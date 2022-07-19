Skoda Kushaq 1-year Update: Changes To Price, Features And More

Modified On Jul 20, 2022 09:36 AM By Sonny for Skoda Kushaq

It is available with more features today than when it was launched

The Skoda Kushaq has now been on sale in India for a full year. It has enjoyed a fair bit of success in the compact SUV segment with its premium package. The Kushaq is offered with two turbo-petrol engines, both with manual and automatic transmissions. It has a distinctive design language and attracts a niche set of buyers who would usually not consider the Kushaq’s rivals.

Price change

The most buyer-centric change about the Skoda Kushaq is its pricing. Its prices have been hiked multiple times since its launch and the biggest change has been with respect to the entry-level and top-spec variants. Here’s a detailed comparison of the Kushaq’s introductory rates and the current price list:

Petrol-MT

Variant Launch price (June 2021) Current price (July 2022) Difference Comments Active 1.0 TSI Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 80,000 Ambition Classic 1.0 TSI N.A. Rs 12.79 lakh - New Addition (April 2022) Ambition 1.0 TSI Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 20,000 Style 1.0 TSI NSR (no sunroof) N.A. Rs 15.09 lakh - New Addition (June 2022) Style 1.0 TSI Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 70,000 Style 1.5 TSI Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 1 lakh Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI N.A. Rs 16 lakh - New Addition (May 2022) Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI N.A. Rs 17.9 lakh - New Addition (May 2022)

The mid-spec Ambition variant has gotten pricier by Rs 20,000. However, the entry point for the Kushaq has increased significantly.

Petrol-AT

Variant Launch price (June 2021) Current price (July 2022) Difference Comments Ambition Classic 1.0 TSI AT N.A. Rs 14.29 lakh - New Addition Ambition 1.0 TSI AT Rs 14.19 lakh 14.59 lakh Rs 40,000 Style 1.0 TSI AT Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh (with dual airbags)/ Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 1.2 lakh Style 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 17.59 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh (with dual airbags)/ Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 1.2 lakh Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT N.A. Rs 17.7 lakh - New Addition Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG N.A. Rs 19.5 lakh - New Addition

Skoda still offers the automatic option from the one-above-base trim only. It has become pricier by Rs 40,000 while the top variants got dearer by Rs 1.2 lakh. While Skoda had announced that it will stop accepting orders for the Style automatic variants with just dual front airbags, the prices were still listed online.

Feature changes

Like most carmakers, Skoda has been adversely affected by the prolonged shortage of semiconductor chips. As a result, it has had to make some changes to the feature set of the Kushaq. The carmaker introduced two new variants - Ambition Classic and the Style NSR. The former does away with auto AC and telematics while the latter removes auto-dimming IRVM, rain sensing wipers, digital driver display, and a sunroof. The Style NSR is only offered with the manual transmission.

Most recently, Skoda has had to downsize the touchscreen infotainment system of the Kushaq from a 10-inch display to an 8-inch display. Consequently, it is no longer offered with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity either. Only the Kushaq Monte Carlo is still offered with the original central display.

It’s not all about feature deletions or downsizing. At the time of launch, Skoda limited six airbags to only the manual transmission version of the Style variant. Now, they’re offered with the top-spec automatic variant as well. The top-spec Style variant has also now gained the 8-inch digital driver display from the Monte Carlo variant.

Kushaq Gets The Monte Carlo Treatment

The biggest update for the Kushaq since launch has been the introduction of the range-topping Monte Carlo variant. It gets a variety of minor cosmetic changes such as the gloss black inserts to replace the usual chrome ones, red brake calipers (only for 1.5 TSI), new 17-inch alloys and gloss black front and rear diffusers. The roof is blacked out in a carbon steel shade. A similar cosmetic update is carried through to the interior as well for a red and black cabin. In terms of features, it is based on the top-spec Style trim. Skoda is offering the Monte Carlo with every powertrain option of the Kushaq.

Issues and resolutions

As the first offering built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Skoda Kushaq did experience some teething issues shortly after launch. There were early reports about recalls for a potential issue with a faulty fuel pump, but it seems the matter has been resolved promptly. Some owners had also reported rattling issues early on.

The semiconductor shortage forced Skoda to temporarily withdraw auto-folding ORVMs from all variants of the Kushaq. Buyers were allowed to retrofit the feature at dealerships whenever the units would be in stock. This feature-deletion has since been rectified.

Setting sales records for Skoda India

The June 2022 sales for Skoda revealed a year-on-year growth of over 700 per cent. The Kushaq has played a major role in helping Skoda India reach new sales milestones. Based on the sales data available, the Kushaq has recorded sales of over 28,000 units with plenty of orders still pending. Its average monthly sales over the past six months is at a healthy figure of more than 2,400 units.

