Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo And Onyx Variants Now Available With Sportier Updates

Modified On Apr 22, 2021 06:32 PM By Tarun for Skoda Rapid

The top-spec Monte Carlo variant gets new black alloy wheels, a front lip spoiler, and a side spoiler

Skoda has updated the Rapid Onyx and Monte Carlo variants with new styling bits.

The Onyx variant gets new glossy silver ORVMs, silver side mouldings, a silver front lip spoiler, and a silver roof instead of black.

The top-spec Monte Carlo variant gets new black alloy wheels, a front lip spoiler, and a side spoiler.

Prices remain unchanged for both these variants.

It gets a 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Skoda has updated the range-topping Rapid TSI Monte Carlo and Onyx variants with minor cosmetic revisions. The prices of both variants remain unchanged. The Rapid is priced between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Rapid Monte Carlo variant gets new black alloy wheels, a front split lip spoiler, and a side spoiler. The Onyx variant gets a new glossy silver finish on the ORVMs, side mouldings, front split lip spoiler, and a silver roof, instead of the glossy black offered before.

The Monte Carlo variant comes in three colour options - Flash Red, Candy White and Brilliant Silver - with a blacked out roof. The Onyx variant comes in Lapiz Blue and Candy White colour.

The Rapid features projector headlamps, LED DRLs, driver seat height adjustment, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, and rain-sensing wipers. Safety is covered by dual front airbags, front side airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and Hill Hold Control.

The sedan is available with a sole 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, rated at 110PS and 175Nm. Transmission includes 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic options. It competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , Hyundai Verna , Toyota Yaris , and Volkswagen Vento .

Read More on : New Rapid on road price