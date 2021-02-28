Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Which Variant Of These SUVs Offers Better Value?

Published On Feb 28, 2021 11:26 AM By Sonny for Tata New Safari

Both are three-row versions of existing, popular mid-size SUVs. Here’s a detailed analysis on how their variants stack up against each other in a brochure comparison

With the SUV segments getting more and more crowded, it has become critical for carmakers to cover as many needs and wants as they can with their product lineups. For some, the answer is to add an extra row of seats to make their SUVs even more appealing as a practical family car. Tata joined the fray with the new Safari (based on the Harrier) which takes on the MG Hector Plus (based on the Hector). If you’re in the market for a new, three-row, mid-size SUV with a diesel engine, chances are that these two SUVs are at the top of your list. So, here’s our analysis of which model offers better value on paper at similar prices:

Let’s start with the measurements of the Safari and Hector Plus:

Dimensions

Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Length 4661mm 4720mm Width 1894mm 1835mm Height 1786mm 1760mm Wheelbase 2741mm 2750mm

The MG Hector is longer with a longer wheelbase while the Tata Safari is taller and wider. However, each carmaker has taken a different approach to their cabin design in terms of interior space. In terms of road presence, both SUVs can hold their own against each other.

Engine

Since the Tata Safari is a diesel-only offering, we’ll be comparing it with only the diesel option of the MG Hector Plus:

Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Engine 2.0-litre diesel 2.0-litre diesel Power 170PS 170PS Torque 350Nm 350Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

Both the Safari and Hector Plus get the same diesel engine spec. The only difference is that Tata also offers the option of a torque converter automatic while the MG’s diesel engine is available with only a manual transmission.

Price Comparison

Here we will compare only the similarly priced diesel-variants of both the cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.

Tata Safari MG Hector Plus XE - Rs 14.69 lakh Style - Rs 14.66 lakh (7-seater) XM/XMA - Rs 16 lakh/ Rs 17.25 lakh Super - Rs 15.76 lakh(7-seater)/ Rs 16 lakh (6-seater) XT - Rs 17.45 lakh Smart - Rs 17.62 lakh(7-seater)/ Rs 17.72 lakh (6-seater) XT+ - Rs 18.25 lakh Select - Rs 18.43 lakh (7-seater) XZ/ XZA - Rs 19.15 lakh/ Rs 20.40 lakh Sharp - Rs 19.23 lakh (6-seater) XZ+/ XZA+ - Rs 19.99 lakh/ Rs 21.25 lakh

Note: The Tata Safari is offered with a 7-seater layout as standard. Only the XZ+ and XZA+ get the option of a 6-seat configuration with captain seats.

Tata Safari XE vs MG Hector Plus Style

Tata Safari XE Rs 14.69 lakh MG Hector Plus Style Rs 14.66 lakh (7-seater) Difference Rs 3,000 (Safari more expensive)

Features

Safety Tata Safari XE MG Hector Plus Style Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Traction control Yes Yes Hill hold Yes Yes Roll over mitigation/ESP Yes Yes Front fog lamps No Bulb Exterior Headlamps Halogen Projector LED DRLs Yes LED Wheels 16-inch styled steelies 17-inch steel + wheel cap Rear washer and wiper No No Defogger Yes Yes Interior Height-adjustable driver’s seat No Yes AC Manual Manual Rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row) Yes Yes 2nd row recline Yes Yes 60:40 split fold (2nd row) Yes Yes 3rd row split fold Yes Yes Front armrest Yes Yes Infotainment No No Audio system No Yes Speakers No 4 Power windows Yes Yes Adjustable steering Tilt and telescopic Tilt only 12V Socket & USB charging Front and rear Front and rear ORVMs Manual Power adjustable Keyless entry No Yes

Verdict: The base-spec Safari is marginally more expensive than the base-spec Hector Plus. Both are offered in a 7-seater configuration only. The Hector Plus Style offers better “style” and utility with LED headlamps and DRLs, larger 17-inch wheels, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and ISOFIX anchorage. We wish it offered steering adjustment for both rake and reach, something the Safari XE has. While both variants miss out on an infotainment system, the Tata skips out on any form of entertainment while the MG at least has an audio system and four speakers.

However, if you’d rather have more legroom in the middle-row while being chauffer-driven, then the Safari has something for you. Tata calls it ‘Boss Mode’, which allows the front passenger seat to be pushed and tilted forward (when empty) using a manual control which can be accessed from the middle row. This feature is offered as standard for the Tata Safari.

Overall, the Hector Plus offers functional as well as premium add-ons over the Safari, despite being chealer.

