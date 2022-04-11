Published On Apr 11, 2022 05:41 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

Still no discounts on popular and recent models such as the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 81,500 offered on the Alturas G4.

Additional offers of up to Rs 20,000 available on the Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300, and Alturas G4.

The KUV100 NXT gets savings of up to Rs 61,055.

All offers are valid till the end of April 2022.

Mahindra has rolled out various discounts on some models in its lineup including the Marazzo and Bolero. However, its popular bunch, which includes the new Thar and XUV700, has been left out from the offers list for this month as well. If you want to buy a Mahindra car this April, here’s a look at the model-wise offers applicable till the end of this month:

KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,055 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,055

Mahindra is offering the KUV100 NXT’s top-spec K8 trim with these savings.

It is priced from Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 7.81 lakh.

Bolero

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 24,000

You can grab these discounts on all variants of the Bolero.

Mahindra has priced it between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

Scorpio

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

The above mentioned benefits are applicable to the Scorpio's second-from-base S5 trim.

Mahindra retails the Scorpio from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 18.14 lakh.

XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,003 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 69,003

These benefits are applicable to the top-spec W8 (O) trim (petrol-manual combine) of the XUV300.

The sub-4m SUV is priced from Rs 8.16 lakh to Rs 13.67 lakh.

Marazzo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,200 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,200

The Marazzo’s base-spec M2 trim gets these offers.

Mahindra has priced the MPV between Rs 12.8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

Alturas G4

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 11,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 81,500

These discounts are available on both variants of the Alturas G4.

Mahindra retails its full-size SUV from Rs 28.84 lakh to Rs 31.84 lakh.

Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

