Skoda Octavia RS245 Bookings To Open From March 1, 2020

Published On Feb 27, 2020 06:50 PM By Rohit for Skoda Octavia

Here’s how much you have to pay to book one online

Skoda launched the Octavia RS245 at Auto Expo 2020 at Rs 36 lakh.

You can book one online for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh from March 1, 2020.

Only 200 units allotted for India.

It is powered by a BS6 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (245PS/370Nm) and is mated to a 7-speed DSG.

Offered with a variety of features including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and dual-zone climate control.

It is pricier than the top-spec petrol L & K variant of the Octavia but more affordable than the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Skoda India has announced that it will open bookings for the Octavia RS245 on March 01, 2020. You can book the sportier Octavia for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh by visiting Skoda’s website. The sportier Octavia was launched at Auto Expo 2020 at a price of Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In case you wish to own this limited-run Octavia, you will have to hurry as Skoda is offering only 200 units for the Indian market.

Up front, the Octavia RS245 gets the signature butterfly grille flanked by split headlamps with LED DRLs. Unlike its international-spec version that gets 19-inch alloy wheels, the India-spec Octavia RS245 comes with 18-inch alloys. Also, its ground clearance has gone down by 15mm as compared to its regular counterpart. At the rear, it gets the typical C-shaped tail lamps, a blacked-out spoiler and dual exhaust tips. The ORVM housings are also blacked out to enhance the sportiness quotient.

Related: Skoda Offers On BS4 Rapid, Octavia & More Till March 31. Save Upto Rs 2.5 Lakh!

Inside, Skoda is offering the sportier Octavia with a flat-bottom steering wheel, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the virtual cockpit, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and dual-zone climate control. The safety features on offer include up to nine airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), BA (Brake Assist), and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, it comes with a BS6 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that puts out 245PS of power and 370Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with a 7-speed DSG transmission option and is offered with a front wheel drive (FWD) drivetrain.

Skoda is charging an extra Rs 12.4 lakh for the sportier avatar of the Octavia over the current top-spec, petrol-powered L & K variant which is priced at Rs 23.59 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the RS245 is still more affordable than the likes of the BMW 3 Series (Rs 41.4 lakh onwards), Audi A4 (Rs 41.49 lakh onwards) and Mercedes-Benz C-Class (Rs 40.9 lakh onwards) (ex-showroom). Even though the Octavia RS was available earlier, it was less powerful than the newest version.

Read More on : Octavia on road price