Tata Safari XM vs MG Hector Plus Super

Tata Safari XM Rs 16 lakh MG Hector Plus Super Rs 15.76 lakh (7-seater)/ Rs 16 lakh (6-seater) Difference Rs 24,000 (Safari more expensive)

Features

Safety Tata Safari XM MG Hector Plus Super Airbags 2 4 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Parking sensors Rear Front and rear Rear parking camera No Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Traction control Yes Yes Hill hold Yes Yes Roll over mitigation/ESP Yes Yes Front fog lamps Yes Yes Exterior Headlamps Halogen Projector LED LED DRLs Not LED Yes Wheels 16-inch styled steelies 17-inch alloys Rear washer and wiper Yes No Defogger Yes Yes Interior Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes Yes AC Manual Manual Rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row) Yes Yes 2nd row recline Yes Yes 60:40 split fold (2nd row) Yes Yes 3rd row split fold Yes Yes Front armrest Yes Yes Infotainment 7.0-inch touchscreen 10.4-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay No Yes Speakers 6 6 Power windows Yes Yes Adjustable steering Tilt and telescopic Tilt only 12V Socket & USB charging Front and rear Front and rear ORVMs Power adjustable Power adjustable Cruise control No Yes Keyless entry Yes Yes Drive modes Yes (Eco, City and Sport) No

Verdict: The 7-seater Hector Plus Super is more affordable than the Safari XM while the 6-seater variant with captain seats is the same price. While the Tata SUV is decently equipped at this price and covers most basic comforts, the MG offering proves to be more affordable and feature-rich of the two.

The Hector Plus Super packs more safety features than the Safari XM such as two additional airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, rear parking camera and front parking sensors in addition to the rear ones. It also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, LED lighting, alloy wheels and cruise control. It does miss out on a rear washer and wiper, drive modes and the previously explained ‘Boss Mode’ (wherein the front passenger seat can be pushed ahead to increase legroom for the 2nd row seat behind it), offered in the Tata SUV. There are some other feature additions in the Safari XM over the previous trim in the form of keyless entry, height-adjustable driver seat, power adjustable outside mirrors, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with 6 speakers, but without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This variant of the Safari is also the entry-point for an automatic variant but you’ll have to shell out a premium of Rs 1.25 lakh for that.

Tata Safari XT vs MG Hector Plus Smart

Tata Safari XT Rs 17.45 lakh MG Hector Plus Smart Rs 17.62 lakh(7-seater)/ Rs 17.72 lakh (6-seater) Difference Rs 17,000 (Hector Plus more expensive)

Features

Safety Tata Safari XT MG Hector Plus Smart Airbags 2 4 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Parking sensors Rear Front and rear Reverse parking camera Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Traction control Yes Yes Hill hold Yes Yes Roll over mitigation/ESP Yes Yes Front fog lamps Yes LED Exterior Headlamps Automatic halogen projector LED LED DRLs Yes Yes Wheels 18-inch alloys 18-inch alloys Rear washer and wiper Yes Yes Defogger Yes Yes Interior Leatherette upholstery No Yes Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes (with lumbar support) 6-way power adjustable AC Auto Manual Rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row) Yes Yes 2nd row recline Yes Yes 60:40 split fold (2nd row) Yes Yes 3rd row split fold Yes Yes Front armrest Yes Yes Rear armrest Yes Yes Infotainment 7.0-inch touchscreen 10.4-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Yes Yes Connected car tech Yes (iRA) Yes (iSMART) Speakers 8 9 (premium sound by Infinity) Wireless charging No Yes Adjustable steering Tilt and telescopic Tilt and telescopic 12V Socket & USB charging Front and rear Front and rear ORVMs Power folding and adjustable Power folding and adjustable Cruise control Yes Yes Keyless entry Yes Yes Push button engine start Yes Yes Drive modes Yes No Tyre pressure monitoring system Yes Yes (on app)

Verdict: The MG Hector Plus Smart is the more expensive option here, in both 6-seater and 7-seater layouts. Both SUVs are similarly well-equipped at this price point with features like LED DRLs, powered ORVMs, 18-inch alloys, rear washer and wiper, connected car tech, rear parking camera, push-button engine-start and cruise control. Each gets their own suite of connected car technology features with Tata’s system being called iRA while the MG system is named as the iSmart.

The Safari offers drive modes, auto AC, auto headlamps, ‘Boss Mode’ and driver’s seat lumbar support over the Hector Plus. MG, on the other hand, tries to woo the driver with a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat and tilt + leatherette upholstery. It finally gets telescopic steering adjustment - something the Safari offers right from the base variant. There’s also wireless charging to let you juice up your phone without any wire dangling. The Hector Plus Smart packs more safety equipment in the form of four airbags, front parking sensors and LED fog lamps. Those extra features justify the premium and the Hector Plus Smart would be our pick over the Safari XT.

But if you prefer the styling of the Safari over the Hector Plus, you would not miss out on much by opting for the Tata SUV.

You also have the option of the Safari XMA, which offers the convenience of an automatic transmission, something MG does not offer with the Hector Plus, for Rs 17.25 lakh at this price point. It is a step down in terms of the features list but it covers most basic comforts.

