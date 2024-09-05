All
Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Sep 05, 2024 04:12 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv

Although in different segments, the Tata Curvv’s design and features are heavily inspired by the Tata Nexon

The Tata Curvv has recently launched as the ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the Curvv EV with prices starting at Rs 10 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). As such, it derives a lot of its design elements and interior features from the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV. So, if you are looking for a Tata offering and are indecisive between the Curvv and the Nexon, here’s a comparison between the cars. 

Prices

Tata Curvv

Model

Price Range

Tata Curvv 

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh

Tata Nexon

Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Tata Nexon sits one segment lower than the Tata Curvv and hence is more affordable than the SUV-coupe. The base-level variant of the Nexon is Rs 2 lakh more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Curvv. Moreover, the top-spec variants of both models have a price difference of over Rs 3 lakh.

Dimensions

Tata Nexon side

Dimensions

Tata Curvv

Tata Nexon

Difference

Length

4,308 mm

3,995 mm

+313 mm

Width

1,810 mm

1,804 mm

+6 mm

Height

1,630 mm

1,620 mm

+10 mm

Wheelbase

2,560 mm

2,498 mm

+62 mm

Boot Space

500 litres

382 litres

+118 litres

Tata Curvv Side

The Tata Nexon is a sub-4m SUV and hence is smaller in size than the Tata Curvv, which measures more than 4 metres in length which puts it in contention with compact SUVs. While the width and the height of both the Tata offerings here are nearly similar, the Curvv has a longer wheelbase and a 118-litre larger boot space.

Also Read: New Electric Vehicle Range Norms In India Explained Feat. Tata EVs

Powertrain Options

Tata Nexon

Specifications

Tata Curvv

Tata Nexon

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol (new)

1.5-litre diesel

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

120 PS

125 PS

118 PS

120 PS

118 PS

Torque

170 Nm

225 Nm

260 Nm

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT^, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT^

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

The Tata Nexon has two engine options on offer which are borrowed by the Tata Curvv (with a choice of different transmissions). The Curvv, however, also gets a new 12-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine, which is not available with Tata’s sub-4m. 

The Nexon gets a choice of a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT and 7-speed DCT with its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. The same powertrain is available only with the 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT with the Tata Curvv. The diesel Nexon does not get a DCT option (that’s offered with the Curvv), and gets an AMT option instead.

Also See: Tata Curvv Base-spec Smart Variant Explained In 10 Images

Features

Tata Curvv Dashboard

Features

Tata Curvv

Tata Nexon

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with connected LED DRLs

  • Welcome & goodbye animations on LED DRLs

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Sequential LED DRLs

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Welcome & goodbye animations on tail lights

Interior

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • 2-spoke steering wheel with an  illuminated Tata logo

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  •  

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Comfort and Convenience

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Height-adjustable co-driver’s seat

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Powered tailgate with gesture control

  • Paddle shifters

  • Multi-drive modes: Sport, Eco, City

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Cooled glove box

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Auto AC with vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Cruise control

  • Paddle shifters (AMT & DCT)

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Height-adjustable front seats

  • Voice-assisted single-pane electric sunroof

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs

  • Cooled glove box

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Hill hold assist

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 360-degree camera

  • Blind view monitor

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Rain-sensing wipers

Tata Nexon 2023 Cabin

  • The Tata Curvv and Tata Nexon both come with an all-LED lighting setup and a similar fascia at the front. However, the Nexon does not get connected DRLs and flush door handles. It also gets smaller 16-inch alloy wheels with a different design than the Curvv, which has bigger 18-inch units.

  • Inside, both cars get a dual-tone cabin theme, the colour of which varies as per the chosen variant. The only difference is that the Curvv uses a 4-spoke steering wheel while the Nexon gets a 2-spoke unit.

  • The feature suite is also similar to both Tata offerings with shared features like a 10.25-inch driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and paddle shifters. However, the Curvv also comes with a panoramic sunroof and a gesture-powered tailgate which is not offered with the Nexon (it gets a single-pane sunroof).

  • The safety suite is also similar with the major difference being a level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite being offered with the Curvv. That said, both models get six airbags, a TPMS and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read: Tata Curvv vs 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx: Specifications Comparison

Which Tata Car To Buy?

Tata Curvv Rear

It won’t be wrong to say that the Tata Curvv has been fairly derived from the Tata Nexon, which is no bad thing since the Nexon is a fairly opulent offering. The Curvv builds on the positives of the Nexon and provides an SUV-like feel with more space inside and a few more features like a panoramic sunroof and ADAS. The Curvv also gets an SUV-coupe design that can give popular compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara a run for their money. So, if you are on the lookout for an SUV which has a relatively fresh design, potent engines and offers a lot of features, you can definitely consider the Curvv.

Tata Nexon 2023 Rear

However, the Tata Nexon has been one of the bestsellers from the Indian carmaker and there are more than a few reasons for that. First is the availability of a lot of features at a price point that is relatively more affordable than the other subcompact SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Kia Sonet. Another thing is the sorted driving dynamics of the car which gives a pleasant ride quality on almost all types of roads. This, coupled with the potent powertrains just makes the Tata Nexon a good value-for-money option. So, if you are on a tight budget, you can choose the Nexon over the Curvv.

What will you choose between the Tata Nexon and the Tata Curvv? Tell us in the comment section below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Curvv diesel

