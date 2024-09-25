Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Brezza CNG: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Sep 25, 2024 03:46 PM By Dipan for Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon CNG has launched with all bells and whistles to dethrone the popular Maruti Brezza CNG

The Tata Nexon CNG went on sale recently, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This Tata CNG offering directly rivals the popular Maruti Brezza CNG. So, here's a look at how the new Tata Nexon CNG fares against the established Brezza CNG:

Prices

Model Tata Nexon CNG Maruti Brezza CNG Prices Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 12.26 lakh

The base variant of the Tata Nexon CNG is Rs 30,000 more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Maruti Brezza CNG. However, the top-spec CNG variant of the Brezza (Zxi) is Rs 2.3 lakh more affordable than the Nexon CNG.

Dimensions

Tata Nexon CNG Maruti Brezza CNG Difference Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm No Difference Width 1,804 mm 1,790 mm +14 mm Height 1,620 mm 1,685 mm -65 mm Wheelbase 2,498 mm 2,500 mm -2 mm

Both the Nexon CNG and the Brezza CNG have similar dimensions with identical lengths and a marginal difference in their wheelbases. However, the Tata Nexon CNG is 14 mm wider but 65 mm shorter than the Brezza.

One thing that is to be noted here is that the Nexon CNG comes with a dual-CNG cylinder setup, which allows it to have a boot space of 321 litres. The Brezza, on the other hand, gets a single CNG cylinder in its boot which translates to a relatively smaller boot space.

Powertrain

The Tata Nexon CNG comes with a turbocharged engine, which is a first for any CNG offering in India. The Brezza, however, comes with a naturally aspirated engine. Let us take a look at the detailed specifications of both these CNG cars:

Tata Nexon CNG Maruti Brezza CNG Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG 1.5-litre naturally aspirated CNG Power 100 PS 88 PS Torque 170 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 5-speed manual Claimed Fuel Efficiency 24 km per kg 25.51 km per kg

The Tata Nexon CNG outperforms the Brezza CNG when the powertrain output is considered. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the Maruti SUV comes with a 5-speed MT. On the other hand, the Maruti Brezza CNG has the better claimed fuel efficiency.

Features

Features Tata Nexon CNG Maruti Brezza CNG Exterior Auto-LED Projector headlights

LED front fog lamps with cornering function

LED tail lights

Welcome and goodbye animations on the front LED DRLs and tail lights

Indicators on ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors)

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aerodynamic inserts

Shark fin antenna

Roof rails Auto-LED Projector headlights

LED front fog lamps

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Indicators on ORVMs

Black 16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna Interior Two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Dual-tone cabin

Ambient lighting

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Dual-tone cabin

Chrome inside door handles

Fabric inserts on door pads

Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Boot lamp

Footwell illumination

Rear parcel tray

Sunglass holder

Rear centre armrest with cupholder Comfort and Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror)

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Auto-folding ORVMs

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Height-adjustable front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cooled glove box Single-pane sunroof

Cruise control

Push-button engine start/stop

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Driver-side window auto up/down

Auto AC with rear vents

Keyless entry

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

12V power socket at the front

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Analogue instrument cluster with MID (multi-information display)

Day/night IRVM

Height-adjustable driver’s seat Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker sound system

Connected car tech 7-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system Safety 6 airbags (standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Hill hold assist

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Blind view monitor

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Rear wiper and washer

Rain-sensing wipers 2 airbags

ESC

Hill hold assist

Reverse parking camera and sensors

Seat belt reminder for all seats

Rear defogger

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Rear wiper and washer

Both CNG cars come with a full LED lighting setup. However, the LED DRLs and the tail lights of the Nexon get a welcome and goodbye animation. Both SUVs also come with 16-inch alloy wheels, which are dual-tone in the Nexon and blacked-out in the Brezza.

Inside, the Nexon CNG looks more modern with a leatherette seat upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Brezza CNG, on the other hand, gets a semi-leatherette seat upholstery and some fabric materials on the door pads.

The Brezza CNG comes with a single-pane sunroof and an analogue instrument cluster, while the Nexon CNG comes with a panoramic sunroof and a full-digital driver’s display.

The Nexon has a 10.25-inch touchscreen, whereas the Brezza gets a 7-inch unit. The Brezza also has a 6-speaker setup in comparison to the 8-speaker sound system of the Nexon CNG.

The feature suite is similar for both cars, save for the Nexon getting four more airbags, a 360-degree camera and TPMS.

Which CNG SUV To Pick?

The Maruti Brezza CNG has been on sale for some time now, while the Tata Nexon CNG is a new offering. Moreover, the Nexon CNG comes with Tata’s dual-CNG cylinder tech that liberates more space in the boot, making the Nexon a bit more practical than the Brezza CNG. However, the Brezza has enough boot space for short trips.

Where the Brezza CNG has an edge, however, is in the pricing. Its base variant might be a bit pricier but the fully-loaded model is Rs 2.33 lakh more affordable than the Tata SUV. If we compare the variant-wise offerings, the price of the top-spec Brezza Zxi CNG corresponds to the one-below-top Creative Plus variant, which has a similar feature suite as the Brezza. The Maruti subcompact SUV also returns better fuel efficiency than the Nexon CNG.

So, we feel that the Tata Nexon CNG is the better offering here – it gets a more powerful engine, returns a similar fuel efficiency as the Brezza CNG and is feature-loaded to its brim. It also gets a bigger boot space and a more futuristic design language. The Nexon’s safety net too is better in every aspect than that of the Brezza CNG.

However, we advise you to test drive both these CNG offerings to come to a final purchasing decision.

But which of these two CNG offerings do you feel is better on the paper? Tell us in the comments below.

