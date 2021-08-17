Published On Aug 17, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai i20 N Line

Bookings can be made for a token amount of Rs 25,000

The i20 N Line will be Hyundai’s first model from this series for India.

It will be unveiled on August 24.

To be offered in three variants: N6 iMT, N8 iMT, and N8 DCT.

Hyundai will offer it with some cosmetic changes along with a reworked suspension.

It will come with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as the standard model.

The i20 N Line is expected to be priced at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai is set to unveil the India-spec i20 N Line , its first N Line model for India, on August 24. Now ahead of its official debut, we have learnt that select dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for Rs 25,000. The i20 N Line will be offered in three variants: N6 iMT (clutchless manual), N8 iMT, and N8 DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

The standard i20 and i20 N Line feature cosmetic differences with the latter being a sportier version of the hatchback. It gets tweaked front and rear bumpers, a revised front grille, side skirting, and possibly a new alloy wheel design. Being an N Line model, it will feature the ‘N’ badging all around its body.

Hyundai will also offer the i20 N Line with an updated suspension, cosmetic changes, and a meatier exhaust note, as opposed to the performance-oriented N version (having a more powerful engine with mechanical differences).

Expect its cabin to come with red highlights as seen on the turbo-petrol variants of the standard i20, along with metal pedals and N badges. Other features on offer include cruise control, BlueLink connected car tech, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The i20 N Line will get the same 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as the regular i20, paired with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. However, Hyundai could offer it with a different suspension setup for an enhanced driving experience.

We expect Hyundai to price the i20 N Line at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Tata Altroz Turbo and VW Polo GT.

