Save Up To Rs 40,000 On Select Tata Cars This December

The Tiago and Tigor are the only two models to get a cash discount this month

Maximum discount of up to Rs 40,000 available on the Harrier and Safari.

Tata is offering the Tiago and Tigor benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

The Nexon and Nexon EV get savings of up to Rs 15,000 each.

No offers on the Punch micro SUV and the Altroz premium hatchback.

All offers are valid until the end of 2021.

Tata has rolled out multiple year-end benefits on select models. However, barring the Tata Tiago and Tigor, no other car gets a cash discount. All offers are valid till the end of 2021.

Here’s a look at the model-wise distribution:

Tata Tiago

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The above offers are applicable to the Tiago’s mid-spec XT and XTO variants.

The exchange bonus drops to Rs 10,000 with any other variant (apart from those mentioned above) or the Tiago NRG.

Tata retails the compact hatchback from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.07 lakh.

Tata Tigor

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

All variants of the Tigor pack discounts of up to Rs 25,000.

Tata’s sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 5.67 lakh and Rs 7.84 lakh.

Tata Nexon (Diesel only)

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

Tata is only offering an exchange bonus for the diesel variants of the Nexon, with no year-end benefits for the petrol variants.

This does not include the Dark Edition variants of the sub-4m SUV.

Tata has priced the diesel variants of the Nexon from Rs 9.59 lakh to Rs 13.16 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

Like its ICE-counterpart, the Nexon EV also gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

It is not applicable to the electric SUV’s Dark Edition variants.

Prices of the Nexon EV (excluding the Dark Edition) range between Rs 14.24 lakh and Rs 16.65 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 40,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

Tata’s mid-size five-seater SUV only gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000.

For those looking to buy the Dark Edition, the same offer comes down to Rs 20,000.

The Harrier is priced from Rs 14.39 lakh to Rs 21.19 lakh.

Tata Safari

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 40,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

The Tata Safari packs savings of up to Rs 40,000 in the form of an exchange bonus, the same as the Harrier.

However, it is not applicable to the Gold Edition of the SUV.

The three-row SUV is priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 22.15 lakh (excluding the Gold Edition).

Note: These offers are applicable to select models (and variants) and may vary from one state to the other. For corporate discounts, please contact your nearest dealership.

