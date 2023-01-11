Modified On Jan 11, 2023 05:49 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

These CNG cars get two CNG cylinders, positioned in a way to minimise the loss of boot space

While Tata has showcased a range of EVs this Auto Expo, it has also introduced new variants of its existing lineup. The carmaker has unveilved the CNG variants of the Punch and Altroz, which makes four Tata models to get the cleaner fuel alternative.

Tata offers the Punch and Altroz CNG with its new dual-cylinder setup of two 30-litre tanks, splitting the otherwise big 60-litre tank that would take up nearly all boot space. This will help in creating more boot space than other CNG cars. Where CNG cars compromise on the boot, this change is a very unique highlight.

The Punch and Altroz share their 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, which has been equipped with CNG. The engine produces 73PS and 95Nm while running on CNG and comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

The CNG variants feature a 7-inch touchscreen system, push-button start-stop, cruise control, dual airbags, and a rear parking camera. The Altroz CNG additionally offers an electric sunroof, automatic projector headlamps, mood lighting, and rain-sensing wipers.

The Punch CNG doesn’t have any direct competition. In case of the Tata Altroz, its rivals like the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza do offer the option of CNG.

