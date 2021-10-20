Tata Tiago CNG Unofficial Bookings Underway, Launch Likely In November

Modified On Oct 20, 2021 01:38 PM By Tarun for Tata Tiago

It will be the first CNG-powered car from Tata and the 10th one overall on sale in India

Unofficial bookings have begun for Rs 11,000.

The CNG option might be available with the mid-spec XT and XZ variants.

CNG variants are expected to be priced at around Rs 60,000 over the petrol-manual variants.

To be powered by the same 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, but producing lower power and torque.

Other similarly priced CNG options include the WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso, and Grand i10 Nios.

According to our sources, Tata has commenced unofficial bookings of the Tiago CNG for Rs 11,000 (fully refundable). It will likely be launched in November, and deliveries will begin a month later.

The CNG option may be available with the hatchback’s mid-spec XT and XZ variants, and they’re expected to retail at a premium of around Rs 60,000. For reference, the XT and XZ petrol-manual variants are priced at Rs 5.7 lakh and Rs 6.1 lakh, respectively.

The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 86PS and 113Nm. The CNG variant is expected to be 15-20 percent less powerful than the petrol. It will get a 5-speed manual as standard.

The standard hatch features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, a digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The Tiago retails from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Currently, the Maruti WagonR, S-Presso, Celerio, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are offered with CNG kits.

