    Skoda Kylaq Base Variant vs Kia Syros Base Variant Compared In Real-life Images

    Modified On Mar 19, 2025 06:36 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

    The Kylaq and Syros are the most recent sub-4m SUVs in India that come with a lot of features and premium looks right from their base variants

    The sub-4m SUV segment saw the launch of the Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros in recent times, both of which have increased the competitiveness in the segment. Both SUVs are feature-loaded right from their base-spec variants. We have gotten our hands on the base-spec Classic and HTK variant of Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros, respectively, and here’s how they compare against each other:

    Front

    Skoda Kylaq base variant
    Kia Syros base variant

    While the Skoda Kylaq gets muti-reflector LED headlights, the Kia Syros HTK variant comes with halogen projector headlights. However, both sub-4m SUVs come with LED DRLs.

    The Kylaq base variant gets Skoda’s typical butterfly design for its grille featuring a gloss black finish, while the Kia Syros gets a blanked-off grille design with air intake channels on the lower portion. 

    Both sub-4m SUVs feature blacked-out bumpers, but the Syros HTK also gets a silver skid plate.

    Side

    Skoda Kylaq base variant
    Kia Syros base variant

    While the Kylaq Classic gets 16-inch steel wheels with covers, the Kia Syros HTK is equipped with smaller 15-inch steel wheels with black covers that look better than those on the Kylaq.

    Both base-spec models get black body cladding and body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). However, the Syros’ HTK variant gets flush-type door handles that give it a more premium feel.

    Rear

    Skoda Kylaq base variant
    Kia Syros base variant

    At the rear, both sub-4m SUV variants get LED tail lights, but unlike modern-day offerings, they are not connected by any light bar.

    Like the front, the rear too features a black bumper, but the Syros HTK features a silver skid plate. That said, both do not get a rear wiper or washer.

    Interior

    Skoda Kylaq base variant
    Kia Syros base variant

    Inside, both the Skoda Kylaq HTK and Kia Syros Classic come with an all-black theme with seats finished in fabric upholstery.

    The dashboard of the Skoda Kylaq is basic and it gets an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID). Moreover, there is no music system on offer.

    On the other hand, the Syros has a more modern and premium looking dashboard with a 12.3-inch screen and a semi-digital driver’s display.

    Both the SUV variants come with manual AC and a 2-spoke steering wheel. However, the Syros’s steering has buttons to control the audio and cruise functions, while the Kylaq’s steering lacks buttons of any sort.

    Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition vs Regular Model Compared In Real-life Images

    Features And Safety

    Kia Syros base variant

    Talking about features, the Skoda Kylaq Classic comes with 2 tweeters, electrically adjustable ORVMs, all-four power windows, and a tilt and telescopic adjustable sterling wheel. Its safety suite features 6 airbags (as standard), rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

    The Kia Syros HTK is equipped with 4 speakers, tilt adjustable steering wheel and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard) front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

    Powertrain Options

    Both the base-spec Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros come with turbo-petrol engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

    Model

    Skoda Kylaq Classic

    Kia Syros HTK

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    120 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    172 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    The base-spec Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros come with manual gearbox choice only, with the higher variants featuring the automatic option. Moreover, the Syros comes with a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine in its higher variants.

    Price And Rivals

    Skoda Kylaq base variant

    Skoda Kylaq Classic

    Kia Syros HTK

    Rs 7.89 lakh

    Rs 9 lakh

    Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    The base-spec Kylaq is over 1 lakh more affordable than the entry-level HTK variant of Syros. These two sub-4m SUVs, while being a rival to each other, also compete with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

    Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

