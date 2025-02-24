All
Tata Curvv MT Vs Skoda Kushaq MT: Real-world Performance Comparison

Modified On Feb 24, 2025 08:18 AM By Kartik for Skoda Kylaq

Can the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol of the Tata Curvv beat the larger 1.5-litre turbo Kushaq? Let’s find out

Tata Curvv Vs Skoda Kushaq engine

The Tata Curvv that came out last year in September was the first Tata car with the carmaker's latest 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine named the Hyperion. Although this engine is smaller than what its segment rival, the Skoda Kushaq, gets, we decided to pit the two cars together and compare their real-life performance. Let us have a look at how the two SUVs perform against each other. 

Engine Specifications 

Skoda Kushaq Engine

Specifications 

Tata Curvv 

Skoda Kushaq 

Engine 

1.2-litre T-GDi petrol 

1.5-litre turbo petrol 

Power

125 PS

150 PS

Torque 

225 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission 

6-speed MT

6-speed MT

The Skoda Kushaq, with its larger engine, produces 25 PS more power and 25 Nm of higher torque output compared to the Tata Curvv engine. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. 

Acceleration Test 

Skoda Kushaq

Test

Tata Curvv 

Skoda Kushaq 

0-100 kmph 

10.96 seconds 

9.25 seconds 

Quarter Mile 

17.60 seconds at 129.70 kmph 

16.60 seconds at 137.87 kmph

  • The Skoda Kushq outperforms the Tata Curvv in both metrics. 

  • When accelerating to 100 kmph from a standstill, the Kushaq is faster by 1.71 seconds.

  • The Skoda Kushaq is faster than the Curvv in the quarter-mile test as well.

Braking Test

Tata Curvv

Test

Tata Curvv 

Skoda Kushaq 

100-0 kmph 

42.02 meters 

38.18 meters 

80-0 kmph 

25.37 meters 

24.27 meters
  • Skoda Kushaq yet again outperforms the Tata Curvv in both braking tests administered on the cars. 

  • Tata Curvv takes 3.84 meters more to come to a standstill from 100 kmph. 

  • When the brake is applied at 80 kmph the Kushaq comes to a stop faster than the Curvv by a distance of 1.1 meters. 

  • The Skoda Kushaq comes with front disc brakes, while the Tata Curvv gets all four disc brakes.

Price Range

Model 

Price Range 

Tata Curvv T-GDi/MT variants 

Rs 15.16 lakh  to Rs 17.66 lakh 

Skoda Kushaq Turbo/MT Signature Variant 

Rs 15.69 lakh 

*all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Skoda Kushaq gets a single turbo petrol variant, while the Curvv comes with three variants.

Final Takeaway 

Skoda Kushaq Rear

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine of the Kushaq performed better than the 1.2-litre T-GDi of the Tata Curvv. Kushaq outperformed the SUV coupe in 0-100 kmph acceleration tests as well as the 100-0 kmph braking test. The Czech carmaker's SUV also performed better in the quarter-mile test by 1 second. In regards to the 80-0 kmph braking test, the Tata Curvv with all four disc brakes took 1.1 meters more to come to a standstill than the Kushaq with its front-only disc brakes. While the turbo engine can be had for cheaper with the Curvv, the Kushaq's performance justifies its variant's price point.

 

