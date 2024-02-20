Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus vs Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus: Which EV To Buy?

Modified On Feb 20, 2024 10:21 AM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon EV

At the same price, the smaller Tata Punch EV offers more technology and range than the Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV

With the recent price reduction, the Tata Nexon EV has become more affordable by up to Rs 1.2 lakh, with a starting price of Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It just so happens that is also the ex-showroom price for the top-spec Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus Long Range variant. 

Tata has stated that it has passed on the benefits of the reduced battery prices to its customers by lowering the prices of the Nexon EV (and the Tiago EV too). On the other hand, for the Punch EV, the automaker mentioned that it had already factored in reduced battery pack costs at the time of its launch in January 2024. 

Let’s see how the entry-level Nexon EV compares to the top variant of the Punch EV on paper, starting with their specifications.

Dimensions

 

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Punch EV

Length

3994 mm

3857 mm

Width

1811 mm

1742 mm

Height

1616 mm

1633 mm

Wheelbase

2498 mm

2445 mm

Ground Clearance

Up to 205 mm (Medium Range)

190 mm

Boot Space

350 litres

366 litres 

  • The Tata Nexon EV is bigger than the Punch EV in all aspects. 

  • Surprisingly, the Tata Punch EV claims to offer more boot space than the Tata Nexon EV. Its front storage option for another 14 litres of stuff is offered on the higher Empowered Plus S variant which costs another Rs 50,000.

Tata Nexon EV

  • The ground clearance mentioned above for the Nexon EV is for its medium-range variant. However, if you opt for the long-range version of the Nexon EV, it reduces to 190 mm.

Powertrain

Specifications

Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus Long Range

Battery Pack

30 kWh

35 kWh

Power

129 PS

122 PS

Torque

215 Nm

190 Nm

Claimed Range

325 km

421 km

  • At this price, the Tata Punch EV comes with a larger 35 kWh battery pack compared to the entry-level Nexon EV, thus providing an additional 96 km of driving range over the Nexon EV.

  • However, the Tata Nexon EV still offers more power and torque.

Charging

Charger

Charging Time

Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus Long Range

3.3 kW AC Charger (10-100%)

10.5 hours

13.5 hours

50 kW DC Fast Charger (10-80%)

56 minutes

56 minutes

  • When charging with a 3.3 kW AC charger, the Nexon EV takes less time due to its smaller battery pack compared to the Punch EV.

  • If customers pay an additional amount of Rs 50,000, they can get a 7.2kW AC fast charger to reduce the charging time for the Punch EV to just 5 hours.

  • Both EVs also support a 50 kW DC charging with equal charging times of 56 minutes.

Feature Highlights

Features

Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus 

Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus

Exterior

  • LED Headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED Taillamps

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

  • LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

  • Sequential front side indicators

  • Welcome & goodbye animation with DRLs

  • Smart charging indicator on DRLs

  • Shark fin antenna

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

Interior

  • Dual-tone cabin

  • All black fabric seat upholstery

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front & rear adjustable headrests

  • Dual-tone black & grey cabin

  • Leatherette seat upholstery 

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front & rear adjustable headrests

  • Front & rear armrest

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic AC

  • All four power windows

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Push button start/stop

  • Multi drive modes - Eco, City & Sport

  • Paddle Shifter for regenerative braking modes

  • Automatic AC

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Cooled glovebox

  • All four power windows

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Multi drive modes

  • (City/Sport/Eco)

  • Paddle Shifter for regenerative braking modes

  • Cruise control

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold

  • Automatic headlights

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Auto dimming IRVM

  • Rear wiper and auto defogger

  • Push button start/stop

  • Air purifier

Infotainment

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

  • Voice assistant features

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Arcade.EV app suite

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • ABS with EBD

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Tata Punch EV Interior

  • At the same price point of Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Tata Punch EV offers far more features than the Tata Nexon EV. 

  • The Punch EV will look like the richer offering of the two at this price with its all-LED lighting with welcome and goodbye animations,  and 16-inch alloys and roof rails.

  • However, the Nexon EV Creative Plus mid range variant still gets LED headlights with LED DRLs and LED taillamps. Those 16-inch steelies get stylised wheel covers which do make them look better than usual base-spec wheels.

  • Inside, the Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus variant not only gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, it also features a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, whereas the Nexon EV gets 7-inch screens for both. Additionally, the Punch EV’s instrument display can be synced with the infotainment system to display maps via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • The base-spec Nexon EV misses out on features like ventilated front seats, cruise control, wireless phone charger, air purifier, automatic headlights, and rain sensing wipers, all of which are available with the top-spec variant of the Tata Punch EV.

  • When it comes to safety, the Nexon EV does get 6 airbags, a rear parking camera with sensors, and electronic stability control. But the Punch EV’s safety kit further includes a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a tyre pressure monitoring system as well.

Also Check Out: Tata Nexon Global NCAP Crash Test Comparison: Then vs Now

Verdict

Clearly, the Tata Punch EV’s top-spec Empowered Plus trim offers a lot more features and more driving range than the Tata Nexon EV’s base-spec Creative Plus variant, at the exact same price. However, the Nexon EV offers the benefit of bigger road presence and a more spacious cabin thanks to its larger size making it slightly more suitable as a family car.

If you are ready to compromise on the size and a bit of interior space, the top-spec Tata Punch EV offers a lot more value for money over the base-spec Tata Nexon EV. Which EV will choose between the two at the same price and why? Let us know in the comments.

