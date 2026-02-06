2026 Tata Nexon: BOOKINGS AND WAITING PERIOD Details Explained

The Tata Nexon is one such SUV that caters to a wide range of Indian buyers, thanks to its multiple variants, powertrains, colour options and special editions. If you are looking for a subcompact, then chances are that you are considering the popular Tata SUV.

So, if you are planning to bring one home, this report will help you with all the key details related to bookings and current waiting periods for the compact SUV.

Tata Nexon: How To Book One?

Bookings for the Tata Nexon are underway. Interested buyers can book it either online or offline by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. In certain dealerships, the booking amount could be lower.

Tata Nexon 2026: How To Book It Offline?

You can book the Nexon by visiting the nearest Tata Motors dealership in your city. Here’s how the process works:

Discuss your requirements with the sales executive, including variant, powertrain, and colour preferences.

Take a test drive of the Nexon if the demo vehicle is available. If not, you can request a home or office test drive.

Once satisfied, proceed with the booking by paying the token amount at the dealership.

We recommend taking a test drive before finalising your booking to ensure the Nexon suits your driving and comfort needs. It would be ideal if you could take your family members as well, for them to see if they like the SUV in flesh. However, if you’d like to hear our insights about the Nexon, here’s our experience after driving it.

Tata Nexon 2026: How To Book It Online?

For those who prefer convenience, Tata Motors allows online bookings through its official website. The steps are fairly straightforward:

Visit Tata Motors’ official website and sign up using your mobile number.

Select the Tata Nexon from the list of available models, if you have not already been routed to the Nexon’s page from the link above.

First, you need to select your City, and then scroll down to customize your Nexon.

Customise the SUV by choosing the preferred variant, engine option, and colour.

Tata also allows you to filter the pricing, fuel type, transmission, and edition.

You can also check out the car on the 360-degree configurator.

You should then add your preferred accessories and check out how the car looks with and without installing them.

You then have to move to the summary section, where you can see the cost breakup, as well as an estimated EMI number.

Select your nearest dealership for a test drive and delivery coordination.

Once you’re satisfied with everything, pay the token amount online to confirm your booking.

Keep in mind: When you are going through the booking process, we recommend that you check out multiple dealerships to see which one offers the best discount. Also, if you are in a hurry, then you can ask the dealership if there is any readily available car. This car might not be your preferred variant or your colour, but it should be delivered within a week.

Tata Nexon: What Are The Current Waiting Periods?

The waiting period for the new Tata Nexon varies depending on the city, variant, and powertrain chosen. Here’s a city-wise look at the current waiting periods across the top Indian cities:

New Delhi: Up to 1 month

Mumbai: 20 to 25 days

Chennai: 1 to 2 weeks

Kolkata: 15 to 30 days

Bangalore: 10 to 20 days

Hyderabad: Around 2 weeks

Ahmedabad: Up to 1 month

Pune: 20 to 30 days

As seen above, there is a consistent waiting period across most cities, with a maximum waiting period of up to 1 month. Notably, in Chennai, you can get the Nexon within a week.

A point to note: Do note that waiting periods may be shorter or longer based on variant demand and colour availability. It’s best to confirm the exact timeline with your local dealership.

Also, check out the features the newly launched Punch facelift borrows from the Tata Nexon.

Tata Nexon: Price And Rivals

The Tata Nexon 2026 is priced from Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with popular subcompact SUVs such as the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, and Nissan Magnite.

In Tata’s lineup, the Nexon sits above the Punch, and below the Curvv and Sierra SUVs. The Nexon also turned out to be the top-selling car in January 2026. The numbers include both the ICE and EV versions of the SUV.