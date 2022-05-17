Modified On May 17, 2022 10:17 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The new-generation model of the popular SUV will go on sale in June 2022

2022 Mahindra Scorpio’s unofficial bookings open at select dealerships across the country.

To be offered with XUV700’s 2.2-litre turbodiesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines

Drivetrain options to include rear- and four-wheel drive for both petrol and diesel engines.

Six and seven seater configurations to be offered.

To feature LED headlamps, dual zone AC, sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and multiple airbags.

Select Mahindra dealerships across the country have started accepting the unofficial bookings for the new Scorpio. The carmaker has started teasing the new Scorpio ahead of its launch in June. We’re expecting Mahindra to reveal it toward the end of this month.

The 2022 Scorpio’s power figures will be on a par with the XUV700 since both SUVs share engines. The flagship XUV is offered with 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel and 200PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired to either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions. The Scorpio will get rear-wheel drive as standard, while four-wheel drive (4WD) will be optional for both petrol and diesel variants.

The 2022 Scorpio will be offered in six and seven-seater configurations. Unlike the current model which has side-facing jump seats behind the second row, the new model will get a two-seater bench for the third row.

It will be a feature-rich offering with LED headlamps, sequential turn indicators, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, connected car tech, wireless charging, dual zone climate control, an electric sunroof, cruise control, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and other active safety features.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals will include the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, and the Volkswagen Taigun.