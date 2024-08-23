Published On Aug 23, 2024 01:47 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kylaq

The list is likely to be dominated by creature comforts with the Kylaq even expected to borrow some key safety tech

While we all knew that Skoda is entering the sub-4m SUV space next year, one thing that was yet to be ascertained was the name of its production-ready version. It’s now been revealed that the SUV will be called the Skoda Kylaq. As it will be based on the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia’s platform (MQB-A0-IN), we thought of exploring the top 7 features it is likely to borrow from the compact SUV and sedan.

6 Airbags

Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia recently got a new variant lineup. With the renaming of variants, Skoda has introduced six airbags as standard on both the offerings. We expect the Kylaq to get six airbags as standard as well.

10-inch Touchscreen

Given the stiff competition in the sub-4m segment, we expect Skoda to equip the Kylaq with the same 10.1-inch touchscreen unit from the Kushaq and Slavia duo. So it won’t be surprising if Skoda packs the sub-4m SUV with the same 10-inch unit seen in the Kushaq. Skoda is expected to offer the SUV’s infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as connected car tech.

A Sunroof

One of the most sought-after comfort and convenience features in cars today, especially SUVs, is the sunroof. Both the Slavia and the Kushaq offerings are available with a single-pane sunroof, which is limited to the higher-end trims of the two. We expect the carmaker to equip the Kylaq with a single-pane sunroof as well, likely to be limited to its higher-spec or top-spec variant.

Ventilated Front Seats

Like the sunroof, there’s another comfort feature that’s limited to the higher-end variants of the Kushaq and Slavia that is ventilated front seats. We expect the Kylaq to come with this amenity as well, given that it’s already available on some of the SUV’s premium rivals, including the Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon.

Wireless Phone Charger

The Skoda Kylaq will also likely get a wireless phone charger from the compact siblings. It will prove to be useful when you are running the maps or songs via smartphone connectivity to ensure your device doesn’t run out of juice on your short or long journeys. Like the sunroof, we expect this convenience feature to be reserved for the higher-spec variants as well.

A Digital Driver’s Display

If you thought there would be only one screen in the Skoda sub-4m SUV, think again. The Kylaq is also likely to feature the same 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, at least on the higher- or top-spec variants as the SUV-sedan duo. Almost all of its segment rivals get a full-digital instrument cluster, some of which, including the Mahindra XUV 3XO, even get a 10.25-inch display.

Automatic Climate Control

Another useful comfort and convenience feature that the Kylaq is likely to borrow from its siblings is the automatic climate control. Both the Kushaq and Slavia get a touch-enabled panel to toggle the AC temperature and the same unit is expected on the Skoda sub-4m SUV. That said, Skoda might choose to offer it only on the higher variants of the Kylaq.

These are some of the key features that the Kylaq is expected to borrow from the Kushaq and Slavia. What else would you like to see trickle down from Skoda’s compact offerings? Let us know in the comments.

