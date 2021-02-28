Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Which Variant Of These SUVs Offers Better Value?
Published On Feb 28, 2021 11:26 AM By Sonny for Tata New Safari
Both are three-row versions of existing, popular mid-size SUVs. Here’s a detailed analysis on how their variants stack up against each other in a brochure comparison
With the SUV segments getting more and more crowded, it has become critical for carmakers to cover as many needs and wants as they can with their product lineups. For some, the answer is to add an extra row of seats to make their SUVs even more appealing as a practical family car. Tata joined the fray with the new Safari (based on the Harrier) which takes on the MG Hector Plus (based on the Hector). If you’re in the market for a new, three-row, mid-size SUV with a diesel engine, chances are that these two SUVs are at the top of your list. So, here’s our analysis of which model offers better value on paper at similar prices:
Let’s start with the measurements of the Safari and Hector Plus:
Dimensions
|
Tata Safari
|
MG Hector Plus
|
Length
|
4661mm
|
4720mm
|
Width
|
1894mm
|
1835mm
|
Height
|
1786mm
|
1760mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2741mm
|
2750mm
The MG Hector is longer with a longer wheelbase while the Tata Safari is taller and wider. However, each carmaker has taken a different approach to their cabin design in terms of interior space. In terms of road presence, both SUVs can hold their own against each other.
Engine
Since the Tata Safari is a diesel-only offering, we’ll be comparing it with only the diesel option of the MG Hector Plus:
|
Tata Safari
|
MG Hector Plus
|
Engine
|
2.0-litre diesel
|
2.0-litre diesel
|
Power
|
170PS
|
170PS
|
Torque
|
350Nm
|
350Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT
Both the Safari and Hector Plus get the same diesel engine spec. The only difference is that Tata also offers the option of a torque converter automatic while the MG’s diesel engine is available with only a manual transmission.
Price Comparison
Here we will compare only the similarly priced diesel-variants of both the cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.
|
Tata Safari
|
MG Hector Plus
|
XE - Rs 14.69 lakh
|
Style - Rs 14.66 lakh (7-seater)
|
XM/XMA - Rs 16 lakh/ Rs 17.25 lakh
|
Super - Rs 15.76 lakh(7-seater)/ Rs 16 lakh (6-seater)
|
XT - Rs 17.45 lakh
|
Smart - Rs 17.62 lakh(7-seater)/ Rs 17.72 lakh (6-seater)
|
XT+ - Rs 18.25 lakh
|
Select - Rs 18.43 lakh (7-seater)
|
XZ/ XZA - Rs 19.15 lakh/ Rs 20.40 lakh
|
Sharp - Rs 19.23 lakh (6-seater)
|
XZ+/ XZA+ - Rs 19.99 lakh/ Rs 21.25 lakh
Note: The Tata Safari is offered with a 7-seater layout as standard. Only the XZ+ and XZA+ get the option of a 6-seat configuration with captain seats.
Tata Safari XE vs MG Hector Plus Style
|
Tata Safari XE
|
Rs 14.69 lakh
|
MG Hector Plus Style
|
Rs 14.66 lakh (7-seater)
|
Difference
|
Rs 3,000 (Safari more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Tata Safari XE
|
MG Hector Plus Style
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Traction control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill hold
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Roll over mitigation/ESP
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front fog lamps
|
No
|
Bulb
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
Halogen Projector
|
LED
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
LED
|
Wheels
|
16-inch styled steelies
|
17-inch steel + wheel cap
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
No
|
No
|
Defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
No
|
Yes
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
2nd row recline
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
60:40 split fold (2nd row)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3rd row split fold
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
No
|
No
|
Audio system
|
No
|
Yes
|
Speakers
|
No
|
4
|
Power windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt and telescopic
|
Tilt only
|
12V Socket & USB charging
|
Front and rear
|
Front and rear
|
ORVMs
|
Manual
|
Power adjustable
|
Keyless entry
|
No
|
Yes
Verdict: The base-spec Safari is marginally more expensive than the base-spec Hector Plus. Both are offered in a 7-seater configuration only. The Hector Plus Style offers better “style” and utility with LED headlamps and DRLs, larger 17-inch wheels, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and ISOFIX anchorage. We wish it offered steering adjustment for both rake and reach, something the Safari XE has. While both variants miss out on an infotainment system, the Tata skips out on any form of entertainment while the MG at least has an audio system and four speakers.
However, if you’d rather have more legroom in the middle-row while being chauffer-driven, then the Safari has something for you. Tata calls it ‘Boss Mode’, which allows the front passenger seat to be pushed and tilted forward (when empty) using a manual control which can be accessed from the middle row. This feature is offered as standard for the Tata Safari.
Overall, the Hector Plus offers functional as well as premium add-ons over the Safari, despite being chealer.
