Skoda Kylaq To Be Revealed Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

Skoda will offer the Kylaq with a single petrol engine choice, which delivers better power figures than most of its rivals

Skoda is all set to enter the sub-4m SUV segment with the launch of the Kylaq. We have spotted it testing several times and the carmaker has also confirmed details on some of its features, engine specifications, and dimensions. With its global unveiling scheduled for tomorrow, here’s everything you need to know about the Kylaq.

Shares Its Design With The Skoda Kushaq

It gets the traditional butterfly grille seen with the other Skoda models and features a split headlight setup. Main highlights in the profile include the roof rails and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets wraparound LED tail lights with unique elements, to further distinguish it from the Kushaq. Below are the dimensions of the Kylaq that are revealed by Skoda so far.

Skoda Kylaq Confirmed Dimensions So Far Length 3995 mm Wheelbase 2566 mm Ground Clearance 189 mm

Skoda Kylaq Interior

We still have not got a complete view of the Kylaq's interior, but you can expect it to be similar to that of the Kushaq. This includes a dual-tone cabin that feels premium, with piano black accents on the dashboard and centre console. It is also expected to feature a two-spoke steering wheel and leather seat upholstery. Recently, the Kylaq’s base variant was spied, giving a glimpse to its interior, which you can check out over here.

Skoda Kylaq Confirmed Features

Confirmed features of the Skoda Kylaq include six-way electrically adjustable front-row seats with ventilation, six airbags as standard and multi-collision braking system. The Kylaq is also expected to come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a single-pane sunroof, a 8-inch digital driver’s display, keyless entry with push button start/stop and automatic climate control.

Safety features will likely include a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), along with ABS, EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rearview camera.

Skoda Kylaq Engine Specs

The Kylaq will be powered by the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 115 PS and 178 Nm. It will be offered with both a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission options.

Expected Pricing And Rivals

The Kylaq is expected to be priced from around Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Although its India launch date has not been confirmed yet, the Kylaq is likely to go on sale in early 2025. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

