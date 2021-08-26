Tata Nexon EV Becomes Dearer For The Third Time In Eight Months This Year

Modified On Aug 26, 2021 05:57 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

The mid-spec XZ+ and top-spec XZ+ Lux have gotten the price hike

The prices of the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants have gone up by Rs 9,000.

The overall price range hasn’t changed; the SUV still retails from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants have got their third hike for 2021, amounting to an overall increase of Rs 40,000.

The Nexon EV has a 30.2kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of 312 kilometres.

Tata has hiked the prices of the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants of the Nexon EV by Rs 9,000. The overall range, however, remains the same -- from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh. This is the third price hike for the electric SUV in 2021.

Here are the latest prices:

Old Price New Price Difference XM Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh NIL XZ+ Rs 15.56 lakh Rs 15.65 lakh Rs 9,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh NIL XZ+ Lux Rs 16.56 lakh Rs 16.65 lakh Rs 9,000 XZ+ Lux Dark Rs 16.85 lakh Rs 16.85 lakh NIL

As seen above, prices of the base-spec XM, XZ+ Dark, and XZ+ Lux Dark haven’t changed. Since this is the EV’s third price hike in 2021, the mid-spec XZ+ and top-spec XZ+ Lux variants have become costlier by Rs 40,000 in total.

The Nexon EV has a 129PS/245Nm electric motor powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack. Its claimed range is 312km. A DC fast charger can charge the battery from 0 to 80 percent in 60 minutes, while a 15A plug point takes up to 8.5 hours to charge from 10 to 90 percent. According to recent reports, Tata could soon offer the Nexon EV with a 136PS electric motor.

The Nexon EV features rain-sensing wipers, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and cruise control. Securing passenger safety are dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control.

The electric SUV has no direct competitor, and it is a lot more affordable than the MG ZS and the Hyundai Kona EVs. However, the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 will be the Nexon EV’s true rival.

