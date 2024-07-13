Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Explained In 7 Real-life Images

Modified On Jul 13, 2024 11:59 AM By Shreyash for Xiaomi SU7

The Xiaomi SU7 draws design similarities with other electric sedans like BYD Seal and Porsche Taycan

The Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan was recently showcased on our shores, however its launch is not yet confirmed in India. The SU7 is the debut product of Xiaomi in the EV industry and it has sharp looks, a comprehensive features list, and powerful electric motors. Here’s how the SU7 looks in 7 real-life images.

Front

At first glance, the Xiaomi SU7 reminds you of the Porsche Taycan and the BYD Seal EVs. Up front, it features teardrop-shaped LED headlights, while the air curtains have also been provided on either side of the front bumper. There’s also a Xiaomi logo on the bonnet of the SU7.

Side

The resemblance to sedans like the BYD Seal and Porsche Taycan continues even when its profile is considered. Enhancing its appearance are the 21-inch blacked-out alloy wheels with yellow-painted brake callipers.

Rear

At the rear, the SU7 electric sedan features connected LED tail lights. The Xiaomi badge has been provided in the centre, while it also gets SU7 Max insignia below, indicating that it’s the top-spec all-wheel-drive version of the sedan.

Just like on the front bumper, the air curtains have also been provided on the rear bumper on both sides for better aerodynamic efficiency.

Interior

Inside, the Xiaomi SU7 features a minimalistic dashboard with a three-spoke steering wheel and a large 16.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are two rounded buttons on the steering wheel: one for activating autonomous driving and another for the boost mode.

Other features on board the SU7 include a 7-inch digital driver’s display, 56-inch heads up display, wireless phone charging, panoramic glass roof, powered front seats with active side support and a 25-speaker sound system. Its safety kit includes seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features including automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and adaptive high beam.

Powertrain Options

Xiaomi offers the SU7 with three battery pack options, and their specifications have been detailed below:

Variant Xiaomi SU7 Xiaomi SU7 Pro Xiaomi SU7 Max Battery Pack 73.6 kWh 94.3 kWh 101 kWh Power 299 PS 299 PS 673 PS Torque 400 Nm 400 Nm 838 Nm Range (CLTC claimed range) 700 km 830 km 800 km Drive Type RWD (rear-wheel-drive) RWD (rear-wheel-drive) Dual motor AWD (all-wheel-drive) Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.28 seconds 5.7 seconds 2.78 seconds

*CLTC - China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle

Expected India Launch & Rivals

The Xiaomi SU7 is currently on sale in China, while its India launch hasn’t been confirmed yet. If it does arrive on our shores, it will take on the BYD Seal and Hyundai Ioniq 5, while being an affordable alternative to the BMW i4.

