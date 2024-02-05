Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: 7 Biggest Differences Explained

Published On Feb 05, 2024 07:00 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv EV

While the Curvv has some design similarities with the Nexon, the upcoming compact SUV offering from Tata has plenty of differences to its sub-4m SUV sibling

The Tata Curvv recently made an official appearance in a closer-to-production avatar at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. This was the internal combustion engine (ICE) version and not the EV. It is the Indian carmaker’s contender for the compact SUV segment against stalwarts like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, although as a more stylish offering. Until now, your options for a compact Tata SUV were limited to the Nexon (a sub-4m SUV) but that’s set to change soon. The Curvv will be positioned between the Nexon and Harrier, giving you a choice of a larger Tata SUV without the leap to the 4.6 metre long Harrier.

In this story, let’s look at the 7 key differences between the ICE versions of both the Curvv and the Nexon:

Size

Dimension Curvv Nexon Difference Length 4308 mm 3995 mm +313 mm Width 1810 mm 1804 mm +6 mm Height 1630 mm 1620 mm +10 mm Wheelbase 2560 mm 2498 mm +62 mm

The Nexon is smaller by every measure. While it is a sub-4m SUV offering, the Curvv measures over 4.3 metres in length, putting it in direct contention with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara. Given its advantage in the overall length as well as wheelbase, the Curvv will likely have more legroom at the rear than the Nexon. Meanwhile, the Nexon falls behind by a small margin when it comes to their height and width.

Styling And Design Differences

The biggest USP of the Curvv is the coupe-like roofline flowing into the high-standing rear. Tata has also made use of flush-fitting door handles on the Curvv which could be a segment-first feature if they make it onto the production-spec model.

Another differentiating factor is towards the back of the two SUVs. While the Nexon has an upright tailgate, the Curvv gets a taller rear profile and boot lid that is likely to offer more luggage space in the boot. This, on paper, translates into the Curvv having a larger boot space of 422 litres, which is 40 litres more than that of the Nexon.

Also See: Take A Closer Look At The Hyundai Creta-rivalling Tata Curvv’s Exterior Design In These 5 Images

Bigger Wheels

While the Nexon is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels in its higher-spec variants, the carmaker had put bigger 18-inch units on the Curvv’s showcase version. The Nexon’s wheels get plastic aero flaps within the diamond-cut design (which as per Tata aid in improving aerodynamic efficiency), the Curvv’s alloy wheels have a petal-like design.

Panoramic Sunroof

Tata has opted for a panoramic sunroof for the Curvv compared to the single-pane unit on the Nexon. It should definitely help in making the cabin feel airier while also making it feel less claustrophobic inside.

Harrier-like Steering Wheel

The Curvv, while having many in-cabin similarities with the Nexon, doesn’t get the same 2-spoke steering wheel. Instead, Tata has provided it with a Harrier-like 4-spoke steering wheel, which features the illuminated ‘Tata’ logo as well as the audio and calling controls.

A Bigger Touchscreen

Although the Nexon – with its latest midlife refresh – got bigger digital displays for infotainment and instrumentation (10.25-inch each), the Curvv has been provided with an even larger central screen. This is the same 12.3-inch unit found on the new Nexon EV having wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

ADAS

Tata is expected to offer the Curvv with almost the same safety features as the Nexon, including six airbags and a 360-degree camera. But it will likely take things up a level by equipping it with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It should consist of features like adaptive cruise control, rear-cross traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

Prices

Tata Curvv (expected) Tata Nexon Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 16 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

As a larger and more feature-rich loaded offering, the Curvv will certainly attract a premium over the smaller Nexon. However, there will also be a price overlap between the higher-spec Nexon variants and the mid-spec Curvv variants.

These are some of the key differences between the upcoming Curvv SUV-coupe and the Nexon. What do you think of these differences? Let us know in the comments.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT