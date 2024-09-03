All
Tata Curvv: Check Out The Different Interior Colour Options Offered With The SUV-coupe

Published On Sep 03, 2024 03:27 PM By CarDekho for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is offered in four broad trims and each are offered with a different interior colour scheme

Tata Curvv variant-wise interior colour options detailed

Tata Motors has launched the ICE-powered Curvv in India with prices starting from 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV-coupe is offered in four broad trims: Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished. The Tata Curvv, depending on the trim you pick, gets varying interior colour themes. And in this report, we are going to take a closer look at the variant-wise interior colour options of the SUV-coupe. 

Tata Curvv Exterior Image

Tata Curvv: Variant-wise Interior Colour Options

Tata Curvv Smart cabin

Smart: Black / White

Tata Curvv Pure cabin

Pure: Black / White. 

Tata Curvv Creative cabin

Creative: Black / Blue. 

Tata Curvv Accomplished cabin

Accomplished: Black / Burgundy. 

Tata Curvv: Features Onboard 

Tata Curvv gets ventilated front seats
Tata Curvv Panoramic Sunroof

The Tata Curvv comes with all the niceties you’d expect from a car that sits in the popular compact SUV segment. Highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, automatic climate control and a powered tailgate with gesture control.

Tata Curvv AirBags

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold and Level-2 ADAS. 

Tata Curvv: Engine Options 

The Tata Curvv is offered with a choice of two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine option. Here are the detailed specifications of all three engine choices:

Specification 

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

1.2-litre T-GDI Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel 

Power (PS)

120 PS 

125 PS 

118 PS 

Torque (Nm)

170 Nm

225 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission Option 

6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

*Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Tata Curvv: Rivals

Tata Curvv Rear Left View

The Tata Curvv locks horns with the Citroen Basalt. It’s also an SUV-coupe alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor

