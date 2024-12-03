Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Features Explained
The Skoda sub-4m SUV is being offered in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige
It was already known that the Skoda Kylaq would be offered in four variants when it was introduced in November. The Czech carmaker has now revealed the variant-wise feature distribution in the sub-4m SUV. If you are looking to own the Kylaq, here is a detailed explanation of what all the variants get so that you choose the one that suits you.
Classic
Here is what the entry-level Classic trim offers:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort & Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
|
|
Even though it is the base-spec variant, the Skoda Kylaq comes with most of the essential features like LED headlights and tail lights, a dual-tone cabin and features like tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel and electrically adjustable ORVMs. It also gets a good enough safety suite with 6 airbags (as standard), ESC, TCS and 3-point seatbelts for all seats. However, being a base model, it gets 16-inch steel wheels with covers, fabric upholstery on seats and manual AC. It gets two tweeters but there is no infotainment system on offer.
Signature
The one-over-base Signature variant of the Kylaq gets the following things over the previous Classic variant:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort & Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
|
|
The Signature variant addresses one big thing that is missing on the base-spec variant and that is a touchscreen. It has a 7-inch touchscreen that supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It further gets 4 speakers, cruise control, rear AC vents, TPMS and a cooled glovebox. Alloy wheels are introduced from this variant and a front centre armrest with sliding function can also be added.
Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Powertrain And Colour Options Revealed
Signature Plus
The higher-spec Signature Plus variant gets the following additions over the Signature variant:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort & Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
|
|
The Signature Plus variant further ups the ante by sporting a 10.1-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also introduces auto AC, auto headlights and electrically foldable ORVMs. The rear seats can be folded in a 60:40 split and these seats also house the rear centre armrest which improves the comfort quotient in the cabin. The safety suite is enhanced with a rearview camera.
Prestige
The fully-loaded Prestige variant gets the following features over the previous variant:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort & Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
|
|
The top-spec Prestige variant continues with the same touchscreen as the Signature Plus variant but includes premium features like a single-pane sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function, an auto-dimming IRVM and a wireless phone charger. It also gets bigger 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LED fog lamps, while getting a more premium leatherette upholstery on seats, doorpads, and centre armrest. On the safety front packs in an anti-theft alarm and automatic wipers.
Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Subcompact SUVs Rivals: Price Comparison Part 1
Powertrain Specifications
Skoda is offering the Kylaq with a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm), coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Price And Rivals
Prices of the Skoda Kylaq range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of other sub-4m SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, and the Kia Sonet. It can also be considered a competitor to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.
