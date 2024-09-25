Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Brezza CNG: Specifications Comparison
Modified On Sep 25, 2024 03:46 PM By Dipan for Tata Nexon
The Tata Nexon CNG has launched with all bells and whistles to dethrone the popular Maruti Brezza CNG
The Tata Nexon CNG went on sale recently, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This Tata CNG offering directly rivals the popular Maruti Brezza CNG. So, here's a look at how the new Tata Nexon CNG fares against the established Brezza CNG:
Prices
|
Model
|
Tata Nexon CNG
|
Maruti Brezza CNG
|
Prices
|
Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh
|
Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 12.26 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The base variant of the Tata Nexon CNG is Rs 30,000 more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Maruti Brezza CNG. However, the top-spec CNG variant of the Brezza (Zxi) is Rs 2.3 lakh more affordable than the Nexon CNG.
Dimensions
|
Tata Nexon CNG
|
Maruti Brezza CNG
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3,995 mm
|
3,995 mm
|
No Difference
|
Width
|
1,804 mm
|
1,790 mm
|
+14 mm
|
Height
|
1,620 mm
|
1,685 mm
|
-65 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,498 mm
|
2,500 mm
|
-2 mm
Both the Nexon CNG and the Brezza CNG have similar dimensions with identical lengths and a marginal difference in their wheelbases. However, the Tata Nexon CNG is 14 mm wider but 65 mm shorter than the Brezza.
One thing that is to be noted here is that the Nexon CNG comes with a dual-CNG cylinder setup, which allows it to have a boot space of 321 litres. The Brezza, on the other hand, gets a single CNG cylinder in its boot which translates to a relatively smaller boot space.
Also Read: This Is What Each Variant Of The Tata Nexon CNG Offers
Powertrain
The Tata Nexon CNG comes with a turbocharged engine, which is a first for any CNG offering in India. The Brezza, however, comes with a naturally aspirated engine. Let us take a look at the detailed specifications of both these CNG cars:
|
Tata Nexon CNG
|
Maruti Brezza CNG
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated CNG
|
Power
|
100 PS
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
170 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual
|
5-speed manual
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
24 km per kg
|
25.51 km per kg
The Tata Nexon CNG outperforms the Brezza CNG when the powertrain output is considered. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the Maruti SUV comes with a 5-speed MT. On the other hand, the Maruti Brezza CNG has the better claimed fuel efficiency.
Features
|
Features
|
Tata Nexon CNG
|
Maruti Brezza CNG
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both CNG cars come with a full LED lighting setup. However, the LED DRLs and the tail lights of the Nexon get a welcome and goodbye animation. Both SUVs also come with 16-inch alloy wheels, which are dual-tone in the Nexon and blacked-out in the Brezza.
-
Inside, the Nexon CNG looks more modern with a leatherette seat upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Brezza CNG, on the other hand, gets a semi-leatherette seat upholstery and some fabric materials on the door pads.
-
The Brezza CNG comes with a single-pane sunroof and an analogue instrument cluster, while the Nexon CNG comes with a panoramic sunroof and a full-digital driver’s display.
-
The Nexon has a 10.25-inch touchscreen, whereas the Brezza gets a 7-inch unit. The Brezza also has a 6-speaker setup in comparison to the 8-speaker sound system of the Nexon CNG.
-
The feature suite is similar for both cars, save for the Nexon getting four more airbags, a 360-degree camera and TPMS.
Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Gets A Larger Battery Pack With Improved Range And New Features Including Panoramic Sunroof
Which CNG SUV To Pick?
The Maruti Brezza CNG has been on sale for some time now, while the Tata Nexon CNG is a new offering. Moreover, the Nexon CNG comes with Tata’s dual-CNG cylinder tech that liberates more space in the boot, making the Nexon a bit more practical than the Brezza CNG. However, the Brezza has enough boot space for short trips.
Where the Brezza CNG has an edge, however, is in the pricing. Its base variant might be a bit pricier but the fully-loaded model is Rs 2.33 lakh more affordable than the Tata SUV. If we compare the variant-wise offerings, the price of the top-spec Brezza Zxi CNG corresponds to the one-below-top Creative Plus variant, which has a similar feature suite as the Brezza. The Maruti subcompact SUV also returns better fuel efficiency than the Nexon CNG.
So, we feel that the Tata Nexon CNG is the better offering here – it gets a more powerful engine, returns a similar fuel efficiency as the Brezza CNG and is feature-loaded to its brim. It also gets a bigger boot space and a more futuristic design language. The Nexon’s safety net too is better in every aspect than that of the Brezza CNG.
However, we advise you to test drive both these CNG offerings to come to a final purchasing decision.
But which of these two CNG offerings do you feel is better on the paper? Tell us in the comments below.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
Read More on : Nexon AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful