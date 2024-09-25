All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Brezza CNG: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Sep 25, 2024 03:46 PM By Dipan for Tata Nexon

  • 8.1K Views
  • Write a comment

The Tata Nexon CNG has launched with all bells and whistles to dethrone the popular Maruti Brezza CNG

The Tata Nexon CNG went on sale recently, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This Tata CNG offering directly rivals the popular Maruti Brezza CNG. So, here's a look at how the new Tata Nexon CNG fares against the established Brezza CNG:

Prices

Tata Nexon CNG

Model

Tata Nexon CNG

Maruti Brezza CNG

Prices

Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh

Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 12.26 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The base variant of the Tata Nexon CNG is Rs 30,000 more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Maruti Brezza CNG. However, the top-spec CNG variant of the Brezza (Zxi) is Rs 2.3 lakh more affordable than the Nexon CNG.

Dimensions

Maruti Brezza gets LED headlights

 

Tata Nexon CNG

Maruti Brezza CNG

Difference

Length

3,995 mm

3,995 mm

No Difference

Width

1,804 mm

1,790 mm

+14 mm

Height

1,620 mm

1,685 mm

-65 mm

Wheelbase

2,498 mm

2,500 mm

-2 mm

Both the Nexon CNG and the Brezza CNG have similar dimensions with identical lengths and a marginal difference in their wheelbases. However, the Tata Nexon CNG is 14 mm wider but 65 mm shorter than the Brezza.

Tata Nexon CNG

One thing that is to be noted here is that the Nexon CNG comes with a dual-CNG cylinder setup, which allows it to have a boot space of 321 litres. The Brezza, on the other hand, gets a single CNG cylinder in its boot which translates to a relatively smaller boot space.

Also Read: This Is What Each Variant Of The Tata Nexon CNG Offers

Powertrain

Maruti Brezza

The Tata Nexon CNG comes with a turbocharged engine, which is a first for any CNG offering in India. The Brezza, however, comes with a naturally aspirated engine. Let us take a look at the detailed specifications of both these CNG cars:

 

Tata Nexon CNG

Maruti Brezza CNG

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG

1.5-litre naturally aspirated CNG

Power

100 PS

88 PS

Torque

170 Nm

121.5 Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual

5-speed manual

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

24 km per kg

25.51 km per kg

The Tata Nexon CNG outperforms the Brezza CNG when the powertrain output is considered. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the Maruti SUV comes with a 5-speed MT. On the other hand, the Maruti Brezza CNG has the better claimed fuel efficiency.

Features

Tata Nexon 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Features

Tata Nexon CNG

Maruti Brezza CNG

Exterior

  • Auto-LED Projector headlights

  • LED front fog lamps with cornering function

  • LED tail lights

  • Welcome and goodbye animations on the front LED DRLs and tail lights

  • Indicators on ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors)

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aerodynamic inserts

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Roof rails

  • Auto-LED Projector headlights

  • LED front fog lamps

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Indicators on ORVMs

  • Black 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark fin antenna

Interior

  • Two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Dual-tone cabin

  • Ambient lighting

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Dual-tone cabin

  • Chrome inside door handles

  • Fabric inserts on door pads

  • Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Boot lamp

  • Footwell illumination

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Sunglass holder

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholder

Comfort and Convenience

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror)

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Height-adjustable front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cooled glove box

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • Push-button engine start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Driver-side window auto up/down

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Keyless entry

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • 12V power socket at the front

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Analogue instrument cluster with MID (multi-information display)

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Hill hold assist

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 360-degree camera

  • Blind view monitor

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • 2 airbags

  • ESC

  • Hill hold assist

  • Reverse parking camera and sensors

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • Rear defogger

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Rear wiper and washer

Maruti Brezza interior

  • Both CNG cars come with a full LED lighting setup. However, the LED DRLs and the tail lights of the Nexon get a welcome and goodbye animation. Both SUVs also come with 16-inch alloy wheels, which are dual-tone in the Nexon and blacked-out in the Brezza.

  • Inside, the Nexon CNG looks more modern with a leatherette seat upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Brezza CNG, on the other hand, gets a semi-leatherette seat upholstery and some fabric materials on the door pads.

  • The Brezza CNG comes with a single-pane sunroof and an analogue instrument cluster, while the Nexon CNG comes with a panoramic sunroof and a full-digital driver’s display.

  • The Nexon has a 10.25-inch touchscreen, whereas the Brezza gets a 7-inch unit. The Brezza also has a 6-speaker setup in comparison to the 8-speaker sound system of the Nexon CNG.

  • The feature suite is similar for both cars, save for the Nexon getting four more airbags, a 360-degree camera and TPMS.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Gets A Larger Battery Pack With Improved Range And New Features Including Panoramic Sunroof

Which CNG SUV To Pick?

The Maruti Brezza CNG has been on sale for some time now, while the Tata Nexon CNG is a new offering. Moreover, the Nexon CNG comes with Tata’s dual-CNG cylinder tech that liberates more space in the boot, making the Nexon a bit more practical than the Brezza CNG. However, the Brezza has enough boot space for short trips. 

Maruti Brezza CNG

Where the Brezza CNG has an edge, however, is in the pricing. Its base variant might be a bit pricier but the fully-loaded model is Rs 2.33 lakh more affordable than the Tata SUV. If we compare the variant-wise offerings, the price of the top-spec Brezza Zxi CNG corresponds to the one-below-top Creative Plus variant, which has a similar feature suite as the Brezza. The Maruti subcompact SUV also returns better fuel efficiency than the Nexon CNG.

Tata Nexon CNG

So, we feel that the Tata Nexon CNG is the better offering here – it gets a more powerful engine, returns a similar fuel efficiency as the Brezza CNG and is feature-loaded to its brim. It also gets a bigger boot space and a more futuristic design language. The Nexon’s safety net too is better in every aspect than that of the Brezza CNG.

However, we advise you to test drive both these CNG offerings to come to a final purchasing decision.

But which of these two CNG offerings do you feel is better on the paper? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Nexon AMT

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2024
  • Ford Endeavour
    Ford Endeavour
    Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Kia EV9
    Kia EV9
    Rs.80 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs.8.50 - 15 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.25 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Brezza CNG: Specifications Comparison
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience