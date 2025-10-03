Abhishek Sharma Gets Haval H9 SUV After His Smashing Performance At Asia Cup 2025

The left-handed opener was awarded the SUV after being crowned the ‘Player of the Tournament’ title in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 series for his significant contribution in India’s win

The Indian Cricket Team recently beat Pakistan to clinch its ninth Asia Cup trophy on September 28, 2025. While it was the entire team’s cumulative effort, one standout player throughout the tournament was Abhishek Sharma. He was crowned the ‘Player of the Tournament’ title for his performance of 314 runs in seven innings. As a result, Abhishek was handed over the keys to a brand new Haval H9 SUV and cash prize.

More About The SUV

The Haval H9 is a full-size 7-seat SUV that is underpinned by a ladder-on-frame architecture. Haval is a sub-brand of the Great Wall Motors (GWM) that is based in China. To jog your memory, GWM had made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. At that time, Haval had showcased the then internationally sold version of the H9 SUV. Let’s explore more details about the latest UAE-spec Haval H9:

Dimensions

It is 4,950 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, and stands 1,960 mm tall. The Haval H9 has a ground clearance of 224 mm. This makes it an even bigger offering than the Toyota Fortuner and nearly as big as the MG Gloster.

Exterior

The first thing that you will notice is the typical boxy appearance of the SUV. Key design highlights include all-LED projector headlights with circular LED DRLs (that also double up as turn indicators), 19-inch alloy wheels, electrically deployed side steps, Land Rover Defender-like split LED tail lights. It also gets a tailgate-mounted spare wheel shape-like storage unit, roof rails, massive window panes, and chunky grey finished skid plates.

Interior

Its cabin comes in multiple theme options, including an all-black theme and the other a tan and black choice, depending on the variant chosen. It is offered in a 3-row, 7-seat version in many international markets, including the UAE.

Other cabin highlights include a leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel, leather upholstery, split-folding second and third row seats, and dual digital displays.

Features

In terms of equipment, the Haval H9 is offered with a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display, a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats with massage function. The SUV also gets a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 4-way electrically adjustable co-driver seat, and a 10-speaker music system.

Safety

The Haval H9 is provided with six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Haval has also decked it up with multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, pedestrian and cyclist detection, and blind spot warning.

Powertrain Details

Haval offers the UAE-spec H9 with a single 2-litre turbo-petrol inline four engine that dishes out 214 PS and 380 Nm. It comes paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and has a 4-wheel drivetrain (4WD) setup. The SUV also gets seven drive modes along with a terrain control system.

In terms of its off-road specifications, the H9 has an 800 mm water wading capacity, while also packing in front and rear differential locking systems.

India Launch And Rivals

For now, the India launch of the Haval H9 is yet unconfirmed. If GWM does plan to introduce the Haval brand in our market, it will serve as a larger alternative to full-size SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.