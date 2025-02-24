Tata Curvv MT Vs Skoda Kushaq MT: Real-world Performance Comparison

Can the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol of the Tata Curvv beat the larger 1.5-litre turbo Kushaq? Let’s find out

The Tata Curvv that came out last year in September was the first Tata car with the carmaker's latest 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine named the Hyperion. Although this engine is smaller than what its segment rival, the Skoda Kushaq, gets, we decided to pit the two cars together and compare their real-life performance. Let us have a look at how the two SUVs perform against each other.

Engine Specifications

Specifications Tata Curvv Skoda Kushaq Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol Power 125 PS 150 PS Torque 225 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

The Skoda Kushaq, with its larger engine, produces 25 PS more power and 25 Nm of higher torque output compared to the Tata Curvv engine. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Acceleration Test

Test Tata Curvv Skoda Kushaq 0-100 kmph 10.96 seconds 9.25 seconds Quarter Mile 17.60 seconds at 129.70 kmph 16.60 seconds at 137.87 kmph

The Skoda Kushq outperforms the Tata Curvv in both metrics.

When accelerating to 100 kmph from a standstill, the Kushaq is faster by 1.71 seconds.

The Skoda Kushaq is faster than the Curvv in the quarter-mile test as well.

Braking Test

Test Tata Curvv Skoda Kushaq 100-0 kmph 42.02 meters 38.18 meters 80-0 kmph 25.37 meters 24.27 meters

Skoda Kushaq yet again outperforms the Tata Curvv in both braking tests administered on the cars.

Tata Curvv takes 3.84 meters more to come to a standstill from 100 kmph.

When the brake is applied at 80 kmph the Kushaq comes to a stop faster than the Curvv by a distance of 1.1 meters.

The Skoda Kushaq comes with front disc brakes, while the Tata Curvv gets all four disc brakes.

Price Range

Model Price Range Tata Curvv T-GDi/MT variants Rs 15.16 lakh to Rs 17.66 lakh Skoda Kushaq Turbo/MT Signature Variant Rs 15.69 lakh

*all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Skoda Kushaq gets a single turbo petrol variant, while the Curvv comes with three variants.

Final Takeaway

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine of the Kushaq performed better than the 1.2-litre T-GDi of the Tata Curvv. Kushaq outperformed the SUV coupe in 0-100 kmph acceleration tests as well as the 100-0 kmph braking test. The Czech carmaker's SUV also performed better in the quarter-mile test by 1 second. In regards to the 80-0 kmph braking test, the Tata Curvv with all four disc brakes took 1.1 meters more to come to a standstill than the Kushaq with its front-only disc brakes. While the turbo engine can be had for cheaper with the Curvv, the Kushaq's performance justifies its variant's price point.

