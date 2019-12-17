Tata Altroz EV Spotted On Public Roads For The First Time

Published On Dec 17, 2019 12:14 PM By Dhruv for Tata Altroz EV

The Altroz EV will be Tata’s third electric vehicle for India, after the Tigor EV and the upcoming Nexon EV

Altroz EV doesn’t feature any drastic design changes.

It is built on the same ALFA-ARC platform that supports electrification.

Expected to have a range of around 300km on a single charge.

Likely to be more feature-rich than the regular Altroz.

Production-ready model could be shown at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Expect it to be priced under Rs 15 lakh for the base variant.

The Tata Altroz EV has been spotted on public roads in India for the first time. The electric hatchback was fully covered in a camouflage wrap and was spotted next to a Nexon EV on the road. The Altroz EV made its world debut alongside the ICE (internal combustion engine) hatchback at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

It is clear from the picture that the Altroz EV will not feature any drastic changes in design, compared to the regular Altroz. As far as changes go, the only difference we’ve been able to spot for now is the absence of a tailpipe.

Leveraging the ALFA-ARC platform, which supported electrification, Altroz EV should use Tata’s latest ‘Ziptron’ electric powertrain. The Ziptron branded powertrain will debut with the upcoming Nexon EV.

Both the Nexon EV and the Altroz EV are expected to feature a battery pack close to 30kWh capacity, which makes it bigger than the Tigor EV’s 21.5kWh battery pack. Tata has not yet revealed the specs of the powertrain but we do know the Altroz EV will do about 300km on a single charge as promised at the Geneva Motor Show. The Tigor EV comes with a claimed range of 213km.

While the interior layout will remain the same as the Altroz, the EV is expected to be more feature-rich than the ICE hatchback to counter the price premium. For reference, the car showcased in Geneva had LED headlamps, premium upholstery and a bigger screen than the standard model. Moreover, Tata could choose to play with the colour schemes to differentiate the regular-fuel powered and electric models of the Altroz.

We expect the Indian carmaker to show a close to production-ready model, if not production-ready, at the 2020 Auto Expo and launch the Altroz EV around mid-2020. When Tata does launch it in India, we expect it to be priced under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz EV will sit between the Tigor EV (Rs 12.59 lakh ex-showroom) and the Nexon EV (Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh).

