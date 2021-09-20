Skoda To Commence Deliveries Of The Kushaq Top-End Automatic Variants With Six Airbags By End Of October

Published On Sep 20, 2021 02:02 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

The addition of these safety features will increase the prices of the range-topping Style AT and DSG variants

The Kushaq Style automatic variants will be equipped with TPMS (Tre Pressure Monitoring System) and six airbags, currently exclusive to the manual variants.

The SUV’s other safety features include a rear parking camera, multi-collision braking, and electronic stability control.

The Kushaq is offered with a 115PS 1-litre and a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Deliveries will commence by late October.

Skoda is going to equip the Kushaq Style automatic variants with TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and six airbags towards the last week of September. The prices will be revealed soon, while the deliveries will commence by late October.

The top-end Style trim gets six airbags and TPMS, but only for the manual variants. And now, the automatic variants will gain these features as well, though it will surely increase their prices. For reference, the Kushaq 1.0 TSI currently goes for Rs 15.79 lakh and 1.5 TSI for Rs 17.59 lakh.

The compact SUV features ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and cruise control. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, multi-collision braking, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control as standard.

The Kushaq is offered with a 115PS 1-litre and a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, both paired to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. While the 1-litre variants get an optional 6-speed AT, the 1.5 TSI variants get a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).

The compact SUV is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), rivalling the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , and the Volkswagen Taigun .

Read More on : Skoda Kushaq on road price