Facelifted Tata Tigor EV Could Promise A Range Close To 350km!

Published On Aug 23, 2021 01:13 PM By Dhruv for Tata Tigor EV

In theory, the range of the EV might exceed that of the Nexon EV, despite having a smaller battery pack

The updated Tigor EV goes on sale on August 31, and it will be the second electric offering from Tata Motors to utilise their Ziptron EV technology. Ziptron will boost the performance of the sedan compared to its pre-facelift version.

Tata has already confirmed most of the Tigor EV’s stats. It features a 75PS/170Nm electric motor running on a 26kWh battery pack. The company, however, hadn’t revealed one key nugget of information - the range.

However, we have now come across spy shots of the facelifted Tigor EV at dealerships, and they have offered a hint about this elusive piece of information. In one of the images, the battery charge level (59 percent) and the remaining range (204km) of the EV can be seen. A simple mathematical equation tells us that in this case, the estimated range at 100 percent would be 345km. That’s more than the range of the Nexon EV, which promises 312km!

You do need to note that we have calculated the range using a simple mathematical equation. But in real life, there are many variables -- such as temperature and driving style -- that can lead to a difference in the actual range of an electric vehicle. We can, however, safely assume that the Tigor EV should have a range of more than 300km, which will be quite an achievement in itself.

Image Source

Read More on : Tata Tigor AMT