Skoda Kylaq GST Benefits: Cheaper By Rs 1.19 Lakh From September 22

New prices for the Skoda Kylaq will come into effect from September 22 onwards

If you had plans to bring a brand new Skoda Kylaq home, we would advise you to wait for a bit. The Czech carmaker has announced a price cut of up to Rs 1.19 lakh from September 22 onwards when the new GST rates go into effect. We have got the revised prices of the Skoda Kylaq via our sources and here’s a look at the variant-wise prices.

Skoda Kylaq: Revised Variant-wise Prices

The Skoda Kylaq is offered in four broad variants and here’s a look at the new variant-wise prices:

Variant Old Price New Price After GST 2.0 Difference Manual Classic Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 70,000 Signature Rs 9.85 lakh Rs 9 lakh Rs 85,000 Signature Plus Rs 11.3 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh Rs 96,000 Prestige Rs 12.94 lakh Rs 11.84 lakh Rs 1.1 lakh Automatic Signature Rs 10.95 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 95,000 Signature Plus Rs 12.4 lakh Rs 11.34 lakh Rs 1.06 lakh Prestige Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 12.8 lakh Rs 1.19 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom and rounded up to nearest value

The manual variants of the Skoda Kylaq get savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh. However, the maximum savings are on the top-spec Prestige automatic variant, whose prices will be reduced by up to Rs 1.19 lakh.

Why Have Skoda Kylaq Prices Gone Down?

The Skoda Kylaq is categorised as a small car, whose length is under four metres with an engine capacity of under 1,200cc. As a result, customers will now get a 11 percent GST rate cut as the tax has dropped down from 29 percent (including 1 percent cess) to a flat 18 percent.

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Slab Savings For Customers Sub-4 Metre (Petrol) 29 percent (28% GST + 1% cess) 18 percent 11 percent

Meanwhile, if you want to know the savings you’ll get on other cars such as small diesel vehicles, midsize cars, hybrids and large SUVs – you can check out our in-depth report on the savings for each class of vehicle.

CarDekho Says

While Skoda is offering equivalent GST benefits as cash discounts on the Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq till September 21, the same isn’t available with the Skoda Kylaq. You can check out more details about the same here.

Its new prices will be applicable only on September 22 when the new GST rates come into effect. As a result, we recommend interested customers of the Kylaq to hold your purchase till September 22 when the new prices are being offered.