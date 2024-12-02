Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Powertrain And Colour Options Revealed

Modified On Dec 02, 2024 07:03 PM By CarDekho for Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq is available in four broad variants, Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige

The Kylaq is Skoda’s entry level option for the Indian market.

The Kylaq is available in seven colour options across its four broad variants.

Skoda is not offering the Kylaq in any dual-tone paint option.

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission.

Prices start from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan India).

We have just got the full variant-wise prices of the Skoda Kylaq, the carmaker’s newest SUV for our market. The subcompact SUV is offered in Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige. The Skoda Kylaq has a total of seven colour options and one engine with manual and automatic transmission available across its broad variants. Here’s a quick look at the exact variant-wise colour choices and powertrain combos on offer with the Skoda SUV:

Powertrain option

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a single powertrain option with the following specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (TSI*) Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*TSI= turbocharged stratified engine

It is available with the same 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine from the Kushaq, and has also borrowed the same set of transmissions from its elder SUV sibling.

Variant-wise Powertrain options

The powertrain offered on each broad variant of the Skoda Kylaq is listed below.

Variant 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 6-speed MT 6-speed AT Classic ✅ ❌ Signature ✅ ✅ Signature Plus ✅ ✅ Prestige ✅ ✅

All four variants share the same turbo-petrol engine.

The Signature, Signature+ and Prestige are available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission.

Colour Options

The Skoda Kylaq comes with seven colour options across its variants.

Candy White

Brilliant Silver

Tornado Red

Olive Gold

Carbon Steel

Deep Black

Lava Blue

Variant-wise colour Options

Variant Candy White Brilliant Silver Tornado Red Olive Gold Carbon Steel Deep Black Lava Blue Classic ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* ❌ ❌ ❌ Signature ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* ✅* Signature Plus ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* Prestige ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

*These options are available by paying an extra Rs 9,000 on ex-showroom price.

The base-spec Classic variant is only available in Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red. The Olive Gold colour is available by paying an extra Rs 9,000.

The 1-above-base Signature variant comes with Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Olive Gold, Carbon Steel and optional Deep Black shade.

The 1-below-top Signature Plus variant gets the Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Olive Gold, Carbon Steel, Deep Black and an optional Lava Blue colour.

The top-spec Prestige variant comes with all seven available colour choices which include Candy White, Tornado Red, Olive Gold, and Lava Blue.

Price and rivals

The subcompact SUV starts at Rs 7.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.4 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The Skoda Kylaq takes on the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, and Renault Kiger. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

