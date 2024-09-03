Published On Sep 03, 2024 08:00 AM By CarDekho for Tata Curvv

Although the Curvv borrows many features from the Nexon, it goes one step above with additional amenities in both the convenience and safety department

Tata Motors has launched the ICE-powered Curvv with introductory prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). While Tata is known for offering feature-loaded models, like the Nexon, the Curvv takes it a step further with several additional features that set it apart from its smaller sibling. In this report, we highlight ten features that the Curvv offers over the Nexon. Check it out!

Panoramic Sunroof

With the Tata Curvv, you get a panoramic sunroof, while the Nexon is offered only with a single-pane sunroof. Although not an essential feature, a panoramic sunroof adds aesthetic appeal and enhances the cabin's ambience by making it feel airier

Larger 18-inch Alloy Wheels

The Curvv rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, while with the top-spec Tata Nexon, you only get 16-inch alloy wheels. Also, the Curvv’s petal-like alloy rims look sporty and gel along with the design very well.

Connected LED DRLs

One of the exterior design elements that enhance the Curvv's sporty appeal is its sleek LED DRLs that run across the full width of the SUV coupe. While the Nexon's DRL signature is also sleek, as both models share a similar design, they are not connected and lack the stylish factor that the Curvv's DRLs offer. Both cars offer a welcome and goodbye functionality that looks cool.

Also Read: Tata Curvv Bookings And Delivery Timelines Revealed

Larger 12.3-inch Infotainment System

While the Curvv borrows some interior features from the Nexon such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, it offers a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system compared to the Nexon’s 10.25-inch unit. However, both infotainment units offer wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as connected car tech.

Powered Driver’s Seat

Along with front-row seat ventilation, the Curvv also comes equipped with a 6-way adjustable powered driver's seat allowing you to find your driving position a tad easier. In contrast, the Nexon offers front ventilated seats but has manual seat adjustment for both driver and front passenger.

Multi-colour Ambient Lighting

Another nicety the Curvv offers over the Nexon is multi-colour ambient lighting along the dashboard, available from the Creative + trim onwards. The higher-specced Accomplished trim also adds ambient lighting around the panoramic sunroof. On the other hand, the Nexon is not offered with ambient lighting.

Also Read: Tata Curvv Manual vs Key Rivals: Price Comparison

Reclining Rear Seats

To offer extra comfort, the Curvv comes with a recline function for the rear seats. In contrast, the Nexon's second-row seats do not get any sort of reclining functionality. However, both the Curvv and Nexon have 60:40 split-folding rear seats for additional luggage space.

Level-2 ADAS

A key safety feature that makes the Curvv better equipped than the Nexon is its Level-2 ADAS. This enables features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking. Both the Curvv and Nexon come equipped with six airbags as standard and get additional features like a 360-degree camera system, blind view monitor, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Electronic Parking Brake With Auto Hold Function

The Curvv also comes equipped with an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function, whereas the Nexon has a manual handbrake lever. Both get hill hold control, however, the Curvv also comes with a hill descent control function.

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Gets These 10 Features Over Tata Punch EV

Powered Tailgate With Gesture Control

Last but not least is the powered tailgate with a gesture-based opening function. The Curvv borrows this feature from its bigger sibling, the Harrier, providing added convenience when your hands are full and need to access the boot. When it comes to boot space, the Curvv offers 500 litres, while the Nexon provides 382 litres.

Price and Rivals

Prices for the Tata Curvv range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). However, these are introductory prices, and Tata is yet to announce the prices for the higher-end automatic transmission variants. It locks horns with the Citroen Basalt while serving as an SUV coupe alternative to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