Tata Safari XM vs MG Hector Plus Super
|
Tata Safari XM
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
MG Hector Plus Super
|
Rs 15.76 lakh (7-seater)/ Rs 16 lakh (6-seater)
|
Difference
|
Rs 24,000 (Safari more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Tata Safari XM
|
MG Hector Plus Super
|
Airbags
|
2
|
4
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Parking sensors
|
Rear
|
Front and rear
|
Rear parking camera
|
No
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Traction control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill hold
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Roll over mitigation/ESP
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front fog lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
Halogen Projector
|
LED
|
LED DRLs
|
Not LED
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
16-inch styled steelies
|
17-inch alloys
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
No
|
Defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
2nd row recline
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
60:40 split fold (2nd row)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3rd row split fold
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
7.0-inch touchscreen
|
10.4-inch touchscreen
|
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
No
|
Yes
|
Speakers
|
6
|
6
|
Power windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt and telescopic
|
Tilt only
|
12V Socket & USB charging
|
Front and rear
|
Front and rear
|
ORVMs
|
Power adjustable
|
Power adjustable
|
Cruise control
|
No
|
Yes
|
Keyless entry
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Drive modes
|
Yes (Eco, City and Sport)
|
No
Verdict: The 7-seater Hector Plus Super is more affordable than the Safari XM while the 6-seater variant with captain seats is the same price. While the Tata SUV is decently equipped at this price and covers most basic comforts, the MG offering proves to be more affordable and feature-rich of the two.
The Hector Plus Super packs more safety features than the Safari XM such as two additional airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, rear parking camera and front parking sensors in addition to the rear ones. It also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, LED lighting, alloy wheels and cruise control. It does miss out on a rear washer and wiper, drive modes and the previously explained ‘Boss Mode’ (wherein the front passenger seat can be pushed ahead to increase legroom for the 2nd row seat behind it), offered in the Tata SUV. There are some other feature additions in the Safari XM over the previous trim in the form of keyless entry, height-adjustable driver seat, power adjustable outside mirrors, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with 6 speakers, but without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This variant of the Safari is also the entry-point for an automatic variant but you’ll have to shell out a premium of Rs 1.25 lakh for that.
Tata Safari XT vs MG Hector Plus Smart
|
Tata Safari XT
|
Rs 17.45 lakh
|
MG Hector Plus Smart
|
Rs 17.62 lakh(7-seater)/ Rs 17.72 lakh (6-seater)
|
Difference
|
Rs 17,000 (Hector Plus more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Tata Safari XT
|
MG Hector Plus Smart
|
Airbags
|
2
|
4
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Parking sensors
|
Rear
|
Front and rear
|
Reverse parking camera
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Traction control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill hold
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Roll over mitigation/ESP
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front fog lamps
|
Yes
|
LED
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
Automatic halogen projector
|
LED
|
LED DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
18-inch alloys
|
18-inch alloys
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Leatherette upholstery
|
No
|
Yes
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes (with lumbar support)
|
6-way power adjustable
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
2nd row recline
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
60:40 split fold (2nd row)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3rd row split fold
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
7.0-inch touchscreen
|
10.4-inch touchscreen
|
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Connected car tech
|
Yes (iRA)
|
Yes (iSMART)
|
Speakers
|
8
|
9 (premium sound by Infinity)
|
Wireless charging
|
No
|
Yes
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt and telescopic
|
Tilt and telescopic
|
12V Socket & USB charging
|
Front and rear
|
Front and rear
|
ORVMs
|
Power folding and adjustable
|
Power folding and adjustable
|
Cruise control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Keyless entry
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push button engine start
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Drive modes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Tyre pressure monitoring system
|
Yes
|
Yes (on app)
Verdict: The MG Hector Plus Smart is the more expensive option here, in both 6-seater and 7-seater layouts. Both SUVs are similarly well-equipped at this price point with features like LED DRLs, powered ORVMs, 18-inch alloys, rear washer and wiper, connected car tech, rear parking camera, push-button engine-start and cruise control. Each gets their own suite of connected car technology features with Tata’s system being called iRA while the MG system is named as the iSmart.
The Safari offers drive modes, auto AC, auto headlamps, ‘Boss Mode’ and driver’s seat lumbar support over the Hector Plus. MG, on the other hand, tries to woo the driver with a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat and tilt + leatherette upholstery. It finally gets telescopic steering adjustment - something the Safari offers right from the base variant. There’s also wireless charging to let you juice up your phone without any wire dangling. The Hector Plus Smart packs more safety equipment in the form of four airbags, front parking sensors and LED fog lamps. Those extra features justify the premium and the Hector Plus Smart would be our pick over the Safari XT.
But if you prefer the styling of the Safari over the Hector Plus, you would not miss out on much by opting for the Tata SUV.
You also have the option of the Safari XMA, which offers the convenience of an automatic transmission, something MG does not offer with the Hector Plus, for Rs 17.25 lakh at this price point. It is a step down in terms of the features list but it covers most basic comforts.
