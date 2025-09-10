All
    Skoda Kylaq GST Benefits: Cheaper By Rs 1.19 Lakh From September 22

    Published On Sep 10, 2025 07:31 PM By Aniruthan

    1.2K Views
    New prices for the Skoda Kylaq will come into effect from September 22 onwards

    Skoda Kylaq

    If you had plans to bring a brand new Skoda Kylaq home, we would advise you to wait for a bit. The Czech carmaker has announced a price cut of up to Rs 1.19 lakh from September 22 onwards when the new GST rates go into effect. We have got the revised prices of the Skoda Kylaq via our sources and here’s a look at the variant-wise prices. 

    Skoda Kylaq: Revised Variant-wise Prices 

    The Skoda Kylaq is offered in four broad variants and here’s a look at the new variant-wise prices:

    Variant 

    Old Price 

    New Price After GST 2.0

    Difference 

    Manual 

    Classic

    Rs 8.25 lakh 

    Rs 7.55 lakh 

    Rs 70,000

    Signature 

    Rs 9.85 lakh

    Rs 9 lakh

    Rs 85,000

    Signature Plus 

    Rs 11.3 lakh 

    Rs 10.34 lakh 

    Rs 96,000

    Prestige 

    Rs 12.94 lakh 

    Rs 11.84 lakh 

    Rs 1.1 lakh 

    Automatic 

    Signature 

    Rs 10.95 lakh 

    Rs 10 lakh 

    Rs 95,000

    Signature Plus 

    Rs 12.4 lakh 

    Rs 11.34 lakh 

    Rs 1.06 lakh 

    Prestige 

    Rs 13.99 lakh 

    Rs 12.8 lakh 

    Rs 1.19 lakh 

    All prices, ex-showroom and rounded up to nearest value

    The manual variants of the Skoda Kylaq get savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh. However, the maximum savings are on the top-spec Prestige automatic variant, whose prices will be reduced by up to Rs 1.19 lakh. 

    Why Have Skoda Kylaq Prices Gone Down? 

    Skoda Kylaq

    The Skoda Kylaq is categorised as a small car, whose length is under four metres with an engine capacity of under 1,200cc. As a result, customers will now get a 11 percent GST rate cut as the tax has dropped down from 29 percent (including 1 percent cess) to a flat 18 percent. 

    Type Of Vehicle 

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Slab

    Savings For Customers 

    Sub-4 Metre (Petrol)

    29 percent (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18 percent

    11 percent

    Meanwhile, if you want to know the savings you’ll get on other cars such as small diesel vehicles, midsize cars, hybrids and large SUVs – you can check out our in-depth report on the savings for each class of vehicle

    CarDekho Says 

    Skoda Kylaq Limited Edition

    While Skoda is offering equivalent GST benefits as cash discounts on the Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq till September 21, the same isn’t available with the Skoda Kylaq. You can check out more details about the same here

    Its new prices will be applicable only on September 22 when the new GST rates come into effect. As a result, we recommend interested customers of the Kylaq to hold your purchase till September 22 when the new prices are being offered. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Skoda Kylaq

    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
