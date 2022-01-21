Published On Jan 21, 2022 01:13 PM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

The deliveries have been preponed to commence by March this year

Bookings are underway, test drives to start in February.

Will be available in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Will get the Kushaq’s 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Will get up to six airbags, digital driver’s display, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, and sunroof.

Skoda has begun the production of the upcoming Slavia sedan at its Chakan (Pune) plant. Both offline (across all dealerships) and online bookings are underway for Rs 11,000, and test drives will start in February. The prices will be announced in March.

The Skoda Slavia will be available in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style. It involves up to 95 percent localisation, and it’s based on the MQB A0 IN platform, which also underpins the Kushaq and Taigun.

The sedan will borrow the Kushaq’s 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. While a 6-speed manual gearbox will be standard, the 1-litre and 1.5-litre engines will also get an optional 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic), respectively.

The Slavia will feature rain-sensing wipers, automatic LED headlamps, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, sunroof, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety features will include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, a rear parking camera, hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring, and ISOFIX seat anchorages.

We’re expecting the Skoda Slavia to retail from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rival the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , and the upcoming replacement for the Volkswagen Vento.