Tata Safari XT+ vs MG Hector Plus Select
|
Tata Safari XT+
|
Rs 18.25 lakh
|
MG Hector Plus Select
|
Rs 18.43 lakh (7-seater)
|
Difference
|
Rs 18,000 (Hector Plus more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Tata Safari XT+
|
MG Hector Plus Select
|
Airbags
|
2
|
4
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Parking sensors
|
Rear
|
Front and rear
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Traction control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill hold
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Roll over mitigation/ESP
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front fog lamps
|
Yes
|
LED
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
Automatic halogen projector
|
LED
|
LED DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Panoramic Sunroof
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
18-inch alloys
|
18-inch alloys
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Leatherette upholstery
|
No
|
Yes
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes (with lumbar support)
|
6-way power adjustable
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
2nd row recline
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
60:40 split fold (2nd row)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3rd row split fold
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
7.0-inch touchscreen
|
10.4-inch touchscreen
|
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Connected car tech
|
Yes (iRA)
|
Yes (iSMART)
|
Speakers
|
8
|
9 (premium sound by Infinity)
|
Wireless charging
|
No
|
Yes
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt and telescopic
|
Tilt and telescopic
|
12V Socket & USB charging
|
Front and rear
|
Front and rear
|
ORVMs
|
Power folding and adjustable
|
Power folding and adjustable
|
Cruise control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Keyless entry
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push button engine start
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Drive modes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Tyre pressure monitoring system
|
Yes
|
Yes (on app)
Verdict: The Hector Plus Select is only offered in a 7-seater configuration like the Safari XT+. For both MG and Tata, this variant is for the fans of the panoramic sunroof. It’s the only additional feature over the Hector Plus Smart and Safari XT trims. The Hector Plus is more expensive, but it justifies the premium with features like two extra airbags, power-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charging, ISOFIX anchorage and front parking sensors.
We’d pick the Hector Plus Select here for the added comforts but if you prefer the styling of the Safari, then that’s okay too as it still offers plenty for the price.
Tata Safari XZ vs MG Hector Plus Sharp
|
Tata Safari XZ
|
Rs 19.15 lakh
|
MG Hector Plus Sharp
|
Rs 19.23 lakh (6-seater)
|
Difference
|
Rs 8,000 (Hector Plus more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Tata Safari XZ
|
MG Hector Plus Sharp
|
Airbags
|
6
|
6
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Parking sensors
|
Rear
|
Front and rear
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Traction control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill hold
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Roll over mitigation/ESP
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front fog lamps
|
Yes
|
LED
|
Electronic parking brake
|
Yes
|
No
|
Heated ORVMs
|
No
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
HID Projector (automatic)
|
LED (automatic)
|
LED DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Panoramic Sunroof
|
No
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
18-inch alloys
|
18-inch alloys
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Powered tailgate
|
No
|
Yes (with kick-to-open feature)
|
Rain sensing wipers
|
No
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Leatherette upholstery
|
Yes (white)
|
Yes (brown)
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
6-way power adjustable
|
6-way power adjustable (4-way power adjustable passenger seat)
|
Front ventilated seats
|
No
|
Yes
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Auto
|
Rear AC vents (2nd and 3rd row)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
2nd row recline
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
60:40 split fold (2nd row)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3rd row split fold
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
8.8-inch touchscreen
|
10.4-inch touchscreen
|
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Connected car tech
|
Yes (iRA)
|
Yes (iSMART)
|
Instrument cluster
|
7.0-inch colour display
|
7.0-inch colour display
|
Speakers
|
9 (premium sound by JBL)
|
9 (premium sound by Infinity)
|
Wireless charging
|
No
|
Yes
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt and telescopic
|
Tilt and telescopic
|
12V Socket & USB charging
|
Front and rear
|
Front and rear
|
ORVMs
|
Power folding and adjustable
|
Power folding and adjustable
|
Cruise control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Keyless entry
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push button engine start
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Drive modes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Terrain response modes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Tyre pressure monitoring system
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
360-degree around view monitor
|
No
|
Yes
Verdict: This is where the MG pricing is a step ahead of Tata’s. The Hector Plus Sharp is the top trim and only offered in the 6-seater layout with captain seats in the middle row. However, the Tata XZ is one below the top trim and only offered in the 7-seater configuration. It misses out on a panoramic sunroof and 6-seater layout with captain seats which are restricted to the XZ+.
In terms of safety, both variants are well-equipped and get six airbags each. ISOFIX child seat anchors finally find their way into the Safari along with an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Both have cool looking MIDs in the instrument cluster, leatherette upholstery, a premium sound system (with one additional speaker in the Tata) and power-adjustable driver’s seats. The Safari’s central display grows to 8.8-inches but it is still smaller than the vertically-aligned unit you’ll find in the Hector Plus. Here, the Tata SUV also offers a few extras over the MG rival, such as drive modes and terrain response modes (which may make it better suited on rough roads), ‘Boss Mode’ and HID headlamps. The XZ also gets the option of an automatic transmission for a premium of Rs 1.25 lakh.
However, as the top variant, the Hector Plus Sharp offers a lot more cool features for the price. That includes a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, powered tailgate, wireless charging, heated ORVMs, ventilated front seats and a 4-way power-adjustable seat for the front passenger as well. For this reason, the MG is our pick over the Tata at these prices.
*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
