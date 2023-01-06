Modified On Jan 06, 2023 09:51 AM By Ansh for Renault Kiger

The carmaker is offering big savings in the form of loyalty benefits along with cash, corporate and exchange discounts, but there’s a catch

Renault is offering benefits on MY22 units of its cars.

The Kwid can be had with benefits worth up to Rs 91,000.

You can get the Kiger with offers up to Rs 1.14 lakh.

The Triber subcompact MPV gets benefits of up to Rs 1.19 lakh.

All these discounts are valid till January 31.

While Renault did start this year by hiking the prices of its entire lineup, the French carmaker has immediately rolled out discounts on all models as a balancing act. All three Renault cars on sale can be had with cash, corporate and exchange discounts this month along with scrappage and loyalty benefits.

Note: All these offers are on models manufactured in 2022. Even if MY22 models are bought in 2023, they have a lower resale value than MY23 units.

The model-wise offers are detailed below:

Kwid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Offer Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Benefit Up to Rs 39,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 91,000

The exact benefits vary depending on the variant chosen.

A scrappage benefit of up to Rs 10,000 is available under the carmaker’s scrappage programme.

Prices for the Kwid range from Rs 4.7 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh.

Kiger

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Offer Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Benefit Up to Rs 57,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1,14,000

The subcompact SUV offers the highest loyalty benefits this month, taking the overall savings up to over a lakh rupees.

The Renault Kiger is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.77 lakh.

Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Offer Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Loyalty Benefit Up to Rs 47,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1,19,000

The sub-four-metre Triber MPV gets the highest benefits in January of up to Rs 1.19 lakh, with the highest cash and exchange discounts.

Prices for the Triber range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.63 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note:

A rural discount of up to Rs 5,000 is also available for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members. Customers can either avail of the customer discount or the rural discount, but not both.

These discounts may differ depending on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact the Renault dealership nearest to you to get more information regarding the car and variant of your choice.

