Tata Tigor Facelift Launched At Rs 5.75 Lakh

Published On Jan 22, 2020 02:44 PM By Rohit for Tata Tigor 2020

With this mid-life update, the sub-4m sedan loses its 1.05-litre diesel engine

It gets an Altroz-like front grille.

The Tigor facelift comes with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Same transmission options as before (5-speed manual or AMT).

It scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Now gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and push-button start/stop.

It is priced from Rs 5.75 lakh onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Motors has launched the Tigor facelift in its BS6 avatar, making the sub-4m sedan eligible for sale post-April 1, 2020. It comes in six variants: XE, XM, XZ, XMA, XZ+, and XZA+. Here’s what’s changed with the update:

The Tigor facelift is now offered only with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 86PS of power and 113Nm of torque. While the power output has increased by 1PS, torque has gone down by 1Nm as compared to the BS4 version. It is available with the same transmission options as well: a 5-speed manual or AMT.

In terms of design, the facelifted Tigor gets an Altroz -like front grille along with revised headlamps and front bumper. It is also seen sporting LED DRLs, which are placed in the revamped fog lamp housing. What’s more, the sub-4m sedan is now offered in five new colour options including the burgundy shade revealed in the teaser. Tata has also revised the dimensions of the sedan. Its overall length has gone down by 1mm while it is shorter by 5mm as compared to its outgoing version. Unlike the pre-facelift version, which got three tyre options, the refreshed Tigor is offered only with 14- and 15-inch wheels.

On the features front, the Tigor facelift continues to be offered with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-speaker system from Harman, auto climate control, and a rear parking camera. Additionally, Tata is offering the facelifted Tigor with a flat-bottom steering wheel and push-button start/stop. It continues to be offered with standard safety features including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Tata has priced the Tigor facelift from Rs 5.75 lakh onwards (ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to go up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze , Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo, and the newly launched Hyundai Aura . Meanwhile, the facelifted sedan has scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests.

