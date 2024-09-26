Tata Nexon Now Offered With Two Sunroof Options As Seen With Mahindra Thar Roxx

Published On Sep 26, 2024 12:01 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The panoramic sunroof was introduced with the SUV’s CNG version and now has been passed onto the fully loaded variant of the regular Nexon as well

The Nexon is available with both single-pane and panoramic sunroof options.

Tata is offering the panoramic unit only on the SUV’s top-spec Fearless Plus PS trim.

Other sunroof-eligible variants come with a single-pane unit only.

No other changes have been made to its equipment set.

Now offered in four versions: petrol, diesel, EV and CNG.

Prices of the Nexon range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

We recently saw Mahindra introduce the choice of two sunroofs on the Thar Roxx SUV. Following the same approach, the Tata Nexon is now being provided with the same options, depending on the variant chosen.

Panoramic Sunroof Introduced

The Nexon CNG went on sale recently which also introduced a panoramic sunroof on Tata’s sub-4m SUV. That said, it is limited to the fully loaded Fearless Plus PS CNG variant of the Nexon. Now, the carmaker has also made the panoramic sunroof available with the regular petrol and diesel variants. It is reserved for the top-spec Fearless Plus PS trim with the standard Nexon as well. Other sunroof-eligible variants in the CNG and petrol-diesel lineup get a single-pane unit only.

No Other Revision In Features Set

Apart from the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof, Tata has not tinkered with the equipment of the Nexon. It comes with dual 10.25-inch screens (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and connected car tech.

Its safety kit still gets six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors.

What About Engine Options?

Tata offers the Nexon with both petrol and diesel powertrains, details of which are given below:

Specification 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol+CNG 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

*DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Price Range And Competition

The Tata Nexon is priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Renault Kiger. The Nexon also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

