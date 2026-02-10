Tata Nexon 2026: Which Variant Gets Which Powertrain Options Explained

The Tata Nexon is one of the most well-known SUVs in its segment, excelling in various departments such as safety, design, features, and lengthy powertrain and variant options.

If you are looking for an SUV in the Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) range, chances are that you might be considering the Nexon. Tata offers petrol, diesel, CNG, and even EV powertrains with the Nexon, thereby catering to different buyer needs and preferences. However, like some SUVs in this segment, not all powertrain options are available across every variant.

So if you are interested in buying the Nexon, here’s a detailed look at how Tata has distributed the Nexon’s engines and gearboxes across its variant lineup.

But before we take a closer look, variant by variant, let’s quickly check out the engine and transmission options on offer.

Tata Nexon Powertrain Options

The Tata Nexon can be chosen with petrol, diesel and CNG options. Here’s a quick look at the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with CNG Power 120 PS 115 PS 100 PS Torque 170 Nm 260 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT/6-speed AMT*/7-speed DCT** 6-speed MT/6-speed AMT 6-speed manual

*AMT- Automated-manual Transmission

**DCT- Dual-clutch Transmission

The petrol engine is for those who want a lower initial purchase cost and sufficient power for city and highway usage. If your running is on the higher side, then the diesel engine would cater to your needs. Tata also provides a CNG option, which comes out to be slightly lower priced than the diesel, while also further reducing your running costs.

While we appreciate Tata offering multiple powertrain options, the CNG option lacks the convenience of an automatic transmission. This is a combination that we have already seen on the Tata Punch facelift as well as the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor.

USP: In a segment where CNG cars are a let-down in performance, the Nexon is the only SUV with a turbo-petrol and CNG combination, making a generous 100 PS. It is clearly the most powerful subcompact CNG SUV in the segment.

Let’s move on to how Tata has distributed the powertrain options:

Tata Nexon: Variant-wise Powertrain

Variant Petrol Diesel CNG 5 MT 6 MT 6 AMT DCT 6 MT 6 AMT 6 MT Smart ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Smart+ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ Smart+ S ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ Pure+ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pure+ S ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ Creative ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Creative+ S ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Creative+ PS ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Fearless+ PS ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Petrol and CNG options are available right from the base variant. Diesel is available from the Smart+ variant onwards.

The petrol Nexon gets a whopping 4 transmission options to choose from!

Automatic options start from the one-above-base variant.

The CNG-MT combination is available across all variants.

The Creative variant offers the most powertrain options.

The diesel-AMT range begins from the mid-spec Pure+ trim.

You can’t get the base variant of the Nexon with a diesel engine.

What we like: Tata is one of the few automakers to offer CNG variants with the top-spec trims. We also appreciate the number of options a buyer gets across every variant.

2026 Tata Nexon Overview

The 2026 Tata Nexon is a popular compact SUV, which is known for its modern design, strong safety credentials, and feature-rich cabin. In recent times, it has been the top-selling SUV in its segment!

The Nexon packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats. Passenger safety is taken care of by a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and a bunch of ADAS features.

If you are planning to buy the Nexon, then you should also check out its variant-wise colour options.

Price And Rivals

Prices for the 2026 Tata Nexon range from Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, and Nissan Magnite.

Which variant-powertrain configuration suits your needs? Let us know in the comments section below. Our detailed booking process story will give you a detailed overview of how to book the new Nexon.

