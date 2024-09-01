Published On Sep 01, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

The Curvv will square off against the Citroen Basalt, while serving as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara

The Curvv is Tata’s first go at the SUV-coupe body style.

It is also available in an all-electric version called the Curvv EV.

Tata to sell the Curvv in four broad trims: Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished.

To get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

Will be offered with two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

After being unveiled in a production-ready version alongside the Tata Curvv EV during the latter’s launch, the Tata Curvv is now set to go on sale tomorrow. Tata has already confirmed that the Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) will be offered in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. Here’s everything you need to know about the SUV-coupe ahead of its price announcement:

Design As Its USP

The Curvv ICE has a connected LED DRL strip with welcome and goodbye functionality. The front grille and the bumper feature silver-coloured embellishments, similar to the one provided on the new Harrier. The headlights and fog lamps are vertically stacked in a triangular housing. You can notice the front parking sensors located in the front bumper, a silver skid plate, and a front camera, which indicates the presence of a 360-degree setup on board.

Its profile is the main talking point, though, given the sloping roofline. Other highlights include 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels having a petal-shaped design and flush-fitting door handles. At the back, it has a connected LED tail light setup, a tall-ish tailgate, the ‘Curvv’ name spelt out, and a chunky silver skid plate.

A Nexon-like Interior

Stepping inside, you will notice that it has almost the same cabin as the Nexon. It has a 2-tone cabin theme as seen on the Nexon and comes in different themes depending on the trim you choose. It also gets the same dual digital displays and centre console setup. That said, it gets the 4-spoke steering wheel from the Harrier-Safari duo.

Equipment And Safety Features On Board

Tata has equipped the Curvv ICE with a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. In terms of safety, it comes with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Gets Both Petrol And Diesel Engines

It will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines, technical details of which are as follows:

Specification 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol (new) 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 125 PS 120 PS 118 PS Torque 225 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the Tata Curvv ICE to have a starting price of Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Citroen Basalt. The Curvv will also serve as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs such as the Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

