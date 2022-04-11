Save Up To Rs 81,500 On Mahindra Cars This April
Published On Apr 11, 2022 05:41 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio
Still no discounts on popular and recent models such as the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700
Maximum benefits of up to Rs 81,500 offered on the Alturas G4.
Additional offers of up to Rs 20,000 available on the Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300, and Alturas G4.
The KUV100 NXT gets savings of up to Rs 61,055.
All offers are valid till the end of April 2022.
Mahindra has rolled out various discounts on some models in its lineup including the Marazzo and Bolero. However, its popular bunch, which includes the new Thar and XUV700, has been left out from the offers list for this month as well. If you want to buy a Mahindra car this April, here’s a look at the model-wise offers applicable till the end of this month:
KUV100 NXT
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 38,055
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 61,055
Mahindra is offering the KUV100 NXT’s top-spec K8 trim with these savings.
It is priced from Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 7.81 lakh.
Bolero
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 6,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 24,000
You can grab these discounts on all variants of the Bolero.
Mahindra has priced it between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.
Scorpio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 34,000
The above mentioned benefits are applicable to the Scorpio's second-from-base S5 trim.
Mahindra retails the Scorpio from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 18.14 lakh.
XUV300
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,003
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 69,003
These benefits are applicable to the top-spec W8 (O) trim (petrol-manual combine) of the XUV300.
The sub-4m SUV is priced from Rs 8.16 lakh to Rs 13.67 lakh.
Marazzo
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,200
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,200
The Marazzo’s base-spec M2 trim gets these offers.
Mahindra has priced the MPV between Rs 12.8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.
Alturas G4
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 11,500
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefit
|
Up to Rs 81,500
These discounts are available on both variants of the Alturas G4.
Mahindra retails its full-size SUV from Rs 28.84 lakh to Rs 31.84 lakh.
Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
