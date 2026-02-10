All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Tata Nexon 2026: Which Variant Gets Which Powertrain Options Explained

    In the subcompact SUV segment, the Nexon offers the most number of powertrain options, including CNG and EV options as well

    Published On Feb 10, 2026 10:01 AM By Yashein

    1.9K Views
    • Write a comment

    Tata Nexon

    The Tata Nexon is one of the most well-known SUVs in its segment, excelling in various departments such as safety, design, features, and lengthy powertrain and variant options.

    If you are looking for an SUV in the Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) range, chances are that you might be considering the Nexon. Tata offers petrol, diesel, CNG, and even EV powertrains with the Nexon, thereby catering to different buyer needs and preferences. However, like some SUVs in this segment, not all powertrain options are available across every variant.

    So if you are interested in buying the Nexon, here’s a detailed look at how Tata has distributed the Nexon’s engines and gearboxes across its variant lineup. 

    But before we take a closer look, variant by variant, let’s quickly check out the engine and transmission options on offer.

    Tata Nexon Powertrain Options

    The Tata Nexon can be chosen with petrol, diesel and CNG options. Here’s a quick look at the specifications: 

    Engine

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol with CNG

    Power 

    120 PS 

    115 PS

    100 PS 

    Torque

    170 Nm

    260 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT,

    6-speed MT/6-speed AMT*/7-speed DCT**

    6-speed MT/6-speed AMT

    6-speed manual 

    *AMT- Automated-manual Transmission

    **DCT- Dual-clutch Transmission

    The petrol engine is for those who want a lower initial purchase cost and sufficient power for city and highway usage. If your running is on the higher side, then the diesel engine would cater to your needs. Tata also provides a CNG option, which comes out to be slightly lower priced than the diesel, while also further reducing your running costs.

    Tata Nexon Engine

    While we appreciate Tata offering multiple powertrain options, the CNG option lacks the convenience of an automatic transmission. This is a combination that we have already seen on the Tata Punch facelift as well as the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor.

    Tata Nexon iCNG

    USP:

    In a segment where CNG cars are a let-down in performance, the Nexon is the only SUV with a turbo-petrol and CNG combination, making a generous 100 PS. It is clearly the most powerful subcompact CNG SUV in the segment. 

    Let’s move on to how Tata has distributed the powertrain options:  

    Tata Nexon: Variant-wise Powertrain

    Variant

    Petrol

    Diesel

    CNG

    5 MT

    6 MT

    6 AMT

    DCT

    6 MT

    6 AMT

    6 MT

    Smart 

    Smart+ 

    Smart+ S

    Pure+ 

    Pure+ S

    Creative

    Creative+ S

    Creative+ PS

    Fearless+ PS

    • Petrol and CNG options are available right from the base variant. Diesel is available from the Smart+ variant onwards. 

    • The petrol Nexon gets a whopping 4 transmission options to choose from! 

    • Automatic options start from the one-above-base variant. 

    Tata Nexon

    • The CNG-MT combination is available across all variants. 

    Tata Nexon

    • The Creative variant offers the most powertrain options. 

    • The diesel-AMT range begins from the mid-spec Pure+ trim. 

    • You can’t get the base variant of the Nexon with a diesel engine. 

    What we like:

    Tata is one of the few automakers to offer CNG variants with the top-spec trims. We also appreciate the number of options a buyer gets across every variant. 

    2026 Tata Nexon Overview

    The 2026 Tata Nexon is a popular compact SUV, which is known for its modern design, strong safety credentials, and feature-rich cabin.  In recent times, it has been the top-selling SUV in its segment! 

    Tata Nexon

    The Nexon packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats. Passenger safety is taken care of by a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and a bunch of ADAS features. 

    Tata Nexon

    If you are planning to buy the Nexon, then you should also check out its variant-wise colour options.

    Price And Rivals

    Prices for the 2026 Tata Nexon range from Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, and Nissan Magnite.

    Which variant-powertrain configuration suits your needs? Let us know in the comments section below. Our detailed booking process story will give you a detailed overview of how to book the new Nexon. 

    Tata Nexon

    If you want to book the Tata Nexon, then here’s a detailed report taking you through its booking process, as well as the waiting period across major Indian cities. You can also checkout this story, to know more about the Nexon's colour options. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Tata Nexon 2026: Which Variant Gets Which Powertrain Options Explained
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience