Skoda Kylaq variant-wise features explained

The Skoda sub-4m SUV is being offered in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige

It was already known that the Skoda Kylaq would be offered in four variants when it was introduced in November. The Czech carmaker has now revealed the variant-wise feature distribution in the sub-4m SUV. If you are looking to own the Kylaq, here is a detailed explanation of what all the variants get so that you choose the one that suits you.

Classic

Here is what the entry-level Classic trim offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

16-inch steel wheels with covers

Black roof rails

Black front grille

Body-coloured door handles

Black skid plate on rear bumper

Tailgate-mounted spoiler Dual-tone cabin

Fabric seat upholstery

Chrome inserts on AC vents

Chrome accent on the gear lever

Soft-touch door armrests with fabric upholstery

Cabin lights

Adjustable headrests on all seats

Front seat back pockets

Ticket holder Instrument cluster with analogue dials and MID

Manual AC

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Manually adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Day-night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

12V power outlet for front passengers

All four power windows 2 tweeters 6 airbags (as standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Multi collision brake

Electronic differential lock

Brake disc wiping

Roll over mitigation

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Even though it is the base-spec variant, the Skoda Kylaq comes with most of the essential features like LED headlights and tail lights, a dual-tone cabin and features like tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel and electrically adjustable ORVMs. It also gets a good enough safety suite with 6 airbags (as standard), ESC, TCS and 3-point seatbelts for all seats. However, being a base model, it gets 16-inch steel wheels with covers, fabric upholstery on seats and manual AC. It gets two tweeters but there is no infotainment system on offer.

Signature

The one-over-base Signature variant of the Kylaq gets the following things over the previous Classic variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch silver alloy wheels

Black strip on tailgate from one tail light to another

Grey skid plate on rear bumper Chrome inside door handles

Leatherette gear knob (automatic variants only)

2-spoke steering wheel with leatherette upholstery

Sliding armrest on centre console with fabric upholstery and storage space

Boot lamp

Rear parcel tray

Smartphone pocket for driver and co-driver Cruise control

Two type-C charging ports for the rear passengers

Rear AC vents

Cooled glovebox 7-inch touchscreen

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers

Steering-mounted audio controls Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear defogger

The Signature variant addresses one big thing that is missing on the base-spec variant and that is a touchscreen. It has a 7-inch touchscreen that supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It further gets 4 speakers, cruise control, rear AC vents, TPMS and a cooled glovebox. Alloy wheels are introduced from this variant and a front centre armrest with sliding function can also be added.

Signature Plus

The higher-spec Signature Plus variant gets the following additions over the Signature variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto headlights

Body-coloured door handles with chrome strips

Black shark-fin antenna Dashboard pad with sustainable materials

Chrome surrounds on AC vents

Chrome ring around gear lever’s leatherette gaiter

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Sunglass holder in the glovebox 8-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC

Follow-me headlights

Electrically foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

Two type-C ports for front passengers 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car technology Hill hold control

Rearview camera

The Signature Plus variant further ups the ante by sporting a 10.1-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also introduces auto AC, auto headlights and electrically foldable ORVMs. The rear seats can be folded in a 60:40 split and these seats also house the rear centre armrest which improves the comfort quotient in the cabin. The safety suite is enhanced with a rearview camera.

Prestige

The fully-loaded Prestige variant gets the following features over the previous variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety LED projector headlights

Front LED fog lamps

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

LED rear turn indicator Leatherette seat upholstery

Chrome tip on handbrake

Leatherette upholstery on doorpads

Ambient lighting

Leatherette upholstery on the front centre armrest Paddle shifters (with automatic transmission only)

Single-pane sunroof

6-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function

Auto-dimming IRVM

Wireless phone charger None Anti-theft alarm

Automatic wipers

The top-spec Prestige variant continues with the same touchscreen as the Signature Plus variant but includes premium features like a single-pane sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function, an auto-dimming IRVM and a wireless phone charger. It also gets bigger 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LED fog lamps, while getting a more premium leatherette upholstery on seats, doorpads, and centre armrest. On the safety front packs in an anti-theft alarm and automatic wipers.

Powertrain Specifications

Skoda is offering the Kylaq with a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm), coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Price And Rivals

Prices of the Skoda Kylaq range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of other sub-4m SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, and the Kia Sonet. It can also be considered a competitor to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

