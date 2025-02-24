Tata Curvv MT Vs Skoda Kushaq MT: Real-world Performance Comparison
Can the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol of the Tata Curvv beat the larger 1.5-litre turbo Kushaq? Let’s find out
The Tata Curvv that came out last year in September was the first Tata car with the carmaker's latest 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine named the Hyperion. Although this engine is smaller than what its segment rival, the Skoda Kushaq, gets, we decided to pit the two cars together and compare their real-life performance. Let us have a look at how the two SUVs perform against each other.
Engine Specifications
|
Specifications
|
Tata Curvv
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre T-GDi petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo petrol
|
Power
|
125 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
225 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT
The Skoda Kushaq, with its larger engine, produces 25 PS more power and 25 Nm of higher torque output compared to the Tata Curvv engine. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.
Acceleration Test
|
Test
|
Tata Curvv
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
0-100 kmph
|
10.96 seconds
|
9.25 seconds
|
Quarter Mile
|
17.60 seconds at 129.70 kmph
|
16.60 seconds at 137.87 kmph
The Skoda Kushq outperforms the Tata Curvv in both metrics.
When accelerating to 100 kmph from a standstill, the Kushaq is faster by 1.71 seconds.
The Skoda Kushaq is faster than the Curvv in the quarter-mile test as well.
Braking Test
|
Test
|
Tata Curvv
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
100-0 kmph
|
42.02 meters
|
38.18 meters
|
80-0 kmph
|
25.37 meters
|
24.27 meters
- Skoda Kushaq yet again outperforms the Tata Curvv in both braking tests administered on the cars.
Tata Curvv takes 3.84 meters more to come to a standstill from 100 kmph.
When the brake is applied at 80 kmph the Kushaq comes to a stop faster than the Curvv by a distance of 1.1 meters.
The Skoda Kushaq comes with front disc brakes, while the Tata Curvv gets all four disc brakes.
Price Range
|
Model
|
Price Range
|
Tata Curvv T-GDi/MT variants
|
Rs 15.16 lakh to Rs 17.66 lakh
|
Skoda Kushaq Turbo/MT Signature Variant
|
Rs 15.69 lakh
*all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
The Skoda Kushaq gets a single turbo petrol variant, while the Curvv comes with three variants.
Final Takeaway
The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine of the Kushaq performed better than the 1.2-litre T-GDi of the Tata Curvv. Kushaq outperformed the SUV coupe in 0-100 kmph acceleration tests as well as the 100-0 kmph braking test. The Czech carmaker's SUV also performed better in the quarter-mile test by 1 second. In regards to the 80-0 kmph braking test, the Tata Curvv with all four disc brakes took 1.1 meters more to come to a standstill than the Kushaq with its front-only disc brakes. While the turbo engine can be had for cheaper with the Curvv, the Kushaq's performance justifies its variant's price point.
