Select Hyundai Cars Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 50,000 This August

Modified On Aug 19, 2021 02:59 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

The maximum benefits can be availed on select variants of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura

Hyundai is offering the Santro and i20 with discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

The Santro CNG gets savings of up to Rs 25,000 while the Grand i10 Nios and Aura’s CNG variants come with up to Rs 15,000.

All offers are valid until August 31, 2021.

Hyundai recently announced its plans to introduce the N Line series in India, starting with the i20 slated to be unveiled on August 24 . If you plan to buy any of the standard Hyundai models, the carmaker has rolled out various benefits. Sadly, the Verna, Venue, Creta, Tucson, Elantra, and Alcazar don’t get any savings this month. Here’s a look at the model-wise offers applicable until August 31, 2021:

Santro

Offer Santro Era (Base-spec) and CNG variants Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 40,000

The CNG and base-spec Era variants get total savings of up to Rs 25,000, while others come with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

Hyundai retails the Santro from Rs 4.76 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

The above benefits apply to the Turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios.

While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the cash discount comes down to Rs 25,000 for the other variants. No cash discount on the CNG variants.

The hatchback is priced from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh.

i20

Offer i20 iMT Turbo Variants Diesel Variants Cash Discount Rs 25,000 -- Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 15,000

Hyundai is offering the i20 diesel with benefits of up to Rs 15,000. The petrol variants, unfortunately, get nothing.

The i20’s turbo variants are being offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

It is priced between Rs 6.91 lakh and Rs 11.40 lakh.

Aura

Offer Aura Turbo Variant MT Variants AMT Variants Cash Discount Rs 35,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 25,000

The Aura CNG comes with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there’s no cash discount on offer.

Hyundai retails its sub-4m sedan from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.36 lakh.

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

