcoming EVs in its plans include the Tata Sierra, Harrier EV and Avinya EV.