Tata Safari XT+ vs MG Hector Plus Select

Tata Safari XT+ Rs 18.25 lakh MG Hector Plus Select Rs 18.43 lakh (7-seater) Difference Rs 18,000 (Hector Plus more expensive)

Features

Safety Tata Safari XT+ MG Hector Plus Select Airbags 2 4 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Parking sensors Rear Front and rear ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Traction control Yes Yes Hill hold Yes Yes Roll over mitigation/ESP Yes Yes Front fog lamps Yes LED Exterior Headlamps Automatic halogen projector LED LED DRLs Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes Wheels 18-inch alloys 18-inch alloys Rear washer and wiper Yes Yes Defogger Yes Yes Interior Leatherette upholstery No Yes Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes (with lumbar support) 6-way power adjustable AC Auto Manual Rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row) Yes Yes 2nd row recline Yes Yes 60:40 split fold (2nd row) Yes Yes 3rd row split fold Yes Yes Front armrest Yes Yes Rear armrest Yes Yes Infotainment 7.0-inch touchscreen 10.4-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Yes Yes Connected car tech Yes (iRA) Yes (iSMART) Speakers 8 9 (premium sound by Infinity) Wireless charging No Yes Adjustable steering Tilt and telescopic Tilt and telescopic 12V Socket & USB charging Front and rear Front and rear ORVMs Power folding and adjustable Power folding and adjustable Cruise control Yes Yes Keyless entry Yes Yes Push button engine start Yes Yes Drive modes Yes No Tyre pressure monitoring system Yes Yes (on app)

Verdict: The Hector Plus Select is only offered in a 7-seater configuration like the Safari XT+. For both MG and Tata, this variant is for the fans of the panoramic sunroof. It’s the only additional feature over the Hector Plus Smart and Safari XT trims. The Hector Plus is more expensive, but it justifies the premium with features like two extra airbags, power-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charging, ISOFIX anchorage and front parking sensors.

We’d pick the Hector Plus Select here for the added comforts but if you prefer the styling of the Safari, then that’s okay too as it still offers plenty for the price.

Tata Safari XZ vs MG Hector Plus Sharp

Tata Safari XZ Rs 19.15 lakh MG Hector Plus Sharp Rs 19.23 lakh (6-seater) Difference Rs 8,000 (Hector Plus more expensive)

Features

Safety Tata Safari XZ MG Hector Plus Sharp Airbags 6 6 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Parking sensors Rear Front and rear ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes Yes Traction control Yes Yes Hill hold Yes Yes Roll over mitigation/ESP Yes Yes Front fog lamps Yes LED Electronic parking brake Yes No Heated ORVMs No Yes Exterior Headlamps HID Projector (automatic) LED (automatic) LED DRLs Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof No Yes Wheels 18-inch alloys 18-inch alloys Rear washer and wiper Yes Yes Defogger Yes Yes Powered tailgate No Yes (with kick-to-open feature) Rain sensing wipers No Yes Interior Leatherette upholstery Yes (white) Yes (brown) Height-adjustable driver’s seat 6-way power adjustable 6-way power adjustable (4-way power adjustable passenger seat) Front ventilated seats No Yes AC Auto Auto Rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row) Yes Yes 2nd row recline Yes Yes 60:40 split fold (2nd row) Yes Yes 3rd row split fold Yes Yes Front armrest Yes Yes Rear armrest Yes Yes Infotainment 8.8-inch touchscreen 10.4-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Yes Yes Connected car tech Yes (iRA) Yes (iSMART) Instrument cluster 7.0-inch colour display 7.0-inch colour display Speakers 9 (premium sound by JBL) 9 (premium sound by Infinity) Wireless charging No Yes Adjustable steering Tilt and telescopic Tilt and telescopic 12V Socket & USB charging Front and rear Front and rear ORVMs Power folding and adjustable Power folding and adjustable Cruise control Yes Yes Keyless entry Yes Yes Push button engine start Yes Yes Drive modes Yes No Terrain response modes Yes No Tyre pressure monitoring system Yes Yes 360-degree around view monitor No Yes

Verdict: This is where the MG pricing is a step ahead of Tata’s. The Hector Plus Sharp is the top trim and only offered in the 6-seater layout with captain seats in the middle row. However, the Tata XZ is one below the top trim and only offered in the 7-seater configuration. It misses out on a panoramic sunroof and 6-seater layout with captain seats which are restricted to the XZ+.

In terms of safety, both variants are well-equipped and get six airbags each. ISOFIX child seat anchors finally find their way into the Safari along with an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Both have cool looking MIDs in the instrument cluster, leatherette upholstery, a premium sound system (with one additional speaker in the Tata) and power-adjustable driver’s seats. The Safari’s central display grows to 8.8-inches but it is still smaller than the vertically-aligned unit you’ll find in the Hector Plus. Here, the Tata SUV also offers a few extras over the MG rival, such as drive modes and terrain response modes (which may make it better suited on rough roads), ‘Boss Mode’ and HID headlamps. The XZ also gets the option of an automatic transmission for a premium of Rs 1.25 lakh.

However, as the top variant, the Hector Plus Sharp offers a lot more cool features for the price. That includes a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, powered tailgate, wireless charging, heated ORVMs, ventilated front seats and a 4-way power-adjustable seat for the front passenger as well. For this reason, the MG is our pick over the Tata at these prices.

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

