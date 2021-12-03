Save Up To Rs 40,000 On Select Tata Cars This December
Published On Dec 03, 2021 02:37 PM By Rohit for Tata New Safari
The Tiago and Tigor are the only two models to get a cash discount this month
-
Maximum discount of up to Rs 40,000 available on the Harrier and Safari.
-
Tata is offering the Tiago and Tigor benefits of up to Rs 25,000.
-
The Nexon and Nexon EV get savings of up to Rs 15,000 each.
-
No offers on the Punch micro SUV and the Altroz premium hatchback.
-
All offers are valid until the end of 2021.
Tata has rolled out multiple year-end benefits on select models. However, barring the Tata Tiago and Tigor, no other car gets a cash discount. All offers are valid till the end of 2021.
Here’s a look at the model-wise distribution:
Tata Tiago
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 25,000
-
The above offers are applicable to the Tiago’s mid-spec XT and XTO variants.
-
The exchange bonus drops to Rs 10,000 with any other variant (apart from those mentioned above) or the Tiago NRG.
-
Tata retails the compact hatchback from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.07 lakh.
Tata Tigor
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 25,000
-
All variants of the Tigor pack discounts of up to Rs 25,000.
-
Tata’s sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 5.67 lakh and Rs 7.84 lakh.
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Tata Nexon (Diesel only)
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 15,000
-
Tata is only offering an exchange bonus for the diesel variants of the Nexon, with no year-end benefits for the petrol variants.
-
This does not include the Dark Edition variants of the sub-4m SUV.
-
Tata has priced the diesel variants of the Nexon from Rs 9.59 lakh to Rs 13.16 lakh.
Tata Nexon EV
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 15,000
-
Like its ICE-counterpart, the Nexon EV also gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.
-
It is not applicable to the electric SUV’s Dark Edition variants.
-
Prices of the Nexon EV (excluding the Dark Edition) range between Rs 14.24 lakh and Rs 16.65 lakh.
Tata Harrier
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,000
-
Tata’s mid-size five-seater SUV only gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000.
-
For those looking to buy the Dark Edition, the same offer comes down to Rs 20,000.
-
The Harrier is priced from Rs 14.39 lakh to Rs 21.19 lakh.
Tata Safari
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,000
-
The Tata Safari packs savings of up to Rs 40,000 in the form of an exchange bonus, the same as the Harrier.
-
However, it is not applicable to the Gold Edition of the SUV.
-
The three-row SUV is priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 22.15 lakh (excluding the Gold Edition).
Note: These offers are applicable to select models (and variants) and may vary from one state to the other. For corporate discounts, please contact your nearest dealership.
