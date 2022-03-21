Tata Altroz DCT vs Petrol-Automatic Rivals: Price Talk
Modified On Mar 22, 2022 04:33 PM By Sonny for Tata Altroz
The Altroz now offers the most affordable dual-clutch automatic option in the segment
The Tata Altroz premium hatchback has finally got the long-awaited automatic transmission option. It is the first Tata to be offered with a 6-speed DCT (with a segment-first shift-by-wire technology), mated to the 86PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Surprisingly, the 110PS turbo-petrol engine option is still limited to the 5-speed manual.
Let’s see how the pricing of the new Altroz DCT compares with the competition:
Petrol-Automatic
|
Tata Altroz
|
Toyota Glanza
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Hyundai i20
|
Honda Jazz
|
XMA+ - Rs 8.1 lakh
|
S AMT - Rs 7.79 lakh
|
Delta AMT - Rs 7.69 lakh
|
XTA - Rs 8.6 lakh/ Rs 9.06 lakh (Dark)
|
G AMT - Rs 8.74 lakh
|
Zeta AMT - Rs 8.59 lakh
|
Sports IVT - Rs 8.90 lakh
|
V CVT - Rs 8.81 lakh
|
XZA - Rs 9.1 lakh
|
XZA(O) - Rs 9.22 lakh
|
V AMT - Rs 9.69 lakh
|
Alpha AMT - Rs 9.49 lakh
|Sports Turbo DCT - Rs 9.76 lakh
|
VX CVT - Rs 9.41 lakh
|
XZA+ - Rs 9.6 lakh/ Rs 9.9 lakh (Dark)
|
Asta IVT - Rs 9.95 lakh
|
ZX CVT - Rs 9.96 lakh
|
Asta(O) IVT - Rs 10.52 lakh/ Rs 10.67 lakh (Dual tone)
|
Asta DCT - Rs 10.81 lakh
|
Asta(O) DCT - Rs 11.34 lakh/ Rs 11.49 lakh (Dual tone)
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
-
At its introductory price point, the Altroz DCT is more affordable than the Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz's entry-level automatic variants. However, the Baleno AMT is still the most affordable petrol-auto in the premium hatchback segment, followed closely by the Glanza.
-
The Tata DCT option is the most affordable in the segment, with the only comparable alternative being the Hyundai i20 (with its 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT).
-
The i20 limits the DCT automatic option to its top two variants which are also better equipped. Still, it’s a heavy premium of Rs 1.21 lakh from the Altroz DCT XZA+ to the i20 Asta DCT, or a premium of Rs 1.74 lakh to the i20 Asta (O) DCT. It is also worth noting that these variants of the i20 get certain features over and above the Altroz, including six airbags, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, and a Bose sound system.
-
The top-spec Altroz DCT XZA+ is priced similar to the top-spec petrol-AMT variants of the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza. Please note that the Baleno Alpha and Glanza V pack several features over and above the Altroz XZA+, including six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
-
The Baleno and Glanza get the same 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed AMT. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre petrol engines of the Honda Jazz and Hyundai i20 are mated to CVT automatics, which are obviously pricier but more refined than an AMT. The i20's 1.2-litre petrol unit is the least powerful option here, producing only 83PS.
-
Expect the prices for the Altroz DCT to increase a few months after launch.
