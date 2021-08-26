HomeNew CarsNewsTata Nexon EV Becomes Dearer For The Third Time In Eight Months This Year
Tata Nexon EV Becomes Dearer For The Third Time In Eight Months This Year

Modified On Aug 26, 2021 05:57 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

The mid-spec XZ+ and top-spec XZ+ Lux have gotten the price hike

Tata Nexon EV

  • The prices of the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants have gone up by Rs 9,000. 

  • The overall price range hasn’t changed; the SUV still retails from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

  • The XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants have got their third hike for 2021, amounting to an overall increase of Rs 40,000. 

  • The Nexon EV has a 30.2kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of 312 kilometres. 

Tata has hiked the prices of the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants of the Nexon EV by Rs 9,000. The overall range, however, remains the same -- from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh. This is the third price hike for the electric SUV in 2021. 

Here are the latest prices: 

 

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XM

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh

NIL

XZ+

Rs 15.56 lakh

Rs 15.65 lakh

Rs 9,000

XZ+ Dark

Rs 15.99 lakh 

Rs 15.99 lakh

NIL

XZ+ Lux

Rs 16.56 lakh

Rs 16.65 lakh 

Rs 9,000

XZ+ Lux Dark

Rs 16.85 lakh 

Rs 16.85 lakh

NIL

As seen above, prices of the base-spec XM, XZ+ Dark, and XZ+ Lux Dark haven’t changed. Since this is the EV’s third price hike in 2021, the mid-spec XZ+ and top-spec XZ+ Lux variants have become costlier by Rs 40,000 in total. 

The Nexon EV has a 129PS/245Nm electric motor powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack. Its claimed range is 312km. A DC fast charger can charge the battery from 0 to 80 percent in 60 minutes, while a 15A plug point takes up to 8.5 hours to charge from 10 to 90 percent. According to recent reports, Tata could soon offer the Nexon EV with a 136PS electric motor. 

The Nexon EV features rain-sensing wipers, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and cruise control. Securing passenger safety are dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control. 

The electric SUV has no direct competitor, and it is a lot more affordable than the MG ZS and the Hyundai Kona EVs. However, the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 will be the Nexon EV’s true rival.

