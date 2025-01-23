All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Safari Stealth Edition vs Regular Safari: Exterior And Interior Design Comparison

Modified On Jan 23, 2025 04:00 PM By Kartik for Tata Safari

  • 370 Views
  • Write a comment

The Stealth edition of the Safari features an all-black matte exterior shade along with blacked-out design elements

Tata showcased a bunch of new concepts and special editions of some existing models at the Auto Expo 2025. One such special edition which grabbed eyeballs at the expo was the Tata Safari Stealth edition, essentially a matte black edition of the SUV. Here we compare the design of the standard Safari with the Stealth edition and see what changes the SUV gets.

Exterior 

Front 

Apart from the matte-black exterior shade, the fascia of the Safari Stealth edition features a blacked-out grille, blacked-out headlight housings, and an all-black bumper and skid plate. The regular Safari, on the other hand, gets a chrome garnish inside the headlights, along with a silver skid plate.

Side

Notable changes on the side include all-black door handles and 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. A ‘Stealth’ branding is also present on the fender of the SUV. The regular Safari on the other gets chrome-finished door handles and dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

 

The rear features the Tata Logo in black along with the ‘Safari’ branding. The chrome present on the lower bumper is also finished in black. 

Also Check Out: Skoda Kylaq Looks Like This With The Exterior And Interior Accessories

While the standard gets a dual-tone cabin theme, the Safari Stealth Edition gets a fully black cabin. The Stealth edition is expected to be based on the top-spec Accomplished Plus 6-Seater variant.

Features And Safety

The Stealth Edition is expected to come with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 10-speaker system and dual-zone auto AC. Safety features such as 7-airbags, a reverse parking camera and Level 2 ADAS are expected to be present on the Tata Safari Stealth Edition.

Powertrain 

The Safari Sealth Edition only brings visual changes and it will be powered by the same engine available with the standard Safari. The specifications of which are as follows: 

Engine 

2-litre diesel engine 

Power 

170 PS 

Torque 

350 Nm

Drivetrain 

6-speed MT*, 6-speed AT**

*MT= Manual transmission

**AT= Torque converter automatic

Price and Rivals 

The standard Safari is priced between Rs 15.50 to Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price of the Stealth Edition is not yet revealed but it is expected to cost a premium over the variant it will be based on. The rivals of the Tata Safari include MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV 700

Read More About: Take A Look At The Mid-spec HTK(O) Variant Of The Kia Syros In 5 Real-life ImagesFollow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Safari

2 comments
1
S
sohan kadwa
Jan 23, 2025, 4:50:03 PM

fesfddfsdfdsfsd

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    S
    sohan kadwa
    Jan 23, 2025, 4:06:53 PM

    he standard Safari is priced between Rs 15.50 to Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price of the Stealth Edition is not yet revealed but it is expected to cost a premium over the variant it will be

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply

      Similar cars to compare & consider

      *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

      Car News

      • Trending News
      • Recent News

      Related News

      Trending SUV Cars

      • Latest
      • Upcoming
      • Popular
      Latest Cars
      • Tata Sierra
        Tata Sierra
        Rs.10.50 LakhEstimated Price
        Sep 2025: Expected Launch
      • Kia Syros
        Kia Syros
        Rs.9.70 - 16.50 LakhEstimated Price
        Feb 2025: Expected Launch
      • BYD Sealion 7
        BYD Sealion 7
        Rs.45 - 49 LakhEstimated Price
        Mar 2025: Expected Launch
      • MG Majestor
        MG Majestor
        Rs.46 LakhEstimated Price
        Feb 2025: Expected Launch
      • Tata Harrier EV
        Tata Harrier EV
        Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
        Mar 2025: Expected Launch
      Upcoming Cars
      Popular Cars

      All Brands

      View All Brands
      Home
      New Cars
      News
      Tata Safari Stealth Edition vs Regular Safari: Exterior And Interior Design Comparison
      space Image
      ×
      We need your city to customize your experience