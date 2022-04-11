English | हिंदी

Save Up To Rs 81,500 On Mahindra Cars This April

Published On Apr 11, 2022 05:41 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

Still no discounts on popular and recent models such as the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700

  • Maximum benefits of up to Rs 81,500 offered on the Alturas G4.

  • Additional offers of up to Rs 20,000 available on the Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300, and Alturas G4.

  • The KUV100 NXT gets savings of up to Rs 61,055.

  • All offers are valid till the end of April 2022.

Mahindra has rolled out various discounts on some models in its lineup including the Marazzo and Bolero. However, its popular bunch, which includes the new Thar and XUV700, has been left out from the offers list for this month as well. If you want to buy a Mahindra car this April, here’s a look at the model-wise offers applicable till the end of this month:

KUV100 NXT

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 38,055

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 61,055

  • Mahindra is offering the KUV100 NXT’s top-spec K8 trim with these savings.

  • It is priced from Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 7.81 lakh.

Bolero

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 6,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 24,000

  • You can grab these discounts on all variants of the Bolero.

  • Mahindra has priced it between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

Scorpio

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 34,000

  • The above mentioned benefits are applicable to the Scorpio's second-from-base S5 trim.

  • Mahindra retails the Scorpio from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 18.14 lakh.

XUV300

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,003

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 69,003

  • These benefits are applicable to the top-spec W8 (O) trim (petrol-manual combine) of the XUV300.

  • The sub-4m SUV is priced from Rs 8.16 lakh to Rs 13.67 lakh.

Marazzo

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,200

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,200

  • The Marazzo’s base-spec M2 trim gets these offers.

  • Mahindra has priced the MPV between Rs 12.8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

Alturas G4

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 50,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 11,500

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 20,000

Total Benefit

Up to Rs 81,500

  • These discounts are available on both variants of the Alturas G4.

  • Mahindra retails its full-size SUV from Rs 28.84 lakh to Rs 31.84 lakh.

Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

