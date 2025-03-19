Skoda Kylaq Base Variant vs Kia Syros Base Variant Compared In Real-life Images

The Kylaq and Syros are the most recent sub-4m SUVs in India that come with a lot of features and premium looks right from their base variants

The sub-4m SUV segment saw the launch of the Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros in recent times, both of which have increased the competitiveness in the segment. Both SUVs are feature-loaded right from their base-spec variants. We have gotten our hands on the base-spec Classic and HTK variant of Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros, respectively, and here’s how they compare against each other:

Front

While the Skoda Kylaq gets muti-reflector LED headlights, the Kia Syros HTK variant comes with halogen projector headlights. However, both sub-4m SUVs come with LED DRLs.

The Kylaq base variant gets Skoda’s typical butterfly design for its grille featuring a gloss black finish, while the Kia Syros gets a blanked-off grille design with air intake channels on the lower portion.

Both sub-4m SUVs feature blacked-out bumpers, but the Syros HTK also gets a silver skid plate.

Side

While the Kylaq Classic gets 16-inch steel wheels with covers, the Kia Syros HTK is equipped with smaller 15-inch steel wheels with black covers that look better than those on the Kylaq.

Both base-spec models get black body cladding and body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). However, the Syros’ HTK variant gets flush-type door handles that give it a more premium feel.

Rear

At the rear, both sub-4m SUV variants get LED tail lights, but unlike modern-day offerings, they are not connected by any light bar.

Like the front, the rear too features a black bumper, but the Syros HTK features a silver skid plate. That said, both do not get a rear wiper or washer.

Interior

Inside, both the Skoda Kylaq HTK and Kia Syros Classic come with an all-black theme with seats finished in fabric upholstery.

The dashboard of the Skoda Kylaq is basic and it gets an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID). Moreover, there is no music system on offer.

On the other hand, the Syros has a more modern and premium looking dashboard with a 12.3-inch screen and a semi-digital driver’s display.

Both the SUV variants come with manual AC and a 2-spoke steering wheel. However, the Syros’s steering has buttons to control the audio and cruise functions, while the Kylaq’s steering lacks buttons of any sort.

Features And Safety

Talking about features, the Skoda Kylaq Classic comes with 2 tweeters, electrically adjustable ORVMs, all-four power windows, and a tilt and telescopic adjustable sterling wheel. Its safety suite features 6 airbags (as standard), rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Kia Syros HTK is equipped with 4 speakers, tilt adjustable steering wheel and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard) front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain Options

Both the base-spec Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros come with turbo-petrol engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Model Skoda Kylaq Classic Kia Syros HTK Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 120 PS Torque 178 Nm 172 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

The base-spec Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros come with manual gearbox choice only, with the higher variants featuring the automatic option. Moreover, the Syros comes with a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine in its higher variants.

Price And Rivals

Skoda Kylaq Classic Kia Syros HTK Rs 7.89 lakh Rs 9 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The base-spec Kylaq is over 1 lakh more affordable than the entry-level HTK variant of Syros. These two sub-4m SUVs, while being a rival to each other, also compete with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

