Modified On Sep 05, 2024 04:12 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv

Although in different segments, the Tata Curvv’s design and features are heavily inspired by the Tata Nexon

The Tata Curvv has recently launched as the ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the Curvv EV with prices starting at Rs 10 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). As such, it derives a lot of its design elements and interior features from the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV. So, if you are looking for a Tata offering and are indecisive between the Curvv and the Nexon, here’s a comparison between the cars.

Prices

Model Price Range Tata Curvv Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh Tata Nexon Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Tata Nexon sits one segment lower than the Tata Curvv and hence is more affordable than the SUV-coupe. The base-level variant of the Nexon is Rs 2 lakh more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Curvv. Moreover, the top-spec variants of both models have a price difference of over Rs 3 lakh.

Dimensions

Dimensions Tata Curvv Tata Nexon Difference Length 4,308 mm 3,995 mm +313 mm Width 1,810 mm 1,804 mm +6 mm Height 1,630 mm 1,620 mm +10 mm Wheelbase 2,560 mm 2,498 mm +62 mm Boot Space 500 litres 382 litres +118 litres

The Tata Nexon is a sub-4m SUV and hence is smaller in size than the Tata Curvv, which measures more than 4 metres in length which puts it in contention with compact SUVs. While the width and the height of both the Tata offerings here are nearly similar, the Curvv has a longer wheelbase and a 118-litre larger boot space.

Also Read: New Electric Vehicle Range Norms In India Explained Feat. Tata EVs

Powertrain Options

Specifications Tata Curvv Tata Nexon Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol (new) 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS 120 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT^, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT^

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

The Tata Nexon has two engine options on offer which are borrowed by the Tata Curvv (with a choice of different transmissions). The Curvv, however, also gets a new 12-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine, which is not available with Tata’s sub-4m.

The Nexon gets a choice of a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT and 7-speed DCT with its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. The same powertrain is available only with the 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT with the Tata Curvv. The diesel Nexon does not get a DCT option (that’s offered with the Curvv), and gets an AMT option instead.

Also See: Tata Curvv Base-spec Smart Variant Explained In 10 Images

Features

Features Tata Curvv Tata Nexon Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

Welcome & goodbye animations on LED DRLs

Sequential turn indicators

Connected LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Sequential LED DRLs

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Welcome & goodbye animations on tail lights Interior Dual-tone dashboard

Ambient lighting

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Dual-tone dashboard

2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel



Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Comfort and Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers

6-way powered driver’s seat

Height-adjustable co-driver’s seat

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Paddle shifters

Multi-drive modes: Sport, Eco, City

Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVM

Panoramic sunroof

Cooled glove box

60:40 split-folding rear seats Auto AC with vents

Wireless phone charger

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

Cruise control

Paddle shifters (AMT & DCT)

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto-folding ORVMs

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Height-adjustable front seats

Voice-assisted single-pane electric sunroof

Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

Cooled glove box Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system

Connected car tech 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags (standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Front & rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Level 2 ADAS

ISOFIX child seat anchorage 6 airbags (standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Hill hold assist

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Blind view monitor

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Rain-sensing wipers

The Tata Curvv and Tata Nexon both come with an all-LED lighting setup and a similar fascia at the front. However, the Nexon does not get connected DRLs and flush door handles. It also gets smaller 16-inch alloy wheels with a different design than the Curvv, which has bigger 18-inch units.

Inside, both cars get a dual-tone cabin theme, the colour of which varies as per the chosen variant. The only difference is that the Curvv uses a 4-spoke steering wheel while the Nexon gets a 2-spoke unit.

The feature suite is also similar to both Tata offerings with shared features like a 10.25-inch driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and paddle shifters. However, the Curvv also comes with a panoramic sunroof and a gesture-powered tailgate which is not offered with the Nexon (it gets a single-pane sunroof).

The safety suite is also similar with the major difference being a level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite being offered with the Curvv. That said, both models get six airbags, a TPMS and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read: Tata Curvv vs 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx: Specifications Comparison

Which Tata Car To Buy?

It won’t be wrong to say that the Tata Curvv has been fairly derived from the Tata Nexon, which is no bad thing since the Nexon is a fairly opulent offering. The Curvv builds on the positives of the Nexon and provides an SUV-like feel with more space inside and a few more features like a panoramic sunroof and ADAS. The Curvv also gets an SUV-coupe design that can give popular compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara a run for their money. So, if you are on the lookout for an SUV which has a relatively fresh design, potent engines and offers a lot of features, you can definitely consider the Curvv.

However, the Tata Nexon has been one of the bestsellers from the Indian carmaker and there are more than a few reasons for that. First is the availability of a lot of features at a price point that is relatively more affordable than the other subcompact SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Kia Sonet. Another thing is the sorted driving dynamics of the car which gives a pleasant ride quality on almost all types of roads. This, coupled with the potent powertrains just makes the Tata Nexon a good value-for-money option. So, if you are on a tight budget, you can choose the Nexon over the Curvv.

What will you choose between the Tata Nexon and the Tata Curvv? Tell us in the comment section below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Curvv diesel