Modified On Feb 20, 2024 10:21 AM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon EV

At the same price, the smaller Tata Punch EV offers more technology and range than the Tata Nexon EV

With the recent price reduction, the Tata Nexon EV has become more affordable by up to Rs 1.2 lakh, with a starting price of Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It just so happens that is also the ex-showroom price for the top-spec Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus Long Range variant.

Tata has stated that it has passed on the benefits of the reduced battery prices to its customers by lowering the prices of the Nexon EV (and the Tiago EV too). On the other hand, for the Punch EV, the automaker mentioned that it had already factored in reduced battery pack costs at the time of its launch in January 2024.

Let’s see how the entry-level Nexon EV compares to the top variant of the Punch EV on paper, starting with their specifications.

Dimensions

Tata Nexon EV Tata Punch EV Length 3994 mm 3857 mm Width 1811 mm 1742 mm Height 1616 mm 1633 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2445 mm Ground Clearance Up to 205 mm (Medium Range) 190 mm Boot Space 350 litres 366 litres

The Tata Nexon EV is bigger than the Punch EV in all aspects.

Surprisingly, the Tata Punch EV claims to offer more boot space than the Tata Nexon EV. Its front storage option for another 14 litres of stuff is offered on the higher Empowered Plus S variant which costs another Rs 50,000.

The ground clearance mentioned above for the Nexon EV is for its medium-range variant. However, if you opt for the long-range version of the Nexon EV, it reduces to 190 mm.

Powertrain

Specifications Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus Long Range Battery Pack 30 kWh 35 kWh Power 129 PS 122 PS Torque 215 Nm 190 Nm Claimed Range 325 km 421 km

At this price, the Tata Punch EV comes with a larger 35 kWh battery pack compared to the entry-level Nexon EV, thus providing an additional 96 km of driving range over the Nexon EV.

However, the Tata Nexon EV still offers more power and torque.

Charging

Charger Charging Time Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus Long Range 3.3 kW AC Charger (10-100%) 10.5 hours 13.5 hours 50 kW DC Fast Charger (10-80%) 56 minutes 56 minutes

When charging with a 3.3 kW AC charger, the Nexon EV takes less time due to its smaller battery pack compared to the Punch EV.

If customers pay an additional amount of Rs 50,000, they can get a 7.2kW AC fast charger to reduce the charging time for the Punch EV to just 5 hours.

Both EVs also support a 50 kW DC charging with equal charging times of 56 minutes.

Feature Highlights

Features Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus Exterior LED Headlights with LED DRLs

LED Taillamps

16-inch steel wheels

Shark fin antenna LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

Sequential front side indicators

Welcome & goodbye animation with DRLs

Smart charging indicator on DRLs

Shark fin antenna

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails Interior Dual-tone cabin

All black fabric seat upholstery

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Front & rear adjustable headrests Dual-tone black & grey cabin

Leatherette seat upholstery

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Front & rear adjustable headrests

Front & rear armrest

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC

All four power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Push button start/stop

Multi drive modes - Eco, City & Sport

Paddle Shifter for regenerative braking modes Automatic AC

Ventilated front seats

Cooled glovebox

All four power windows

Wireless phone charger

Multi drive modes

(City/Sport/Eco)

Paddle Shifter for regenerative braking modes

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold

Automatic headlights

Rain sensing wipers

Auto dimming IRVM

Rear wiper and auto defogger

Push button start/stop

Air purifier Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system

Voice assistant features

7-inch digital driver’s display 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Arcade.EV app suite Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera with sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

ABS with EBD

360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

At the same price point of Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Tata Punch EV offers far more features than the Tata Nexon EV.

The Punch EV will look like the richer offering of the two at this price with its all-LED lighting with welcome and goodbye animations, and 16-inch alloys and roof rails.

However, the Nexon EV Creative Plus mid range variant still gets LED headlights with LED DRLs and LED taillamps. Those 16-inch steelies get stylised wheel covers which do make them look better than usual base-spec wheels.

Inside, the Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus variant not only gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, it also features a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, whereas the Nexon EV gets 7-inch screens for both. Additionally, the Punch EV’s instrument display can be synced with the infotainment system to display maps via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The base-spec Nexon EV misses out on features like ventilated front seats, cruise control, wireless phone charger, air purifier, automatic headlights, and rain sensing wipers, all of which are available with the top-spec variant of the Tata Punch EV.

When it comes to safety, the Nexon EV does get 6 airbags, a rear parking camera with sensors, and electronic stability control. But the Punch EV’s safety kit further includes a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a tyre pressure monitoring system as well.

Verdict

Clearly, the Tata Punch EV’s top-spec Empowered Plus trim offers a lot more features and more driving range than the Tata Nexon EV’s base-spec Creative Plus variant, at the exact same price. However, the Nexon EV offers the benefit of bigger road presence and a more spacious cabin thanks to its larger size making it slightly more suitable as a family car.

If you are ready to compromise on the size and a bit of interior space, the top-spec Tata Punch EV offers a lot more value for money over the base-spec Tata Nexon EV. Which EV will choose between the two at the same price and why? Let us know in the comments.

