Skoda Cars To Witness A Price Hike From January 2022

Published On Dec 20, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

The prices will be hiked by up to three percent

Exact model and variant-wise prices to be revealed in January itself.

The prices will be hiked due to rising input and increased operational costs.

Skoda had very few price hikes in 2021, including one hike each for the Kushaq, Octavia and Superb.

Following other carmakers, Skoda has also announced its first price hike for 2022. The Kushaq, Octavia, and Superb will see a price increase by up to three percent from January 2022.

The prices will be hiked due to rising input costs and increased operational costs. The exact model and variant-wise price hike will be revealed next month. Interestingly, Skoda has observed very few price hikes in 2021. The Superb and Octavia got a price increase in October along with the addition of new features, while the Kushaq’s base Active variant also got costlier.

Skoda is currently gearing up for the launch of the Rapid-replacing Slavia sedan. It’s bigger, more premium and offers more powerful engines than the Rapid. While it has been unveiled, the prices will be announced in March 2022. Meanwhile, Czech carmaker is also bringing the facelifted Kodiaq in January 2022, with subtle cosmetic upgrades and a new 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Read More on : Kushaq on road price