Tata Curvv variant-wise interior colour options detailed

The Tata Curvv is offered in four broad trims and each are offered with a different interior colour scheme

Tata Motors has launched the ICE-powered Curvv in India with prices starting from 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV-coupe is offered in four broad trims: Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished. The Tata Curvv, depending on the trim you pick, gets varying interior colour themes. And in this report, we are going to take a closer look at the variant-wise interior colour options of the SUV-coupe.

Tata Curvv: Variant-wise Interior Colour Options

Smart: Black / White

Pure: Black / White.

Creative: Black / Blue.

Accomplished: Black / Burgundy.

Tata Curvv: Features Onboard

The Tata Curvv comes with all the niceties you’d expect from a car that sits in the popular compact SUV segment. Highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, automatic climate control and a powered tailgate with gesture control.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold and Level-2 ADAS.

Tata Curvv: Engine Options

The Tata Curvv is offered with a choice of two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine option. Here are the detailed specifications of all three engine choices:

Specification 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDI Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power (PS) 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque (Nm) 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission Option 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

*Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Tata Curvv: Rivals

The Tata Curvv locks horns with the Citroen Basalt. It’s also an SUV-coupe alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

