Rohit Sharma Buys Tesla Model Y: Check Out The Special Number

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma has added a new Tesla Model Y to his car collection. He picked the Model Y in the Stealth Grey exterior, which comes as standard, and went for a dual-tone white and black interior that costs an additional Rs 95,000. He also picked a unique ‘3015’ vehicle registration number for the plate, which reportedly marks the birth date of each of his kids and also sums up to his iconic jersey number ‘45’.

The Tesla Model Y has grabbed a lot of attention ever since its launch on our shores in July. It is available in India in two variants, with prices starting from around Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). We’ve detailed more on the Tesla EV in the next section:

More About The Tesla Model Y

Design

The Tesla Model Y sports a chic, modern and minimalistic exterior design with a blanked off face, LED lighting elements, a crossover-like silhouette with a gently sloping roofline, flush-type door handles and 19-inch all-black alloy wheels. If you want a detailed look at the Model Y’s design, we’ve explained that using images in this piece.

The Model Y comes in a standard Stealth Grey shade, while its other five colour options, like Diamond Black, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Ultra Red, Glacier Blue, and Quick Silver, have an additional cost of up to Rs 1.85 lakh, depending on the chosen hue. We have detailed the colour-wise prices in this report.

Interior And Features

Even inside, the Tesla Model Y features a clean, minimalist design that can be picked up with either an all-black cabin or a dual-tone black and white interior for Rs 95,000 extra. The cabin is dominated by a large 15.4-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with no physical buttons, a simple dashboard design, and a neat centre console with a storage space and a wireless phone charger. Rear passengers get reclinable seats, AC vents, and an 8-inch entertainment screen.

Besides the aforementioned features, the Tesla Model Y is also equipped with ventilated and heated front seats, along with power-reclining seats in the second row, a 9-speaker sound system, connected car tech, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and even a powered bonnet for hands-free access to the frunk.

In terms of safety, it comes equipped with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and an integrated dashcam. Buyers can also choose to add Tesla’s full self-driving capabilities for an extra Rs 6 lakh; however, do note that this feature isn’t active in the India-spec car.

Powertrain

While Tesla usually doesn’t share battery size and electric motor output specs, the Tesla Model Y can be had in two variants as below:

Variant Rear-wheel drive (RWD) Long Range Rear-wheel drive (RWD) WLTP-claimed range 622 km 500 km Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph) 5.6 seconds 5.9 seconds

Price & Rivals

The standard rear-wheel drive variant of the Tesla Model Y is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh, while the long-range version is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh.

The Tesla Model Y is a rival to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BYD Sealion 7, Volvo EX40, and Volvo EC40.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India