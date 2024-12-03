All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Features Explained

Modified On Dec 03, 2024 06:08 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

  • 4K Views
  • Write a comment

The Skoda sub-4m SUV is being offered in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige

Skoda Kylaq variant-wise features explained

It was already known that the Skoda Kylaq would be offered in four variants when it was introduced in November. The Czech carmaker has now revealed the variant-wise feature distribution in the sub-4m SUV. If you are looking to own the Kylaq, here is a detailed explanation of what all the variants get so that you choose the one that suits you.

Classic

Skoda Kylaq Classic variant dashboard

Here is what the entry-level Classic trim offers:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 16-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Black roof rails

  • Black front grille

  • Body-coloured door handles

  • Black skid plate on rear bumper

  • Tailgate-mounted spoiler

  • Dual-tone cabin

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Chrome inserts on AC vents

  • Chrome accent on the gear lever

  • Soft-touch door armrests with fabric upholstery

  • Cabin lights

  • Adjustable headrests on all seats

  • Front seat back pockets

  • Ticket holder

  • Instrument cluster with analogue dials and MID

  • Manual AC

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Manually adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Day-night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

  • All four power windows

  • 2 tweeters

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Traction Control System (TCS)

  • Multi collision brake

  • Electronic differential lock

  • Brake disc wiping

  • Roll over mitigation

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

 Even though it is the base-spec variant, the Skoda Kylaq comes with most of the essential features like LED headlights and tail lights, a dual-tone cabin and features like tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel and electrically adjustable ORVMs. It also gets a good enough safety suite with 6 airbags (as standard), ESC, TCS and 3-point seatbelts for all seats. However, being a base model, it gets 16-inch steel wheels with covers, fabric upholstery on seats and manual AC. It gets two tweeters but there is no infotainment system on offer.

Signature

Skoda Kylaq Signature variant gets silver alloy wheels

The one-over-base Signature variant of the Kylaq gets the following things over the previous Classic variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch silver alloy wheels

  • Black strip on tailgate from one tail light to another

  • Grey skid plate on rear bumper

  • Chrome inside door handles

  • Leatherette gear knob (automatic variants only)

  • 2-spoke steering wheel with leatherette upholstery 

  • Sliding armrest on centre console with fabric upholstery and storage space

  • Boot lamp

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Smartphone pocket for driver and co-driver

  • Cruise control

  • Two type-C charging ports for the rear passengers

  • Rear AC vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear defogger

 The Signature variant addresses one big thing that is missing on the base-spec variant and that is a touchscreen. It has a 7-inch touchscreen that supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It further gets 4 speakers, cruise control, rear AC vents, TPMS and a cooled glovebox. Alloy wheels are introduced from this variant and a front centre armrest with sliding function can also be added.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Powertrain And Colour Options Revealed

Signature Plus

Signature Plus variant comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen

The higher-spec Signature Plus variant gets the following additions over the Signature variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto headlights

  • Body-coloured door handles with chrome strips

  • Black shark-fin antenna

  • Dashboard pad with sustainable materials

  • Chrome surrounds on AC vents

  • Chrome ring around gear lever’s leatherette gaiter

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Sunglass holder in the glovebox

  • 8-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC

  • Follow-me headlights

  • Electrically foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

  • Two type-C ports for front passengers

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car technology

  • Hill hold control

  • Rearview camera

 The Signature Plus variant further ups the ante by sporting a 10.1-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also introduces auto AC, auto headlights and electrically foldable ORVMs. The rear seats can be folded in a 60:40 split and these seats also house the rear centre armrest which improves the comfort quotient in the cabin. The safety suite is enhanced with a rearview camera.

Prestige

Skoda Kylaq Prestige variant has a single-pane sunroof

The fully-loaded Prestige variant gets the following features over the previous variant: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED projector headlights

  • Front LED fog lamps

  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • LED rear turn indicator

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Chrome tip on handbrake

  • Leatherette upholstery on doorpads

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leatherette upholstery on the front centre armrest

  • Paddle shifters (with automatic transmission only)

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Wireless phone charger

  • None

  • Anti-theft alarm

  • Automatic wipers

Skoda Kylaq Prestige variants gets 6-way electrically adjustable front seats

 The top-spec Prestige variant continues with the same touchscreen as the Signature Plus variant but includes premium features like a single-pane sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function, an auto-dimming IRVM and a wireless phone charger. It also gets bigger 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LED fog lamps, while getting a more premium leatherette upholstery on seats, doorpads, and centre armrest. On the safety front packs in an anti-theft alarm and automatic wipers.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Subcompact SUVs Rivals: Price Comparison Part 1

Powertrain Specifications

Skoda Kylaq gear lever

Skoda is offering the Kylaq with a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm), coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Price And Rivals

Skoda Kylaq rear

Prices of the Skoda Kylaq range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of other sub-4m SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, and the Kia Sonet. It can also be considered a competitor to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Skoda Kylaq on road price

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Skoda Kylaq

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Features Explained
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience