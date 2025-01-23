Tata Safari Stealth Edition vs Regular Safari: Exterior And Interior Design Comparison

The Stealth edition of the Safari features an all-black matte exterior shade along with blacked-out design elements

Tata showcased a bunch of new concepts and special editions of some existing models at the Auto Expo 2025. One such special edition which grabbed eyeballs at the expo was the Tata Safari Stealth edition, essentially a matte black edition of the SUV. Here we compare the design of the standard Safari with the Stealth edition and see what changes the SUV gets.

Exterior

Front

Apart from the matte-black exterior shade, the fascia of the Safari Stealth edition features a blacked-out grille, blacked-out headlight housings, and an all-black bumper and skid plate. The regular Safari, on the other hand, gets a chrome garnish inside the headlights, along with a silver skid plate.

Side

Notable changes on the side include all-black door handles and 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. A ‘Stealth’ branding is also present on the fender of the SUV. The regular Safari on the other gets chrome-finished door handles and dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

The rear features the Tata Logo in black along with the ‘Safari’ branding. The chrome present on the lower bumper is also finished in black.

While the standard gets a dual-tone cabin theme, the Safari Stealth Edition gets a fully black cabin. The Stealth edition is expected to be based on the top-spec Accomplished Plus 6-Seater variant.

Features And Safety

The Stealth Edition is expected to come with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 10-speaker system and dual-zone auto AC. Safety features such as 7-airbags, a reverse parking camera and Level 2 ADAS are expected to be present on the Tata Safari Stealth Edition.

Powertrain

The Safari Sealth Edition only brings visual changes and it will be powered by the same engine available with the standard Safari. The specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Drivetrain 6-speed MT*, 6-speed AT**

*MT= Manual transmission

**AT= Torque converter automatic

Price and Rivals

The standard Safari is priced between Rs 15.50 to Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price of the Stealth Edition is not yet revealed but it is expected to cost a premium over the variant it will be based on. The rivals of the Tata Safari include MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV 700.

