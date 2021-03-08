Save Up To Rs 75,000 On Renault Cars In March 2021

Modified On Mar 08, 2021 10:39 AM By Rohit for Renault Duster

Customers can grab a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 on a Renault model this month

The Duster Turbo gets maximum savings of up to Rs 75,000.

Renault is offering the Triber with benefits of up to Rs 60,000.

Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 provided on the Kwid.

All offers are valid until the end of March.

Renault has just set foot into the populated sub-4m SUV segment with the Kiger. The carmaker has priced the SUV between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh and commenced its deliveries. However, being so new, it is left out from the offers list for March 2021. So, if you are planning to buy the Kwid , Triber or Duster, here’s a look at all the discounts applicable till the end of March:

Renault Kwid (Rs 3.12 lakh to Rs 5.31 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Renault is offering the 2020 Kwid with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. Sadly, this drops down to Rs 10,000 for the 2021 model.

There is a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000, that either nets you an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

Renault is offering the Kwid with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 or a rural discount of Rs 5,000. Only one of the two benefits can be applied at once.

Buyers can also avail a special 5.99 percent interest rate rate calculated on a loan amount of Rs 2 lakh for a tenure of 18 months.

An additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states that don’t have Renault Finance.

The base-spec STD and second-to-base RXE 0.8-litre only carry a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

No discount on the limited-edition dual-tone Neotech variants.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Renault Triber (Rs 5.20 lakh to Rs 7.50 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

Renault is providing the AMT variants with the maximum cash discount of Rs 30,000. For the 2020 MT models, discounts come down to Rs 20,000, whereas for the 2021 variants, it drops further to Rs 15,000.

Select variants of the Triber are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000. The latter can be availed either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault car.

Renault is providing the crossover MPV with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 for select employees. For rural customers (farmers, sarpanches, and members of gram panchayats), the carmaker is offering a special benefit of Rs 5,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer, but not both at the same time.

Buyers can also avail a special 5.99 percent rate of interest calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3.89 lakh for a tenure of 18 months.

Renault is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

The carmaker is providing the base-spec RXE only with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

Also See: Renault Kiger RXT Detailed In Pictures

Renault Duster (Rs 9.57 lakh to Rs 13.87 lakh)

Offer Amount Duster Duster Turbo Cash Discount -- Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus (RXS and RXZ) Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 75,000

Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs 30,000 only on the Duster Turbo’s RXS CVT and MT variants.

The base-spec RXE of the Duster Turbo carries a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000.

Moreover, there’s a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 15,000, available either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

There’s also a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 or a rural offer of Rs 15,000. Buyers can avail only one of the two at a time.

Renault is also offering an Easy Care Package for three years or 50,000km (whichever is earlier). This includes an AMC contract for existing customers who want to buy an additional Duster Turbo or exchange their current Duster for its Turbo version.

Note: These offers vary across states and the chosen variant. Please contact your nearest Renault dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Duster on road price