Take A Look At These Upcoming Cars Launching In The Remainder Of 2024

The list includes mass-market models like the 2024 Dzire to luxury sports cars like the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance

2024 is about to end in less than three months and it has seen the launch of a lot of vehicles this year ranging from the Mahindra Thar Roxx, Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt to the likes of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series 2 and the BMW XM Label. However, some exciting launches and unveils are still left this year. Here’s a list of all the launches and unveils that will be done in the next months of 2024.

2024 Maruti Dzire

Expected Launch Date: November 4, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 6.70 lakh

The 2024 Maruti Dzire, based on the new Swift, is slated for its launch this year in the first week of November. This new-gen Dzire, as suggested by some leaked images on the internet, will have a different design language than the current-spec Swift.

The interior, on the other hand, is expected to be similar to the 2024 Swift. However, the subcompact sedan can get a black and beige cabin theme as the current-gen model. This new-gen model will most likely get a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine as the Swift which churns up 82 PS and 112 Nm.

2024 Honda Amaze

Expected Launch Date: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 7.30 lakh

The new-gen Honda Amaze, a prime rival to the upcoming Maruti Dzire, is also expected to be launched by December 2024. A few spy shots reveal that it will be more of an evolution than a revolution in terms of its design.

The radical differences will be seen inside, where Honda can offer new features like a 360-degree camera, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite a bigger touchscreen and a driver’s display borrowed from the bigger City and Elevate. It is expected to have the same 1.2-litre engine (90 PS/110 Nm) with a 5-speed MT or CVT (continuously variable transmission).

2024 MG Gloster

Expected Launch Date: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 39.50 lakh

The MG Gloster was first launched in 2020 and it will be getting a mid-cycle facelift this year. The facelifted model is already available in the international markets. The exterior will be thoroughly redesigned with a new split headlight setup, a more rugged cladding and new connected LED tail lights. Inside, it will have a larger touchscreen, redesigned air vents, and a new centre console with revised switchgear. Mechanically it will be unchanged with two diesel engine choices producing 161 PS/373.5 Nm or 215.5 PS/478.5 Nm, respectively.

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Expected Launch Date: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh

The Hyundai Tucson facelift was globally premiered in 2023 and is also expected to break cover in India by the end of 2024. It will get a similar design as the current-spec Tucson but will have a redesigned grille, headlight and tail lights.

The interior will be redesigned completely with a dual-screen display like the Hyundai Creta and the steering wheel will be like the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The facelifted Tucson is likely to continue with the same 2-litre diesel (186 PS/416 Nm) and 2-litre petrol (156 PS/192 Nm) engines.

Skoda Kylaq - Global Debut

Expected Launch Date: 2025

Expected Price: Rs 8.50 lakh

While it has been confirmed that the Skoda Kylaq is going to be launched in 2025 in India, it will break cover globally on November 6. The Czech carmaker has released some teasers recently which suggest that it will get a Kushaq-like design with a split-headlamp design and wraparound tail lights.

The cabin is also expected to be inspired by the Kushaq and it can have a 2-spoke steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen and an 8-inch driver’s display. This Skoda subcompact SUV is likely to be powered by the 1-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm) as the Kushaq and Slavia.

Mahindra XUV.e8

Expected Launch Date: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 35 lakh

The Mahindra XUV.e8, the all-electric derivative of the Mahindra XUV700, has been spotted a few times on test and is expected to be launched this year. It will have the same silhouette as the ICE XUV700 with EV-specific changes such as a blanked-off grille and aerodynamic wheels. It will also have a modernised interior including a 3-layout integrated screen setup.

The XUV.e8 will be offered with 2 battery pack options, 60 kWh and 80 kWh, with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 450 km. It will come in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups.

Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Launch Date: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 60 lakh

The Skoda Enyaq iV, slated to launch by the end of this year, will be the first electric SUV from the Czech manufacturer in India. It is already on sale overseas in five variants, namely, 50, 60, 80, 80X, and vRS. It has three battery pack options on offer, giving a WLTP-claimed range of up to 510 km.

The international-spec model is feature-loaded to its brim with the likes of a 13-inch touchscreen, a heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered driver seat with a massage function. The safety suite includes nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Volkswagen ID.4

Expected Launch Date: To be announced

Expected Price: 65 lakh

The Volkswagen ID.4 is based on the same platform as the Skoda Enyaq iV and hence comes with two battery pack options, the 52kWh and 77kWh battery, as the Enyaq sibling. This EV also has been offered in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups.

The feature suite, however, has been somewhat revised in comparison to the Enyaq iV, and it has a 12-inch touchscreen, a heads-up display, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and heated front seats. On the safety front, it gets seven airbags, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and an ADAS suite.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

Expected Launch Date: To be announced

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance, was unveiled globally in 2023 and is expected to be launched in India this year. This plug-in hybrid AMG model will get a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged engine mounted on the front axle and an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. It will produce a total of 680 PS and 1,020 Nm. It is mated with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The interior is expected to be similar to the international model, which has features like a 12.3-inch driver’s display, an 11.9-inch infotainment system, a heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof and electrically adjustable front seats.

Lotus Emira

Expected Launch Date: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 1.70 crore

The Lotus Emira will be the second offering from Lotus after the Eletre SUV in India. This mid-engined sports car is offered with either a 2-litre AMG-derived turbo-petrol engine or a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 sourced from Toyota, which produces up to 406 PS and up to 430 Nm.

In terms of features, the international model comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 10-speaker audio system.

