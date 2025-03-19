Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition vs Regular Model Compared In Real-life Images

Published On Mar 19, 2025 11:01 AM By Dipan for Mahindra XUV700

The Ebony Edition is essentially a dark edition of the Mahindra XUV700 and hence gets an all-black exterior and interior theme

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition was launched recently as an all-black edition of the regular XUV700. It is based on the 7-seater versions of the higher-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants and gets an all-black exterior and interior theme which differentiates it from the regular model. Let us take a look at how different the XUV700 Ebony Edition is in comparison to the standard model.

Front

The fascia’s design of the Ebony Edition, including the LED headlights, C-shaped LED DRLs and LED fog lamps is identical to the regular XUV700.

What’s different, however, is that the Ebony Edition comes with black elements on the grille, as opposed to chrome elements on the regular XUV700.

Moreover, the black front skid plate of the regular XUV700 gets a silver finish in the Ebony Edition.

Side

In profile, the Ebony Edition features 18-inch black alloy wheels in comparison to the dual-tone alloy wheels of the regular XUV700.

To distinguish it further from the standard variants, Mahindra has affixed ‘Ebony’ badges on the front door below the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).

That said, the ORVMs are finished in black in the limited edition, which are body coloured on the standard variants.

Rear

Like the side, the tailgate also features an ‘Ebony’ badge for added distinction. The rear design, however, is identical on both XUV700 versions with wraparound LED tail lights, roof-mounted spoiler, rear wiper and silver skid plate.

Interior

Like the exterior design, the interior layout is similar in both iterations of the XUV700. The difference, however, is the choice of cabin theme.

The Ebony Edition gets an all-black theme with silver trim inserts on the dashboard, while the regular XUV700 features a black and white dual-tone colour scheme.

The doors also feature an all-black upholstery in the Ebony Edition. It gets gloss black elements on the door handles and centre console similar to the regular XUV700.

The Ebony Edition features a black leatherette seat upholstery in contrast to the regular model’s white seats. However, the roofliner is finished in a silver shade on both XUV700 variants.

Features And Safety

The feature suite is identical to both iterations of the XUV700 which consist of two 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment and another for instrumentation) and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. Both models are further equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone auto AC, ventilated front seats and a 6-way powered driver’s seat.

Mahindra is offering both versions of the SUV with identical safety amenities including up to 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all wheels, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets a level-2 advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features including lane keep assist and forward collision warning.

Powertrain Options

Both iterations of the Mahindra XUV700 are equipped with either a turbo-petrol engine or a diesel engine. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD/AWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive, AWD = All-wheel-drive

While the Ebony Edition is available with only the FWD setup, the regular variants come with both FWD and AWD options.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is priced between Rs 19.64 lakh and Rs 24.14 lakh, which is Rs 15,000 more than the corresponding variants. The regular variants, on the other hand, are priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 25.74 lakh. Its 6- and 7-seater variants lock horns with Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector, while its 5-seater iteration rivals the Tata Harrier, MG Hector and compact SUVs including Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

